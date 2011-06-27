Overall rating

The 2017 S60 Cross Country comes with a raft of standard safety features that include antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags and whiplash-reducing front head restraints.

Also standard are a rearview camera, frontal collision warning and mitigation with automatic braking (includes pedestrian and cyclist detection), lane departure warning and intervention, Volvo's On Call system and rear parking sensors. Blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert and front parking sensors are optional.

The S60 Cross Country has not been tested in government crash tests, although its nearly identical stablemate S60 earned a perfect five-star rating for overall crash protection, with five stars each for total front and side crash protection. In testing by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the 2016 S60 (we expect similar results from the essentially identical 2017 model) received the best possible rating of Good in all tests, including the moderate-overlap front-impact, small-overlap front-impact, side-impact, roof strength and head restraint (whiplash protection) tests. The IIHS also rated the S60's optional forward collision warning and mitigation system as Superior.

In creating the 2017 Volvo S60 Cross Country, a high-riding version of the S60 sedan, Volvo had a considerable head start. The company's V60 Cross Country is essentially the same thing in wagon form. Making a jacked-up sedan version was a simple cut-and-paste of the two concepts.

The main change made to the garden-variety S60 sedan is the S60 Cross Country's 7.9 inches of ground clearance, some 2 inches more than the standard car. While that lifted stance of the S60 Cross Country could come in handy on a rutted road, it also raises the car's seat height. Many drivers appreciate the better view this affords, as well as the easier access into and out of the seats. So even if you never drive off-road, the other benefits of "ridin' high" might appeal to you, too.

There have been other examples of a sedan with a healthy ground clearance before, most notably the 1980s-era AMC Eagle and the Subaru Legacy Outback of the early 2000s. But if this is your kind of car, only Volvo has you covered for 2017. That said, we'd also advise you to check out the V60 Cross Country wagon given that it provides the same advantages as the S60 CC but with the functional addition of more cargo capacity.