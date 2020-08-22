Used 2002 Volvo C70 for Sale Near Me
- 81,329 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$3,989
Atlas Motors - Salt Lake City / Utah
CLEAN TITLE. Amazing miles. A great first time car. Comes equipped with a sun roof. power locks, power windows, AM/FM/TAPE player, alloy wheels with good tires, seating for 5, and much much more. We are agents for most credit unions in Utah. This makes it super easy for us to help find the right loan for you, even if you aren't a credit union member. (OAC) The above information is believed to be complete and correct. Misprinted information, including the price, is subject to correction without penalty or obligation to the dealership. Listed vehicles are subject to prior sale; ensure availability prior to visiting the dealership. Internet price only. Cannot be combined with any other advertised specials. All prices and/or payment calculations are to be regarded as estimates, actual sale price and/or monthly payments may vary Sales Tax, Title, License Fee, Registration Fee, Dealer Documentary Fee, Finance Charges, Emission Testing Fees and Compliance Fees are additional to the advertised price. Atlas Motors Inc. 4220 South State Street SLC, Utah 84107 801-293-9269 www.atlasmotorsut.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Volvo C70 HT with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1NK53D72J032608
Stock: 032608
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 73,925 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$6,900
Mint Motors - Fort Myers / Florida
(((Clean Car Fax *** Reliable Convertible *** Low Mileage))) This Dependable and Dynamic 2003 Volvo C70 with ONLY *73,925* is a Limited Find, Equipped with Trip Computer, Easy Convertible Top, Stainless steel door sills, Stability & Traction Control, Pre-wiring for multi-CD changer, Premium Sound System, Leather-wrapped steering wheel, ICE COLD AC, and MUCH MORE!! ***IF YOU'RE INTERESTED PLEASE CALL ME THANKS 239 433 4800! WE HAVE MANY MORE VEHICLES ON SITE CHECK OUT SOME OF THEM ON OUR WEBSITE MINTMOTORS1.COM "NO HASSLE TRANSACTION" "WHOLESALE TO THE PUBLIC" ** All information listed herein is compiled from the Manufacturer when the vehicles were brand new. Mint Motors goes out of their way to include all keys, floor mats, and extra accessories for every vehicle. Unfortunately, due to the nature of used cars. Mint Motors does not warrant or guarantee these items for every vehicle sold.COVID-19 Update: We are open for business and more importantly, we are here to help and support you through this period. We're all in this together! The owners and management at Mint Motors is committed to the health and welfare of our employees, and you our Customer. Since early March, Mint Motors has been disinfecting, and sanitizing every vehicle to the best of our abilities. This is our most virtuous effort to protect everyone. Every vehicle and our office has been through a complete sterilization process multiple times. Then each vehicle is protected from any possible future contaminants with the industry's highest standards. These unprecedented steps are being implemented to ensure your safety. We truly apologize for any inconvenience that this causes you. We welcome any and all questions to the systems and procedures that we are painstakingly taking to PROTECT EVERYONE, and making there HEALTH our #1 priority!"GET EM SOLD REGARDLESS OF LOSS" campaign is in full force. Representatives are standing by. Please call (239) 433-4800White Glove Concierge Home Delivery Service AVAILABLE- this service will be offered to our customers that purchase a vehicle from Mint Motors. We will deliver sold vehicle to customers home within 50 miles of our location. We will deliver the car to your driveway, do all the paperwork, and finalize complete deal while practicing social distance. This service will be done by CDC guidelines. Social distancing will be strictly followed. Our employees will be wearing PPE, including but not limited to face masks, and gloves. All sanitary protections will remain in the vehicle until customer is ready to take delivery. Every vehicles will be driven by our employees and they will follow the same protocol. Our employee will show you his or her temperature prior to commencing transaction.NO VEHICLE will be driven without the use of Masks, and Gloves on at all times. This is for the protection of every one.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Volvo C70 HT with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1NC62D93J035533
Stock: 13763
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 153,872 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,477
Contemporary Automotive Tuscaloosa - Tuscaloosa / Alabama
Alloy wheels. Fun in the sun! Low miles indicate the vehicle is merely gently used. $ $ $ $ $ I knew that would get your attention! Now that I have it, let me tell you a little bit about this outstanding 1999 Volvo C70, ready for some top-down fun. It hits the mark in impressive performance and pleases the eye with its flawlessly sculpted design. Contemporary Automotive handling your transportation needs in Alabama & Mississippi for over 40 years !!! Proudly serving the following communities Tuscaloosa, Northport, Birmingham, Fayette, Demopolis, Moundville, Greensboro, Gordo, Aliceville, Carrollton, Reform, Jasper, Guin, Winfield, Bessemer, Eutaw, Columbus, West Point, Meridian, Amory, & Jackson. Contemporary Automotive would like to invite you to our dealership, to view the areas largest Pre-owned inventory. Visit our website,www.contemporaryauto.com or come by our dealership and test drive one of our 240 ++ quality inspected vehicles. Most Vehicles qualify for a for a 5yr Extended Warranty !!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Volvo C70 LT with 2500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1NC56D4XJ003602
Stock: 03602
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 129,490 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,999
Palace Auto Sales - Charlotte / North Carolina
PRICES LISTED ARE CASH PRICES; FINANCING AVAILABLE. FOR YOUR CONVENIENCE, NO-HAGGLE PRICING. Prices listed exclude additional applicable fees. FOR MORE PICTURES AND DETAILS LOG ONTO OUR WEBSITE: WWW.PALACEAUTOSALES.COM
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Volvo C70 T5 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1MC68256J006259
Stock: C14076
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 155,086 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,550
Southern Import Specialists - Pearl / Mississippi
Look at this 2007 Volvo C70 . Its Automatic transmission and Turbo Gas I5 2.5L/154 engine will keep you going. This Volvo C70 features the following options: Valet lockout, Trip Computer, Tinted windows, Speed-sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering, Side Impact Protection System (SIPS)-inc: driver/front passenger side-impact airbags, front passenger side-impact inflatable curtains (IC), Security alarm system, Safety cage passenger compartment construction, Safe Approach & Home Safe security lighting, Rollover Protection System (ROPS)-inc: automatic rear roll bars, and Remote keyless entry. See it for yourself at Southern Import Specialist, 3012 Highway 80 E, Pearl, MS 39208. In-house financing options available with just $2,500 down!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Volvo C70 T5 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1MC68227J013090
Stock: AH0349
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2019
- 118,672 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$6,500
Good Cars Good People - Salem / Oregon
Come by today to see this one in person. Be the only guy in town with this sweet ride. Buy with confidence - local trade in.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Volvo C70 T5 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1MC68237J026642
Stock: 5549
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 140,285 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995
Ultra Auto Sales - Cumberland / Rhode Island
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Volvo C70 T5 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1MC68217J014876
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 77,760 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$10,999
Paul Sur Buick GMC - Valparaiso / Indiana
Recent Arrival! 2008 Volvo C70 T5 Blue FWD 2D Convertible 2.5L 5-Cylinder DOHC Turbocharged* SHOP CLICK DRIVE ----->> CUT AND PASTE URL ---->>>https://buy.gm.com/217125/11/YV1MC67208J040193,,, +++++Many new Buick's and GMC's have available options like , Adaptive Cruise Control , Forward Automatic Braking, Heavy-duty cooling system, Buick Infotainment System with Navigation and 8 diagonal color touch-screen, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert, Wireless charging pad, Rear Camera Mirror and Surround Vision, Keyless Start, AWD, Bluetooth,Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Siri, USB Ports, Aux Jacks. SiriusXM, Bose, 4G LTE Wi-Fi, 7-passenger seating, Heated Seats, Ventilated cooled seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather and Remote start. See Sales Manager for the perfect Buick For You!!! 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 Power sunroof, Third row Blu-Ray/DVD screen, Trailering equipment,Odometer is 38911 miles below market average!NEW AND USED VEHICLES FOR PORTAGE, HIGHLAND, AND MERRILLVILLE, IN BUICK AND GMC CUSTOMERS Our dealership is proud to offer a wide selection of new and used GM vehicles to its Portage, Highland, and Merrillville, IN GMC and Buick customers. Our used vehicles go through a 117-point check before being put out for sale. That's not all. They also come with a warranty and an auto-check ensured history. To make your car-buying experience hassle-free and memorable, we provide easy financing options for the purchase of new, pre-owned, and certified used vehicles as well. We are happy to serve drivers in Highland, Portage, and Merrillville, IN area and can help them get their next GMC and Buick vehicle from our dealership today!+++++For over a decade Paul Sur Buick GMC have been serving Northwest Indiana new and used car, truck and SUV shoppers from our Valparaiso Buick and GMC dealership. The Time magazine recognized our outstanding customer service with the Dealership of the Year award. Chicago, NW Indiana, Valparaiso new, certified and used cars Buicks GMC GMC Trucks. We're just minutes from Valparaiso University on US 30 serving all Northwest Indiana Buick and GMC shoppers. We also welcome all our Gary, Hobart, Crown Point, Knox, Chesterton, Plymouth, Demotte, Michigan City, Laporte, Hebron, Kouts and Portage Buick and GMC customers to our dealership.*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Volvo C70 T5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1MC67208J040193
Stock: 9065R
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 110,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,999
Best Auto of Manassas - Manassas / Virginia
One look at this Volvo C70 T5 Power Convertible Top LOW MILES and you will just know, this is your ride. Yes, the odometer does read only 110,000 miles, and is guaranteed accurate, which means this C70 T5 Power Convertible Top LOW MILES is one really great deal. For you non-smokers out there, the ash tray is whistle clean because it has been smoke free since it was new. Every aspect of this vehicle has been rigorously worked over with a MULTI-POINT INSPECTION guaranteeing your confidence and satisfaction. We strive to give every vehicle a thorough inspection and can tell you with confidence that the structural integrity of this car exceeds the highest standards. Highway driving is a breeze with the strong running 2.5L 5 cyl engine under the hood. You can count on the 2.5L 5 cyl engine to get great gas mileage and go the distance between fill ups. Don't let the road dictate your drive, take control of it with this fine tuned suspension. One thing we can assure you of is that pampered luxury is what this ride is all about. Get all the power, safety, and convenience rolled into one with this Volvo C70 T5 Power Convertible Top LOW MILES. We have checked and double checked the mechanics of this car to make sure it is perfect. Turn heads when you drive down the road in this beauty. The exterior of this car is incomparable. The interior of this car has been perfectly maintained. We also provide a free CARFAX report on this and every car we sell assuring you of complete satisfaction when buying a car from us. By becoming a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership we have thrown out the gimmicks and provided you with facts. We want you to buy with confidence. Be sure to ask us about our optional extended warranty packages that are available and at very affordable prices. Everyone has credit problems but at Best Auto of Manassas INC we don't feel this should prevent you from affording transportation. Our GUARANTEED FINANCING will do the heavy lifting, get you approved, and have you back on the road in no time. Don't want to stress about high payments? We can help qualified buyers get low payments. Call us at (703) 367-0402 to find out more. You better hurry and grab this deal quick because, with a price well below BLUE BOOK, this one is not going to last long. Cash Buyers Welcome. Come In and Make A Deal! We are located only minutes from Thornburg! Convertible top in great condition. Not a single dent or scratch! Runs great and drives like new. A/C is ice cold! Power everything! Well maintained. Perfect first car!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Volvo C70 T5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1MC67218J055186
Stock: 11979
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 54,645 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$9,495
Imperial Auto of Fredericksburg - Fredericksburg / Virginia
KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: 18 X 8 mirzam Alloy Wheels, Active Bi-Xenon Headlamps with Automatic Leveling, Climate, Premium, Sovereign Hide Premium Leather Seating Surfaces. This Volvo C70 also includes Air Conditioning, Power Driver's Seat, Climate Control, Power Passenger Seat, Dual Zone Climate Control, Memory Seat Position, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Steering Radio Controls, Power Locks, Wood Trim, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Traction Control, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, MP3, Cup Holders, Vanity Mirrors, Center Console, Heated Mirrors, Body Side Moldings, Rear Fog Lamps, Parking Sensors, Side Curtain Airbags, PCM, Tire Pressure Monitor, Premium Wheels, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Premium Alloy Wheels, Power Brakes. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Wood Trim, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Leather Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Body Side Moldings, Center Console, Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, Parking Sensors, PCM, Power Brakes, Premium Alloy Wheels, Premium Wheels, Rear Fog Lamps, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact IMPERIAL AUTO Sales at 540-891-6611 or info@myimperialauto.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Volvo C70 T5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1MC67288J046677
Stock: 6677A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-11-2019
- 125,660 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$7,220
Kunes Country Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM of Woodstock - Woodstock / Illinois
Cloth. Blue 2008 Volvo C70 T5 FWD 5-Speed Automatic with Geartronic 2.5L 5-Cylinder DOHC Turbocharged18/26 City/Highway MPGFind out why our dealerships have won DealerRater.com DEALER OF THE YEAR a whopping 10 TIMES! Call, email, or live chat with one of our friendly sales professionals now to schedule your test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Volvo C70 T5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1MC67218J052417
Stock: WP0757A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 86,256 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,995
Imperial Auto of Fredericksburg - Fredericksburg / Virginia
KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Climate, Magic Blue Metallic, Premium. This Volvo C70 also includes Air Conditioning, Power Driver's Seat, Climate Control, Power Passenger Seat, Dual Zone Climate Control, Memory Seat Position, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Steering Radio Controls, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Traction Control, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Dynamic Stability, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, CD Player, MP3, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors, Center Console, Heated Mirrors, Body Side Moldings, Rear Fog Lamps, Daytime Running Lights, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Premium Sound, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Premium Alloy Wheels, HD Radio. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Body Side Moldings, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Premium Alloy Wheels, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact IMPERIAL AUTO Sales at 540-891-6611 or info@myimperialauto.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Volvo C70 T5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1MC67239J073920
Stock: 3920
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 73,831 milesDelivery Available*
$12,990
Carvana - Columbus - Columbus / Ohio
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Volvo C70 T5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1MC67269J076472
Stock: 2000646011
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 117,000 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,695
JAY AUTO SALES - Tucson / Arizona
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Volvo C70 T5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1MC672X9J072473
Stock: 72473
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 98,620 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,888$1,137 Below Market
iCars Chicago - Skokie / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Volvo C70 T5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1672MC1AJ093087
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 34,506 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$12,999$1,074 Below Market
Darrell Waltrip Volvo Cars - Franklin / Tennessee
C70 trim. Leather Seats, CD Player, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C, Convertible Hardtop, Quad Seats, Alloy Wheels, iPod/MP3 Input, Turbo, newCarTestDrive.com explains "Drives like a sports car.".KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Quad Bucket Seats, Turbocharged, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Convertible Hardtop, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Rollover Protection System.EXPERTS REPORTEdmunds.com explains "With its retractable hardtop, attractive interior, well-mannered ride and long list of safety features, the Volvo C70 is a prime contender in the premium convertible segment.". Approx. Original Base Sticker Price: $40,000*.WHO WE AREWe are one of the largest dealers in the state of Tennessee with over 2000 pre-owned vehicles available.Pricing analysis performed on 8/22/2020. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Volvo C70 T5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1672MC9AJ092253
Stock: 8075V
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 110,978 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,388$981 Below Market
Lexus of Concord - Concord / California
POWER DRIVER SEAT, POWER PASSANGER SEAT, KEYLESS ENTRY, HEATED SEAT, PREMIUM WHEELS, LOW MILES, ONE OWNER CARFAX. 19/28 City/Highway MPG WE WANT YOUR TRADE IN! We offer you a guaranteed value online for your valuable trade in by Kelly Blue Book Instant Cash Offer! Visit our website at lexusofconcord.com for a free guaranteed value on your vehicle. CARFAX One-Owner. TO SEE MORE QUALITY VEHICLES LIKE THIS ONE RIGHT HERE CLICK https://www.lexusofconcord.com/pre-owned-vehicles-concord-ca.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Volvo C70 T5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1672MC9BJ108811
Stock: 46095A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 40,285 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$14,899
AutoNation Hyundai Columbus - Columbus / Georgia
Convenience Pkg Climate Pkg Blind Spot Information System (Blis) Flamenco Red Metallic Leather Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Convertible Hardtop Calcite; Sovereign Hide Leather Seating Surfaces/Umbra Interior Tempa 16" Spare This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2011 Volvo C70 is proudly offered by Autonation Hyundai Columbus This 2011 Volvo C70 comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. The CARFAX report for this 2011 Volvo C70 highlights that it's a One-Owner vehicle, and for good reason. A One-Owner vehicle gives you the feel of owning a new vehicle without paying the new car price. The Volvo C70 is a well-built, yet compact and enjoyable ride that is unmatched by any other convertible on the road. With the ability to easily switch between having the top up or down, you'll be able to go about your weekday routine without feeling like you've sacrificed the weekend thrills. This low mileage Volvo C70 has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Volvo C70 . How often was the oil changed? Were important service intervals taken care of? You'll have the records on this vehicles to know for sure. Looking for a Volvo C70 that is in great condition inside and out? Take a look at this beauty. More information about the 2011 Volvo C70: Simply put, a lot of the C70's value lies in its excellent retractable hardtop roof; it allows quiet highway cruising for long-distance trips as well as tight, 4-season insulation. The C70 has just enough of a luxury-car personality to be enjoyable year round, no matter the task, yet when you drop the top it feels just sporty enough to make the most of fair-weather cruising. And with all the C70's protective measures and on-board technology, including the available blind-spot system that helps with visibility especially when the top is up, safety isn't at all the worry that it might be in some convertible designs. Those who want to load their vehicle with the latest features and gadgets will love the C70's lengthy options list. On the other hand, the C70's moderate price can be rapidly driven up by opting for even a few pricy upgrades. Strengths of this model include quick, smooth convertible operation, comfortable ride, sharpened appearance inside and out, practicality relative to other convertibles, and Snug-fitting retractable hardtop All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Volvo C70 T5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1672MC2BJ117530
Stock: BJ117530
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
