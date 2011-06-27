Overall rating

The 2018 S60 Cross Country is Volvo's unusual cut-and-paste creation. The company has taken the elevated ride height, body cladding and all-wheel-drive system of its V60 wagon sibling and applied it to its S60 sedan. It's definitely an oddball vehicle with limited appeal. But it's also uniquely cool.

The Cross Country comes fully loaded in one trim level and with only one engine choice: Volvo's punchy and reasonably efficient turbocharged 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder. There's also only one exterior color available (gray) and interior color scheme. That reduces production complexity and makes the S60 CC financially viable for Volvo, though it also obviously reduces customer choice and overall appeal.

So, too, does the fact that neither the S60 sedan nor the V60 Cross Country is close to being class leaders. The S60 is now in its ninth year since a full redesign, which is an eternity in car terms, especially in the luxury segment. There have been two different Audi A4s in that time period. As such, other luxury sedans and raised wagons should in theory be more appealing. But then again, there is literally no other raised crossover luxury sedan available. So if that's your thing, this is without question the car for you.