Used 2009 Volvo C70 for Sale Near Me

30 listings
C70 Reviews & Specs
  • 2009 Volvo C70 T5 in Dark Blue
    used

    2009 Volvo C70 T5

    86,256 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2009 Volvo C70 T5 in Dark Blue
    used

    2009 Volvo C70 T5

    73,831 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $12,990

    Details
  • 2009 Volvo C70 T5 in Black
    used

    2009 Volvo C70 T5

    117,000 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,695

    Details
  • 2010 Volvo C70 T5 in Black
    used

    2010 Volvo C70 T5

    98,620 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,888

    $1,137 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Volvo C70 T5 in White
    used

    2010 Volvo C70 T5

    34,506 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,999

    $1,074 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Volvo C70 T5 in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 Volvo C70 T5

    77,760 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,999

    Details
  • 2008 Volvo C70 T5 in Silver
    used

    2008 Volvo C70 T5

    110,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,999

    Details
  • 2008 Volvo C70 T5 in Silver
    used

    2008 Volvo C70 T5

    54,645 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $9,495

    Details
  • 2008 Volvo C70 T5 in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 Volvo C70 T5

    125,660 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $7,220

    Details
  • 2011 Volvo C70 T5 in Silver
    used

    2011 Volvo C70 T5

    110,978 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,388

    $981 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Volvo C70 T5 in Red
    used

    2011 Volvo C70 T5

    40,285 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $14,899

    Details
  • 2011 Volvo C70 T5 in Black
    used

    2011 Volvo C70 T5

    119,741 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,988

    Details
  • 2011 Volvo C70 T5 in Silver
    used

    2011 Volvo C70 T5

    79,056 miles

    $11,395

    Details
  • 2011 Volvo C70 T5 in White
    used

    2011 Volvo C70 T5

    81,515 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $13,800

    Details
  • 2007 Volvo C70 T5 in Gray
    used

    2007 Volvo C70 T5

    155,086 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,550

    Details
  • 2007 Volvo C70 T5 in Light Blue
    used

    2007 Volvo C70 T5

    118,672 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,500

    Details
  • 2011 Volvo C70 T5 in Silver
    used

    2011 Volvo C70 T5

    88,299 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,989

    Details
  • 2011 Volvo C70 T5 in Light Blue
    used

    2011 Volvo C70 T5

    65,979 miles

    $14,989

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Volvo C70

Read recent reviews for the Volvo C70
Overall Consumer Rating
4.723 Reviews
  • 5
    (78%)
  • 4
    (17%)
  • 3
    (4%)
2009 Volvo C70 T5 Convertible
oak7,03/12/2014
T5 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6M)
This was my first review: "I have had my C70 for two months. Most of that time the weather has been nasty - snow, cold, wet, with a few days of nice weather (Typical pre-spring in Alabama). So far I love it. Drives great, comfortable (54 miles one way commute) with plenty of power. Car has 110,000 miles and I have had to replace an axle and wheel bearing but it's good now. Awesome looks and very unique. Car has plenty of room inside and four adults have ridden comfortably, though getting in and out takes a bit of practice. Love my C70." I still love the car but not the reliability I guess. It has cost us over $2,000 on tires, front end and the rims being bent when hitting a pothole, etc. When it runs it is good but when something "breaks" it is costly. Not sure I'd get another one based on our history with this one. Still loving the hard-top convertible." Since we've owned the car it has been a "love/hate" relationship. Love it when it's working, hate it when it is not. Car seems to have issues with front end. Replaced axles, rack and pinion and everything twice. Tires multiple times and it still has a popping noise when you brake or turn that hasn't been identified despite hours in the dealership, repair, etc. (taken it to various places because no one has an answer). I also have experienced "battery drain," when I leave the car for a few days it won't crank. When the battery is dead the key is stuck in the ignition and you can't get it out. Easy to jump it and when you do the key comes out. Seems to be a security issue to me. Anyway, when it is running it is an awesome car. Great mileage, very comfortable and plenty of power. Turbo is there anytime you need it, for sure. But when it's broken, it is a pain in the a--.
Report abuse
