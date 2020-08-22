Used 2009 Volvo C70 for Sale Near Me

This was my first review: "I have had my C70 for two months. Most of that time the weather has been nasty - snow, cold, wet, with a few days of nice weather (Typical pre-spring in Alabama). So far I love it. Drives great, comfortable (54 miles one way commute) with plenty of power. Car has 110,000 miles and I have had to replace an axle and wheel bearing but it's good now. Awesome looks and very unique. Car has plenty of room inside and four adults have ridden comfortably, though getting in and out takes a bit of practice. Love my C70." I still love the car but not the reliability I guess. It has cost us over $2,000 on tires, front end and the rims being bent when hitting a pothole, etc. When it runs it is good but when something "breaks" it is costly. Not sure I'd get another one based on our history with this one. Still loving the hard-top convertible." Since we've owned the car it has been a "love/hate" relationship. Love it when it's working, hate it when it is not. Car seems to have issues with front end. Replaced axles, rack and pinion and everything twice. Tires multiple times and it still has a popping noise when you brake or turn that hasn't been identified despite hours in the dealership, repair, etc. (taken it to various places because no one has an answer). I also have experienced "battery drain," when I leave the car for a few days it won't crank. When the battery is dead the key is stuck in the ignition and you can't get it out. Easy to jump it and when you do the key comes out. Seems to be a security issue to me. Anyway, when it is running it is an awesome car. Great mileage, very comfortable and plenty of power. Turbo is there anytime you need it, for sure. But when it's broken, it is a pain in the a--.

