Used 2008 Volvo S60 Consumer Reviews

First Volvo aikiman , 08/29/2010 10 of 10 people found this review helpful This is my first Volvo, had an Acura and Maxima before this. I've had this car for approx 18 mos, bought it used with 9500 miles and love it. It is built very tight and feels heavier than it is. The turbo gives it a lot of power when merging or trying to pass. Highway driving is excellent, it definitely loves to cruise. The back seat is tight, I have an 8 year old and 10 year old and I have to move the passenger seat and my seat forward for them. Quality so far is fine,front headlight washers needed new motors and the computer has had to be updated once because the immobilizer would occasionally get triggered preventing it from starting. Problem fixed but it still does it sometimes.

1st Impression Stravage , 09/28/2008 10 of 11 people found this review helpful In the past 2 years I have gone from a jeep grand Cherokee to a Nissan Sentra to my Volvo S60. Wife and myself sat in the S40 just looked at each other and knew that we didnt want another small car, took the s60 out for a test drive and we were hooked. It was love at first sight. Within 3 hours we drove the machine home. This is not a car, its a driving machine. Of course that coming out of a Nissan that dragged you down the road while the S60 gives you a ride on the road. It was late and the s60 tank was on empty, stopped for gas 3.65 a gal it took $44 to fill the tank. Now I remember why I bought the Nissan. Driving it home we were all smiles.

Double trouble 2xvolvoowner , 05/16/2012 13 of 15 people found this review helpful We own both the XC90 and S60and have been frustrated with both vehicles. Both have seen more than their fair share of the service department and the lack of concern from Volvo has been discouraging. In two years of the S60, we have had to replace the ignition switches twice. The emergency cable never really engaged properly so it had to be adjusted as well as the sunroof at a cost. A faulty ABS contact reeel and front axle shaft had to be replaced due to recalls. The headlight washer fell off and had to be replaced twice. As if we didnt feel nickeled and dimed already, we now have to replace the Fire Trap Housing not covered on the warranty. We are very disappointed.

S60 S is for super fast smartgriz , 06/12/2008 9 of 10 people found this review helpful This is the fastest car I have driven. Out of the whole its a bit tnetative but the turbo takes it to the moon. Passing cars on the highway is a kick and shooting the mountain passes is like driving grand prix. Only real downsides are rear seat has very little room (kids only) and the fuel economy is not that great, 25mpg at 75 on highway, 22 at 90.