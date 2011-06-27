  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo S60 Cross Country
  4. Used 2018 Volvo S60 Cross Country
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(1)
Appraise this car

2018 Volvo S60 Cross Country Review

Pros & Cons

  • There's nothing else like it on the road
  • More ground clearance than other sedans
  • Standard all-wheel drive
  • Very comfortable front seats
  • Not much legroom in back
  • Surprisingly firm ride quality
  • Handling doesn't inspire much confidence around turns
  • Only one color choice
Other years
2018
2017
Volvo S60 Cross Country for Sale
2018
2017
List Price
$23,909
Used S60 Cross Country for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Which S60 Cross Country does Edmunds recommend?

There's only one trim level and only one color choice, so there's not really much to specifically recommend. However, opting for the blind-spot monitoring system and the Climate package's various heated interior components seems like a good idea.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

The 2018 S60 Cross Country is Volvo's unusual cut-and-paste creation. The company has taken the elevated ride height, body cladding and all-wheel-drive system of its V60 wagon sibling and applied it to its S60 sedan. It's definitely an oddball vehicle with limited appeal. But it's also uniquely cool.

The Cross Country comes fully loaded in one trim level and with only one engine choice: Volvo's punchy and reasonably efficient turbocharged 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder. There's also only one exterior color available (gray) and interior color scheme. That reduces production complexity and makes the S60 CC financially viable for Volvo, though it also obviously reduces customer choice and overall appeal.

So, too, does the fact that neither the S60 sedan nor the V60 Cross Country is close to being class leaders. The S60 is now in its ninth year since a full redesign, which is an eternity in car terms, especially in the luxury segment. There have been two different Audi A4s in that time period. As such, other luxury sedans and raised wagons should in theory be more appealing. But then again, there is literally no other raised crossover luxury sedan available. So if that's your thing, this is without question the car for you.

2018 Volvo S60 Cross Country models

The 2018 Volvo S60 Cross Country sedan comes with the extra ride height, body cladding and standard all-wheel drive of Volvo's mechanically related V60 Cross Country wagon. Unlike that model and the regular S60, however, the S60 Cross Country has only one trim level and powertrain available. The latter consists of a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine (240 horsepower, 258 pound-feet of torque), an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive.

Standard equipment includes 18-inch wheels, a skid plate, forward collision warning with automatic braking, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning and intervention, adaptive xenon headlamps, automatic high beams, hill descent control, power-folding mirrors, automatic wipers, rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, and keyless ignition and entry.

Inside the cabin you'll find automatic dual-zone climate control, power-adjustable front seats, leather upholstery, a digital gauge cluster, a 7-inch infotainment display with dash-mounted controller, a navigation system, Bluetooth, one USB port and a 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.

Blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert systems are bundled together as an option. Heated front seats and a heated steering wheel can be bundled together. They can also be had with the Climate package, which also adds heated rear seats, an air purifying system and heated windshield washer nozzles. Stand-alone options include 19-inch wheels, a rear spoiler, and wood or piano black interior trim.

Driving

The S60 Cross Country's braking and handling are not as good as what you get in the regular S60. Blame the low-grip tires and raised suspension. Still, the Cross Country is pleasant to drive and gives you some extra off-road capability.

Acceleration

Acceleration from the turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine is slower than sport sedans from Audi and BMW. But it should be adequate for Cross Country buyers.

Steering

There are three adjustable steering modes. We like Medium the best; it provides a quick response without being overly busy or nervous at highway speeds.

Handling

The Cross Country's tires do it no favors for absolute grip. Compared to a regular sedan, handling isn't as sharp. But it's still composed and easy to drive around turns.

Off-road

Its 7.9 inches of ground clearance is more than many raised wagons offer. The standard all-wheel drive is a reactive system that diverts power front to rear based on traction or lack thereof. Hill descent control is standard.

Comfort

The sublime seats contribute greatly to the Cross Country's overall appeal. After a long day at work or doing something active outdoors, there's nothing quite like sinking into these impeccable buckets. Sadly, the ride is not as supple as we'd expect from a Volvo.

Seat comfort

The leather front sport seats are perfectly contoured for both lateral support and comfort. Few are better.

Ride comfort

You'd think the S60 Cross Country would have a comfier than normal ride, given its 18-inch wheels and extra ride height, but it's surprisingly firm and a bit stiff-legged over bumps. A sport-tuned BMW 3 Series actually rides better.

Noise & vibration

Wind and road noise is dispersed without issue, and the Cross Country is notably quiet when cruising. The four-cylinder turbo engine isn't the most pleasant-sounding, however.

Interior

Although the S60's interior is visually pleasing, the many buttons and awkward infotainment controller show that it's behind the times. Rear passenger space and cargo capacity are also a bit smaller than what some rivals offer.

Ease of use

Primary controls are well-placed, but the driver information display is not intuitive. Simple functions, such as selecting a radio preset, are pleasantly easy (just push a button), but more advanced functions can be frustrating.

Getting in/getting out

Getting in and out of the S60 is easy, thanks to tall door openings and the Cross Country's raised ride height. Lengthwise, the doors are short enough to allow easy access in tighter spaces. This holds true for rear passengers, too.

Driving position

With an abundance of seat adjustability and a wheel that telescopes out to an absurd degree, the S60 is one of the most friendly for taller drivers. Shorter drivers should be OK as well, though some drivers will complain about the fixed head restraints.

Roominess

The front seats are spacious, and the large windows make it feel even bigger. Rear passengers have enough headroom for adults, but the seat cushions lack support for the same passengers. The tall door sills make it feel more enclosed.

Visibility

The narrow roof pillars afford a good all-around view with little obstruction in sharp turns. The rear decklid is high, but the standard power-folding rear headrests, parking sensors and rearview camera assist when reversing.

Quality

The S60's interior materials and sturdy build quality are quite nice, but they fall short of the quality in newer rivals (especially Mercedes and Audi) and other Volvos. Knobs and buttons have a heft that's appropriate for this class.

Utility

The trunk is a little small and obviously much less useful than the V60 Cross Country's wagon layout. Small-item storage is subpar up front as well.

Technology

Some will like that certain old-school functions such as selecting a radio station are easy. But more complicated functions are handled by an antiquated system of a small display and dash-mounted controls. Volvo's giant new touchscreen and other tech toys aren't available.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Volvo S60 Cross Country.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 1 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

It's nice to be back in a Volvo again
Nisbett,12/29/2018
T5 Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
There is nothing like the magic carpet ride of a Volvo. With excellent suspension, handles well, steers perfection, air tight and hardly any road noise. The stereo surrounds you with the most comfortable seats that only Volvo can make. I have tried other cars from Toyota's, Subaru's, Mercedes, Saabs, Ford, and Chevy, but Volvo's continue to be the best ride for comfort, fun and safety. Love this new S60 Cross Country, sporty, but also very practical and useful with family. Thank you Volvo for making such well engineered cars.
See all 1 reviews of the 2018 Volvo S60 Cross Country
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2018 Volvo S60 Cross Country features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the S60 Cross Country models:

Collision Warning with Full Auto Brake
Warns you with audible and visible alerts about vehicles, pedestrians or cyclists ahead. Applies full braking if necessary.
Lane Keeping Aid
Gently steers you back into your lane should the car detect that it's drifting over lane markings.
Blind Spot Information System (BLIS)
Detects cars in your blind spot and warns you through lights in each side mirror.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2018 Volvo S60 Cross Country

Used 2018 Volvo S60 Cross Country Overview

The Used 2018 Volvo S60 Cross Country is offered in the following submodels: S60 Cross Country Sedan. Available styles include T5 Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Volvo S60 Cross Country?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Volvo S60 Cross Country trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Volvo S60 Cross Country T5 Platinum is priced between $23,909 and$23,909 with odometer readings between 47481 and47481 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2018 Volvo S60 Cross Countries are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Volvo S60 Cross Country for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2018 S60 Cross Countries listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $23,909 and mileage as low as 47481 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Volvo S60 Cross Country.

Can't find a used 2018 Volvo S60 Cross Countrys you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Volvo S60 Cross Country for sale - 3 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $11,170.

Find a used Volvo for sale - 10 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $15,982.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volvo S60 Cross Country for sale - 10 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $9,420.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volvo for sale - 9 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $10,158.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 Volvo S60 Cross Country?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Volvo lease specials
Check out Volvo S60 Cross Country lease specials

Related Used 2018 Volvo S60 Cross Country info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles