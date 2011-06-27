Estimated values
2000 Volvo V70 SE 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$924
|$1,440
|$1,724
|Clean
|$814
|$1,272
|$1,523
|Average
|$595
|$935
|$1,120
|Rough
|$375
|$599
|$717
Estimated values
2000 Volvo V70 GLT Turbo 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,165
|$1,937
|$2,360
|Clean
|$1,026
|$1,711
|$2,085
|Average
|$750
|$1,259
|$1,533
|Rough
|$473
|$806
|$981
Estimated values
2000 Volvo V70 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,037
|$1,756
|$2,150
|Clean
|$914
|$1,551
|$1,899
|Average
|$667
|$1,141
|$1,396
|Rough
|$421
|$731
|$894
Estimated values
2000 Volvo V70 R Turbo 4dr Wagon AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,680
|$3,206
|$4,037
|Clean
|$1,481
|$2,831
|$3,565
|Average
|$1,082
|$2,083
|$2,622
|Rough
|$683
|$1,334
|$1,679
Estimated values
2000 Volvo V70 XC 4dr Wagon AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,247
|$1,959
|$2,350
|Clean
|$1,099
|$1,730
|$2,075
|Average
|$803
|$1,273
|$1,526
|Rough
|$507
|$815
|$977
Estimated values
2000 Volvo V70 XC SE Turbo 4dr Wagon AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,142
|$1,739
|$2,068
|Clean
|$1,006
|$1,536
|$1,826
|Average
|$735
|$1,130
|$1,343
|Rough
|$464
|$724
|$860