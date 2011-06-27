2018 Volvo S60 Cross Country Review
Pros & Cons
- There's nothing else like it on the road
- More ground clearance than other sedans
- Standard all-wheel drive
- Very comfortable front seats
- Not much legroom in back
- Surprisingly firm ride quality
- Handling doesn't inspire much confidence around turns
- Only one color choice
Get More For Your Trade-In
Which S60 Cross Country does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
The 2018 S60 Cross Country is Volvo's unusual cut-and-paste creation. The company has taken the elevated ride height, body cladding and all-wheel-drive system of its V60 wagon sibling and applied it to its S60 sedan. It's definitely an oddball vehicle with limited appeal. But it's also uniquely cool.
The Cross Country comes fully loaded in one trim level and with only one engine choice: Volvo's punchy and reasonably efficient turbocharged 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder. There's also only one exterior color available (gray) and interior color scheme. That reduces production complexity and makes the S60 CC financially viable for Volvo, though it also obviously reduces customer choice and overall appeal.
So, too, does the fact that neither the S60 sedan nor the V60 Cross Country is close to being class leaders. The S60 is now in its ninth year since a full redesign, which is an eternity in car terms, especially in the luxury segment. There have been two different Audi A4s in that time period. As such, other luxury sedans and raised wagons should in theory be more appealing. But then again, there is literally no other raised crossover luxury sedan available. So if that's your thing, this is without question the car for you.
2018 Volvo S60 Cross Country models
The 2018 Volvo S60 Cross Country sedan comes with the extra ride height, body cladding and standard all-wheel drive of Volvo's mechanically related V60 Cross Country wagon. Unlike that model and the regular S60, however, the S60 Cross Country has only one trim level and powertrain available. The latter consists of a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine (240 horsepower, 258 pound-feet of torque), an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive.
Standard equipment includes 18-inch wheels, a skid plate, forward collision warning with automatic braking, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning and intervention, adaptive xenon headlamps, automatic high beams, hill descent control, power-folding mirrors, automatic wipers, rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, and keyless ignition and entry.
Inside the cabin you'll find automatic dual-zone climate control, power-adjustable front seats, leather upholstery, a digital gauge cluster, a 7-inch infotainment display with dash-mounted controller, a navigation system, Bluetooth, one USB port and a 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.
Blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert systems are bundled together as an option. Heated front seats and a heated steering wheel can be bundled together. They can also be had with the Climate package, which also adds heated rear seats, an air purifying system and heated windshield washer nozzles. Stand-alone options include 19-inch wheels, a rear spoiler, and wood or piano black interior trim.
Driving
Comfort
Interior
Utility
Technology
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2018 Volvo S60 Cross Country.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the S60 Cross Country models:
- Collision Warning with Full Auto Brake
- Warns you with audible and visible alerts about vehicles, pedestrians or cyclists ahead. Applies full braking if necessary.
- Lane Keeping Aid
- Gently steers you back into your lane should the car detect that it's drifting over lane markings.
- Blind Spot Information System (BLIS)
- Detects cars in your blind spot and warns you through lights in each side mirror.
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the S60 Cross Country
Related Used 2018 Volvo S60 Cross Country info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2018
- Used Ford Focus 2010
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2014
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2012
- Used Jaguar F-PACE 2017
- Used Toyota Highlander Hybrid 2014
- Used Ford Escape 2012
- Used Ford Explorer 2012
- Used Lexus ES 350 2010
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Hardtop 2 Door
- 2019 Golf GTI
- 2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI News
- Polestar 1 2020
- 2019 Nissan Titan
- 2020 Porsche Panamera
- BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 2020
- GMC Sierra 1500 2020
- 2020 BMW 8 Series
- Nissan GT-R 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Volvo V90 Cross Country 2019
- 2019 XC60
- 2019 XC40
- 2019 Volvo S60
- Volvo XC90 2019
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 Volvo V90
- 2019 Volvo V90 Cross Country
- 2021 Volvo XC60
- Volvo XC90 2020