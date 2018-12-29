  1. Home
Used 2018 Volvo S60 Cross Country

2018 Volvo S60 Cross Country
List Price
$23,909
Consumer Rating
(1)

Pros & Cons

  • There's nothing else like it on the road
  • More ground clearance than other sedans
  • Standard all-wheel drive
  • Very comfortable front seats
  • Not much legroom in back
  • Surprisingly firm ride quality
  • Handling doesn't inspire much confidence around turns
  • Only one color choice
Volvo S60 Cross Country years
2018
2017
Which S60 Cross Country does Edmunds recommend?

There's only one trim level and only one color choice, so there's not really much to specifically recommend. However, opting for the blind-spot monitoring system and the Climate package's various heated interior components seems like a good idea.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

The 2018 S60 Cross Country is Volvo's unusual cut-and-paste creation. The company has taken the elevated ride height, body cladding and all-wheel-drive system of its V60 wagon sibling and applied it to its S60 sedan. It's definitely an oddball vehicle with limited appeal. But it's also uniquely cool.

The Cross Country comes fully loaded in one trim level and with only one engine choice: Volvo's punchy and reasonably efficient turbocharged 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder. There's also only one exterior color available (gray) and interior color scheme. That reduces production complexity and makes the S60 CC financially viable for Volvo, though it also obviously reduces customer choice and overall appeal.

So, too, does the fact that neither the S60 sedan nor the V60 Cross Country is close to being class leaders. The S60 is now in its ninth year since a full redesign, which is an eternity in car terms, especially in the luxury segment. There have been two different Audi A4s in that time period. As such, other luxury sedans and raised wagons should in theory be more appealing. But then again, there is literally no other raised crossover luxury sedan available. So if that's your thing, this is without question the car for you.

Volvo S60 Cross Country models

The 2018 Volvo S60 Cross Country sedan comes with the extra ride height, body cladding and standard all-wheel drive of Volvo's mechanically related V60 Cross Country wagon. Unlike that model and the regular S60, however, the S60 Cross Country has only one trim level and powertrain available. The latter consists of a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine (240 horsepower, 258 pound-feet of torque), an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive.

Standard equipment includes 18-inch wheels, a skid plate, forward collision warning with automatic braking, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning and intervention, adaptive xenon headlamps, automatic high beams, hill descent control, power-folding mirrors, automatic wipers, rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, and keyless ignition and entry.

Inside the cabin you'll find automatic dual-zone climate control, power-adjustable front seats, leather upholstery, a digital gauge cluster, a 7-inch infotainment display with dash-mounted controller, a navigation system, Bluetooth, one USB port and a 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.

Blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert systems are bundled together as an option. Heated front seats and a heated steering wheel can be bundled together. They can also be had with the Climate package, which also adds heated rear seats, an air purifying system and heated windshield washer nozzles. Stand-alone options include 19-inch wheels, a rear spoiler, and wood or piano black interior trim.

Scorecard

Overallundefined / 5

Driving

The S60 Cross Country's braking and handling are not as good as what you get in the regular S60. Blame the low-grip tires and raised suspension. Still, the Cross Country is pleasant to drive and gives you some extra off-road capability.

Acceleration

Acceleration from the turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine is slower than sport sedans from Audi and BMW. But it should be adequate for Cross Country buyers.

Steering

There are three adjustable steering modes. We like Medium the best; it provides a quick response without being overly busy or nervous at highway speeds.

Handling

The Cross Country's tires do it no favors for absolute grip. Compared to a regular sedan, handling isn't as sharp. But it's still composed and easy to drive around turns.

Off-road

Its 7.9 inches of ground clearance is more than many raised wagons offer. The standard all-wheel drive is a reactive system that diverts power front to rear based on traction or lack thereof. Hill descent control is standard.

Comfort

The sublime seats contribute greatly to the Cross Country's overall appeal. After a long day at work or doing something active outdoors, there's nothing quite like sinking into these impeccable buckets. Sadly, the ride is not as supple as we'd expect from a Volvo.

Seat comfort

The leather front sport seats are perfectly contoured for both lateral support and comfort. Few are better.

Ride comfort

You'd think the S60 Cross Country would have a comfier than normal ride, given its 18-inch wheels and extra ride height, but it's surprisingly firm and a bit stiff-legged over bumps. A sport-tuned BMW 3 Series actually rides better.

Noise & vibration

Wind and road noise is dispersed without issue, and the Cross Country is notably quiet when cruising. The four-cylinder turbo engine isn't the most pleasant-sounding, however.

Interior

Although the S60's interior is visually pleasing, the many buttons and awkward infotainment controller show that it's behind the times. Rear passenger space and cargo capacity are also a bit smaller than what some rivals offer.

Ease of use

Primary controls are well-placed, but the driver information display is not intuitive. Simple functions, such as selecting a radio preset, are pleasantly easy (just push a button), but more advanced functions can be frustrating.

Getting in/getting out

Getting in and out of the S60 is easy, thanks to tall door openings and the Cross Country's raised ride height. Lengthwise, the doors are short enough to allow easy access in tighter spaces. This holds true for rear passengers, too.

Driving position

With an abundance of seat adjustability and a wheel that telescopes out to an absurd degree, the S60 is one of the most friendly for taller drivers. Shorter drivers should be OK as well, though some drivers will complain about the fixed head restraints.

Roominess

The front seats are spacious, and the large windows make it feel even bigger. Rear passengers have enough headroom for adults, but the seat cushions lack support for the same passengers. The tall door sills make it feel more enclosed.

Visibility

The narrow roof pillars afford a good all-around view with little obstruction in sharp turns. The rear decklid is high, but the standard power-folding rear headrests, parking sensors and rearview camera assist when reversing.

Quality

The S60's interior materials and sturdy build quality are quite nice, but they fall short of the quality in newer rivals (especially Mercedes and Audi) and other Volvos. Knobs and buttons have a heft that's appropriate for this class.

Utility

The trunk is a little small and obviously much less useful than the V60 Cross Country's wagon layout. Small-item storage is subpar up front as well.

Technology

Some will like that certain old-school functions such as selecting a radio station are easy. But more complicated functions are handled by an antiquated system of a small display and dash-mounted controls. Volvo's giant new touchscreen and other tech toys aren't available.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Volvo S60 Cross Country.

5 star reviews: 100%
4 star reviews: 0%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 5.0 stars based on 1 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • interior
  • sound system
  • comfort
  • climate control
  • ride quality
  • road noise
  • handling & steering
  • seats

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, It's nice to be back in a Volvo again
Nisbett,
T5 Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

There is nothing like the magic carpet ride of a Volvo. With excellent suspension, handles well, steers perfection, air tight and hardly any road noise. The stereo surrounds you with the most comfortable seats that only Volvo can make. I have tried other cars from Toyota's, Subaru's, Mercedes, Saabs, Ford, and Chevy, but Volvo's continue to be the best ride for comfort, fun and safety. Love this new S60 Cross Country, sporty, but also very practical and useful with family. Thank you Volvo for making such well engineered cars.

Features & Specs

T5 Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
T5 Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
MPG 22 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety

Our experts like the S60 Cross Country models:

Collision Warning with Full Auto Brake
Warns you with audible and visible alerts about vehicles, pedestrians or cyclists ahead. Applies full braking if necessary.
Lane Keeping Aid
Gently steers you back into your lane should the car detect that it's drifting over lane markings.
Blind Spot Information System (BLIS)
Detects cars in your blind spot and warns you through lights in each side mirror.
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

FAQ

Is the Volvo S60 Cross Country a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2018 S60 Cross Country both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Volvo S60 Cross Country fuel economy, so it's important to know that the S60 Cross Country gets an EPA-estimated 25 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the S60 Cross Country has 12.0 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Volvo S60 Cross Country. Learn more

Is the Volvo S60 Cross Country reliable?

To determine whether the Volvo S60 Cross Country is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the S60 Cross Country. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the S60 Cross Country's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2018 Volvo S60 Cross Country a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2018 Volvo S60 Cross Country is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2018 S60 Cross Country is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2018 Volvo S60 Cross Country?

The least-expensive 2018 Volvo S60 Cross Country is the 2018 Volvo S60 Cross Country T5 Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $44,350.

Other versions include:

  • T5 Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $44,350
What are the different models of Volvo S60 Cross Country?

More about the 2018 Volvo S60 Cross Country

Somewhere in America there are people saying to themselves, "Boy, I sure wish I could get the attributes of a high-riding SUV in a four-door sedan." Probably not many, but wherever they are, the Volvo S60 Cross Country is the car for them. Here's a sedan that offers all-wheel drive, extra ground clearance and aggressive looks without the styling of a crossover or wagon.

Volvo already makes a Cross Country-ized version of the V60, the S60's wagon stablemate, so creating the S60 Cross Country was a simple cut-and-paste job. The Cross Country's 7.9-inch ground clearance is 2 inches more than the standard car's clearance. Not only does the design lift the chassis higher above the terrain, it also elevates the driving position, providing the higher viewpoint and easier ingress and egress that SUVs provide.

Once inside, you'll experience the simple and elegant design for which Volvo is known, though the cabin design, dating back to 2010, is starting to show its age. The front seats are astoundingly comfortable and supportive, another longtime trait of this Swedish brand, but some might find the side bolsters restricting. The back seat is very tight and the 12-cubic-foot trunk is downright small, which is the reason we prefer the V60 Cross Country over the sedan version.

For the most part, the control layout makes sense. Take the climate controls, which show a silhouette of a seated figure: If you want air at your legs, you press the figure's little chrome legs. The S60 has not yet adopted the tabletlike touchscreen infotainment system on the newer 90-series models, instead relying on the old Sensus system, which uses an input knob mounted on the dash rather than the traditional center-console location. Scrolling through the menu takes more attention from the road than a touchscreen and distracts from driving, which is surprising given Volvo's obsession with safety. That said, the S60 comes with a raft of active and passive safety features, most as standard equipment.

The S60 Cross Country got a new engine last year: A 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that replaces the previous inline five-cylinder. It produces 240 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque and comes with an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. The EPA rates the S60 Cross Country's fuel economy at 25 mpg combined (22 city/30 highway). Volvo offers a 302-hp version of this engine in the regular S60; unfortunately, it can't be had in the Cross Country. Still, acceleration should satisfy most folks. The high-clearance suspension trades off some of the cornering agility of the standard S60, and we found the ride to be a bit rough in its V60 Cross Country cousin. Foul-weather traction is excellent, and while the S60 Cross Country is hardly a hard-core off-roader, it will tackle light-duty trails with reduced risk of underbody damage.

Volvo sells the S60 Cross Country in a single trim level that comes loaded with standard equipment; there are only a few options, most bundled in packages. Edmunds can help find the perfect 2018 Volvo S60 Cross Country for you.

Used 2018 Volvo S60 Cross Country Overview

The Used 2018 Volvo S60 Cross Country is offered in the following submodels: S60 Cross Country Sedan. Available styles include T5 Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A).

What do people think of the 2018 Volvo S60 Cross Country?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2018 Volvo S60 Cross Country and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2018 S60 Cross Country 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2018 S60 Cross Country.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2018 Volvo S60 Cross Country and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2018 S60 Cross Country featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

