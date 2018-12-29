Used 2018 Volvo S60 Cross Country for Sale Near Me

Brown-Daub Volvo Cars - Nazareth / Pennsylvania

This vehicle is located at Brown Daub Volvo, 4046 Jandy Blvd in Nazareth, PA.Thank you for visiting another one of Brown-Daub Volvo Of Lehigh Valley's exclusive listings!Come visit this car at our Nazareth location.The tires on the vehicle appear to have been recently replaced.The paint has a showroom shine.This vehicle has all of the right options.This vehicle has almost every option imaginable.This has heated seats to help on those cold winter days!This comes with the rear back up camera so you can have peace of mind.This has BLIS (blind spot warning) so no worries when you are changing lanes.With just 40,729 miles, this car is barely broken in.This vehicle has been inspected.We welcome pre-buy inspections.This car has successfully undergone a rigorous pre-buy inspection.Open the moon roof to enjoy those nice summer nights.Open the moonroof to enjoy the nice summer nights!Ask me about how to get an extended warranty on this vehicle.This vehicle comes with an extended Certified Pre-owned Vehicle Warranty.Neither the ashtray, nor the cigarette lighter, appear to have been used in this vehicle.This is a one-owner car.This has navigation to help you find your wayThis is one of the most desirable color combinations.This vehicle is priced to sell.From car pooling the neighborhood kids, to navigating the most rugged terrain imaginable -the 2017 S60 Cross Country can do it all!We have all manuals and all sets of keys.Don't hesitate to contact Brown-Daub Volvo Of Lehigh Valley. This Volvo S60 Cross Country won't last long.Brown-Daub Volvo Of Lehigh Valley is excited to offer this 2017 Volvo S60 Cross Country .The Volvo S60 Cross Country 's pristine good looks were combined with the Volvo high standard of excellence in order to make this a unique find. Enjoy the grip and control of AWD performance in this nicely equipped Volvo S60 Cross Country .This 2017 Volvo S60 Cross Country has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. You could keep looking, but why? You've found the perfect vehicle right here.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Volvo S60 Cross Country T5 Platinum with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 30 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: YV440MUM5H2004497

Stock: P2163

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 02-17-2020