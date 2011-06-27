Used 2008 Volvo S60 2.5T Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,975
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 5
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$30,975
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$30,975
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)342.0/486.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$30,975
Torque236 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower208 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves20
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 5
Safety
Starting MSRP
$30,975
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$30,975
100 watts stereo outputyes
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$30,975
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$30,975
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$30,975
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,975
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
Front leg room42.6 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room38.7 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.0 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,975
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room54.6 in.
Rear leg room33.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$30,975
Front track61.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity28.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight3523 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.9 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.28 cd.
Length181.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity3300 lbs.
Height56.2 in.
EPA interior volume107.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base107.0 in.
Width71.0 in.
Rear track60.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$30,975
Exterior Colors
  • Black Stone
  • Maple Red
  • Titanium Gray Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Barents Blue Metallic
  • Willow Green Metallic
  • Magic Blue Metallic
  • Ice White
Interior Colors
  • Taupe, cloth
  • Taupe, leather
  • Graphite, leather
  • Graphite, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$30,975
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
205/55R16 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$30,975
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$30,975
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
