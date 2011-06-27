Used 2000 Volvo V70 Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 5
Combined MPG22
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)340.1/465.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.9 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque170 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower168 hp @ 6100 rpm
Turning circle33.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 5
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
Front hip room55.2 in.
Front shoulder room57.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room55.2 in.
Rear leg room35.2 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity70 cu.ft.
Length185.9 in.
Curb weight3259 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place37.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height56.2 in.
Wheel base104.9 in.
Width69.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Green Metallic
  • White
  • Moondust Metallic
  • Red
  • Black
  • Red Metallic
  • Mystic Silver Metallic
  • Nautic Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Light Taupe/Taupe
  • Graphite
  • Light Beige
  • Taupe
