Vehicle overview

Introduced for the 2006 model year, the second-generation Volvo C70 became the first true four-seat convertible to offer the flexibility and durability of a retractable hardtop design. It turned out to be the start of a trend, as Pontiac and Volkswagen have since come out with four-place hardtop convertibles as well. Although the C70 is hardly the least expensive player in this emerging niche, it will almost certainly appeal to buyers shopping for a premium-brand convertible that's suitable for family use.

Not surprisingly, the most impressive aspect of the 2007 Volvo C70 is its three-piece retractable roof. Pull into a parking spot at the mall, and you'll wait 29 seconds as the C70's slow-dance, three-card-Monte shuffle lifts a neat three-panel IKEA-esque flat-pack out of the trunk, assembling itself into a handsome steel roof. With the hardtop in place, the C70 is a fully functional coupe sealed tight from rain, snow, road noise and parking lot voyeurs. From the inside, the top-up experience isn't the least bit confining, as the Volvo offers plenty of headroom for 6-footers and slender rear pillars that afford ample visibility when backing up. The C70 is equally enjoyable to drive with its top down. Wind buffeting is well controlled and there's no need to put up a wind blocker during highway cruising.

Volvo also paid attention to the less glamorous details of convertible ownership. Trunk space with the top up is fairly generous at 12.8 cubic feet. Top-down trunk volume shrinks to a diminutive, but still competitive, 6.0 cubic feet. To allay fears of overloading and/or top damage, a hinged frame within the trunk defines the edges of the allotted 6 cubic feet. Although an open-top car has some inherent safety compromises, the Volvo C70 is likely the safest convertible currently available. It's one of only a few convertibles to offer side curtain airbags that can deploy when the top is down -- they're mounted in the doors.

Other advantages to the C70 include its attractive, intuitively designed cabin with exceptionally supportive front seats. The rear seats are a little short on legroom for comfortable use by adults, but most children and younger teenagers will be happy to sit back here. Relatively tepid performance from the turbocharged inline-5 is the C70's major weakness. It rides comfortably, handles competently and gets up to speed with no problem. But for a car with a near-$40,000 starting price, it's not as quick as it should be. And it doesn't stop as short as a Volvo should. These are potential liabilities for the 2007 Volvo C70, given that Volkswagen's new Eos offers many of its virtues, along with a lower price tag and a more potent V6 engine. For less price-sensitive buyers willing to give up a little on performance, though, there's no question that the C70 is a desirable convertible that makes an art out of retractable hardtop design.