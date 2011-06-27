Used 2018 Volvo S60 Cross Country Consumer Reviews

Nisbett , 12/29/2018 T5 Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

4 of 5 people found this review helpful

There is nothing like the magic carpet ride of a Volvo. With excellent suspension, handles well, steers perfection, air tight and hardly any road noise. The stereo surrounds you with the most comfortable seats that only Volvo can make. I have tried other cars from Toyota's, Subaru's, Mercedes, Saabs, Ford, and Chevy, but Volvo's continue to be the best ride for comfort, fun and safety. Love this new S60 Cross Country, sporty, but also very practical and useful with family. Thank you Volvo for making such well engineered cars.