Used 2018 Volvo S60 Cross Country
- There's nothing else like it on the road
- More ground clearance than other sedans
- Standard all-wheel drive
- Very comfortable front seats
- Not much legroom in back
- Surprisingly firm ride quality
- Handling doesn't inspire much confidence around turns
- Only one color choice
Which S60 Cross Country does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
The 2018 S60 Cross Country is Volvo's unusual cut-and-paste creation. The company has taken the elevated ride height, body cladding and all-wheel-drive system of its V60 wagon sibling and applied it to its S60 sedan. It's definitely an oddball vehicle with limited appeal. But it's also uniquely cool.
The Cross Country comes fully loaded in one trim level and with only one engine choice: Volvo's punchy and reasonably efficient turbocharged 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder. There's also only one exterior color available (gray) and interior color scheme. That reduces production complexity and makes the S60 CC financially viable for Volvo, though it also obviously reduces customer choice and overall appeal.
So, too, does the fact that neither the S60 sedan nor the V60 Cross Country is close to being class leaders. The S60 is now in its ninth year since a full redesign, which is an eternity in car terms, especially in the luxury segment. There have been two different Audi A4s in that time period. As such, other luxury sedans and raised wagons should in theory be more appealing. But then again, there is literally no other raised crossover luxury sedan available. So if that's your thing, this is without question the car for you.
Volvo S60 Cross Country models
The 2018 Volvo S60 Cross Country sedan comes with the extra ride height, body cladding and standard all-wheel drive of Volvo's mechanically related V60 Cross Country wagon. Unlike that model and the regular S60, however, the S60 Cross Country has only one trim level and powertrain available. The latter consists of a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine (240 horsepower, 258 pound-feet of torque), an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive.
Standard equipment includes 18-inch wheels, a skid plate, forward collision warning with automatic braking, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning and intervention, adaptive xenon headlamps, automatic high beams, hill descent control, power-folding mirrors, automatic wipers, rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, and keyless ignition and entry.
Inside the cabin you'll find automatic dual-zone climate control, power-adjustable front seats, leather upholstery, a digital gauge cluster, a 7-inch infotainment display with dash-mounted controller, a navigation system, Bluetooth, one USB port and a 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.
Blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert systems are bundled together as an option. Heated front seats and a heated steering wheel can be bundled together. They can also be had with the Climate package, which also adds heated rear seats, an air purifying system and heated windshield washer nozzles. Stand-alone options include 19-inch wheels, a rear spoiler, and wood or piano black interior trim.
There is nothing like the magic carpet ride of a Volvo. With excellent suspension, handles well, steers perfection, air tight and hardly any road noise. The stereo surrounds you with the most comfortable seats that only Volvo can make. I have tried other cars from Toyota's, Subaru's, Mercedes, Saabs, Ford, and Chevy, but Volvo's continue to be the best ride for comfort, fun and safety. Love this new S60 Cross Country, sporty, but also very practical and useful with family. Thank you Volvo for making such well engineered cars.
|T5 Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MPG
|22 city / 30 hwy
|Seats 5
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|240 hp @ 5600 rpm
Our experts like the S60 Cross Country models:
- Collision Warning with Full Auto Brake
- Warns you with audible and visible alerts about vehicles, pedestrians or cyclists ahead. Applies full braking if necessary.
- Lane Keeping Aid
- Gently steers you back into your lane should the car detect that it's drifting over lane markings.
- Blind Spot Information System (BLIS)
- Detects cars in your blind spot and warns you through lights in each side mirror.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
The least-expensive 2018 Volvo S60 Cross Country is the 2018 Volvo S60 Cross Country T5 Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $44,350.
T5 Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $44,350
Somewhere in America there are people saying to themselves, "Boy, I sure wish I could get the attributes of a high-riding SUV in a four-door sedan." Probably not many, but wherever they are, the Volvo S60 Cross Country is the car for them. Here's a sedan that offers all-wheel drive, extra ground clearance and aggressive looks without the styling of a crossover or wagon.
Volvo already makes a Cross Country-ized version of the V60, the S60's wagon stablemate, so creating the S60 Cross Country was a simple cut-and-paste job. The Cross Country's 7.9-inch ground clearance is 2 inches more than the standard car's clearance. Not only does the design lift the chassis higher above the terrain, it also elevates the driving position, providing the higher viewpoint and easier ingress and egress that SUVs provide.
Once inside, you'll experience the simple and elegant design for which Volvo is known, though the cabin design, dating back to 2010, is starting to show its age. The front seats are astoundingly comfortable and supportive, another longtime trait of this Swedish brand, but some might find the side bolsters restricting. The back seat is very tight and the 12-cubic-foot trunk is downright small, which is the reason we prefer the V60 Cross Country over the sedan version.
For the most part, the control layout makes sense. Take the climate controls, which show a silhouette of a seated figure: If you want air at your legs, you press the figure's little chrome legs. The S60 has not yet adopted the tabletlike touchscreen infotainment system on the newer 90-series models, instead relying on the old Sensus system, which uses an input knob mounted on the dash rather than the traditional center-console location. Scrolling through the menu takes more attention from the road than a touchscreen and distracts from driving, which is surprising given Volvo's obsession with safety. That said, the S60 comes with a raft of active and passive safety features, most as standard equipment.
The S60 Cross Country got a new engine last year: A 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that replaces the previous inline five-cylinder. It produces 240 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque and comes with an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. The EPA rates the S60 Cross Country's fuel economy at 25 mpg combined (22 city/30 highway). Volvo offers a 302-hp version of this engine in the regular S60; unfortunately, it can't be had in the Cross Country. Still, acceleration should satisfy most folks. The high-clearance suspension trades off some of the cornering agility of the standard S60, and we found the ride to be a bit rough in its V60 Cross Country cousin. Foul-weather traction is excellent, and while the S60 Cross Country is hardly a hard-core off-roader, it will tackle light-duty trails with reduced risk of underbody damage.
Volvo sells the S60 Cross Country in a single trim level that comes loaded with standard equipment; there are only a few options, most bundled in packages. Edmunds can help find the perfect 2018 Volvo S60 Cross Country for you.
The Used 2018 Volvo S60 Cross Country is offered in the following submodels: S60 Cross Country Sedan. Available styles include T5 Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A).
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2018 Volvo S60 Cross Country and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2018 S60 Cross Country 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars.
There are currently 1 new 2018 S60 Cross Countries listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $23,909 and mileage as low as 47481 miles.
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
