  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo C70
  4. Used 2007 Volvo C70
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(36)
Appraise this car

2007 Volvo C70 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Flexible convertible hardtop design, rigid body structure, advanced safety features, comfortable interior with ergonomic layout.
  • Mediocre acceleration and braking performance, minimal steering feedback.
Other years
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
Volvo C70 for Sale
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$3,243 - $5,663
Used C70 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

With its nicely packaged retractable hardtop, the 2007 Volvo C70 is one of the top premium convertibles to consider for those who value style and safety more than outright performance.

Vehicle overview

Introduced for the 2006 model year, the second-generation Volvo C70 became the first true four-seat convertible to offer the flexibility and durability of a retractable hardtop design. It turned out to be the start of a trend, as Pontiac and Volkswagen have since come out with four-place hardtop convertibles as well. Although the C70 is hardly the least expensive player in this emerging niche, it will almost certainly appeal to buyers shopping for a premium-brand convertible that's suitable for family use.

Not surprisingly, the most impressive aspect of the 2007 Volvo C70 is its three-piece retractable roof. Pull into a parking spot at the mall, and you'll wait 29 seconds as the C70's slow-dance, three-card-Monte shuffle lifts a neat three-panel IKEA-esque flat-pack out of the trunk, assembling itself into a handsome steel roof. With the hardtop in place, the C70 is a fully functional coupe sealed tight from rain, snow, road noise and parking lot voyeurs. From the inside, the top-up experience isn't the least bit confining, as the Volvo offers plenty of headroom for 6-footers and slender rear pillars that afford ample visibility when backing up. The C70 is equally enjoyable to drive with its top down. Wind buffeting is well controlled and there's no need to put up a wind blocker during highway cruising.

Volvo also paid attention to the less glamorous details of convertible ownership. Trunk space with the top up is fairly generous at 12.8 cubic feet. Top-down trunk volume shrinks to a diminutive, but still competitive, 6.0 cubic feet. To allay fears of overloading and/or top damage, a hinged frame within the trunk defines the edges of the allotted 6 cubic feet. Although an open-top car has some inherent safety compromises, the Volvo C70 is likely the safest convertible currently available. It's one of only a few convertibles to offer side curtain airbags that can deploy when the top is down -- they're mounted in the doors.

Other advantages to the C70 include its attractive, intuitively designed cabin with exceptionally supportive front seats. The rear seats are a little short on legroom for comfortable use by adults, but most children and younger teenagers will be happy to sit back here. Relatively tepid performance from the turbocharged inline-5 is the C70's major weakness. It rides comfortably, handles competently and gets up to speed with no problem. But for a car with a near-$40,000 starting price, it's not as quick as it should be. And it doesn't stop as short as a Volvo should. These are potential liabilities for the 2007 Volvo C70, given that Volkswagen's new Eos offers many of its virtues, along with a lower price tag and a more potent V6 engine. For less price-sensitive buyers willing to give up a little on performance, though, there's no question that the C70 is a desirable convertible that makes an art out of retractable hardtop design.

2007 Volvo C70 models

The 2007 Volvo C70 is a midsize coupe with a convertible hardtop. Only one trim level, T5, is currently offered. The C70 T5 comes standard with a power-retractable steel roof, 17-inch wheels, automatic dual-zone climate control, cloth upholstery, eight-way power front seats, a driver memory function, heated outside mirrors, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and an eight-speaker stereo with an in-dash CD changer and an input jack for MP3 players. Three option packages are available to expand the C70's content. The Premium Package adds full leather seating, HomeLink and a compass, while the Climate Package includes rain-sensing wipers, headlamp washers and heated front seats. Audiophiles will enjoy the optional Dynaudio Package; it equips the C70 with high-output amplifiers, 12 speakers and two subwoofers. Eighteen-inch wheels, bi-HID xenon headlights and a navigation system are the C70's remaining stand-alone options.

2007 Highlights

After a full redesign last year, changes for the 2007 Volvo C70 are limited to the addition of an input jack for portable digital music players and MP3 capability for the in-dash CD changer. Sirius satellite radio is now a stand-alone option.

Performance & mpg

For power, the C70 relies on a turbocharged, 2.5-liter, inline five-cylinder engine. It develops 218 horsepower and 236 pound-feet of torque. Power is sent to the front wheels through a standard six-speed manual transmission. A five-speed automatic is optional. Equipped with the automatic, the C70 takes 8 seconds to reach 60 mph.

Safety

Four-wheel antilock brakes, traction control and stability control are standard. Front occupants benefit from standard side airbags and special door-mounted, head-protecting side curtain airbags. Rollover bars mounted behind the seats automatically deploy to help ensure the safety of occupants in the case of a rollover accident. Other standard safety equipment includes anti-whiplash seats, pre-tensioning seatbelts in all four seating positions and Volvo's OnCall telematics system.

Driving

Though acceleration is hardly blistering, the turbocharged engine provides enough low-end torque to get the Volvo C70 moving smartly away from a stop. A stiff body structure and well-tuned suspension assure a composed and comfortable ride, top up or down -- even on rough pavement. The C70 is also well-mannered through the corners, though a lack of feedback from the steering keeps it from being an entertaining drive. Braking is unimpressive for a Volvo: Stopping distances aren't quite as short as they should be for this price range, and brake pedal travel is too long.

Interior

The 2007 Volvo C70 can transform from a coupe to a top-down convertible. When the retraction process is started, the three-piece roof folds backward and is stacked and stored inside the trunk -- the dual-hinged trunk opens and closes automatically for the roof panels. With the top lowered, the C70's trunk has a scant 6 cubic feet of volume left over for luggage or other items. A divider located inside the trunk allows one to assess how much can be loaded with the top down. Top up, the C70 can carry 12.8 cubic feet worth of gear. In the cabin, a new locking feature allows certain storage compartments to be locked with the key from the glove compartment when leaving the car with a parking attendant. The interior layout is fluid, graceful and lacking in clutter. A ribbonlike center stack, handsomely finished in brushed aluminum, cascades from the dash to the shifter pod. The row of buttons down the center can be off-putting at first, but anyone with basic TV remote skills will recognize the logic and master them in minutes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Volvo C70.

5(81%)
4(8%)
3(5%)
2(2%)
1(4%)
4.6
36 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 36 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly
gorj,04/07/2014
T5 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6M)
I have recently purchased a 2007 Volvo C70 with only 32,000 miles and loaded with all the Volvo options. I am a life time Volvo owner with almost 2 million miles on them. That said, I am a very open minded critic of all vehicles. I have never had a new, off the showroom floor, Volvo. I have also never had a lemon Volvo. I maintain my vehicles well and correct issues before they become problems. I feel the C70 hardtop convertible, is very good on the eyes - I receive a lot of looks. For my type of driving it has all the performance and handling I want. Although seven years old, this C70 looks showroom new, which says something about the quality of the material and build. UPDATE 10-8-16: I have now sold this vehicle and purchased a 2013 Volvo XC70. At about 50,000 miles the C70 started having issues with the electronic system controls, both with the engine and transmission. Warning would come on when nothing was wrong. Shops could not find anything wrong either. So due to these issues I decided to part with this beautiful Volvo.
Grand wedding over, marriage begins
Paulvo,01/13/2007
I thought I was getting a sporty, luxurious convertible; after 2500 miles, it's just a reliable Swedish 4- seater hardtop convertible; Sporty- car is too heavy & the suspension is like my old man's 92 Buick Park Avenue; acceleration- good; cornering not tight; steering- too loose; also, it looks sporty for a Volvo, but come on, consider your baseline; Luxury- nice overall amenities, but theres room for improvement (see comments below; also, no sunglass case, for $48K?!); Convertible- definitely an attractive European hardtop convertible with a unique 4 seater feature (it wont be for long BMWs version launches in 07); no buyers remorse (yet), but Im not sure I would repeat my choice
Not worth the money
FLRabbit,07/26/2010
This car has been a maintenance nightmare. I've had to fix things on this car I've never had to think about on any other car, and parts and labor are a fortune. Volvo closed the dealership where I bought it so now I have to drive an hour each way to get service. Not that they care, because you often have to keep going back before they admit to or find the problem. This car is fun to drive when it's in shape, but unfortunately that's almost never. It goes through tires like a big dog goes through bones. You get weird little rattles and shimmies everywhere (that Volvo will blame on road conditions) and random things breaking that cost hundreds of dollars to fix. Not worth it at all.
2007 C70 The Best Convetible
Wisam,09/11/2015
T5 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6M)
This car is absolutely the most fun to drive of all of the cars I have ever owned. the engine and transmission are responsive, handling is excellent and you can cruise with the top down knowing that if there is a chance of rain, The leather seats are very comfortable,you can pull over and have the hard top up in 30 seconds with the push of a button. I love the handling, love the interior space - one of the best convertibles on the market still today ,I have 14 year old daughter and put a child seat for my 2 year old son easily , the trunk is big enough to put a big stroller and more staff and you can still open the roof without any problem!! First time for me to own a Volvo I have it for a year now and I love it,I purchased a warranty when I bought .I had to take it to the dealer to fix the convertible switch and it was covered by the warranty.
See all 36 reviews of the 2007 Volvo C70
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
218 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 2007 Volvo C70 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2007 Volvo C70

Used 2007 Volvo C70 Overview

The Used 2007 Volvo C70 is offered in the following submodels: C70 Convertible. Available styles include T5 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 Volvo C70?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2007 Volvo C70s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 Volvo C70 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2007 Volvo C70.

Can't find a used 2007 Volvo C70s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Volvo C70 for sale - 9 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $23,357.

Find a used Volvo for sale - 2 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $25,190.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volvo C70 for sale - 4 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $22,005.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volvo for sale - 10 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $9,496.

Should I lease or buy a 2007 Volvo C70?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Volvo lease specials
Check out Volvo C70 lease specials

Related Used 2007 Volvo C70 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles