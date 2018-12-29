Used 2018 Volvo S60 Cross Country for Sale Near Me
- 32,636 milesDelivery Available*
$23,990
- 47,481 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$23,909
- 23,084 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$24,300
- 24,011 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$24,900$701 Below Market
- 60,174 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$21,450
- 40,729 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$24,555
- 46,234 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,995
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$23,995
Overall Consumer Rating
Report abuse
Nisbett,12/29/2018
T5 Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
There is nothing like the magic carpet ride of a Volvo. With excellent suspension, handles well, steers perfection, air tight and hardly any road noise. The stereo surrounds you with the most comfortable seats that only Volvo can make. I have tried other cars from Toyota's, Subaru's, Mercedes, Saabs, Ford, and Chevy, but Volvo's continue to be the best ride for comfort, fun and safety. Love this new S60 Cross Country, sporty, but also very practical and useful with family. Thank you Volvo for making such well engineered cars.
