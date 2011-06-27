  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo C70
  4. Used 1998 Volvo C70
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(20)
Appraise this car

1998 Volvo C70 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Dashing good looks. Performance and handling. Seat comfort. Dolby Surround Sound system. Safety systems.
  • Poorly conceived power easy-entry feature for front seats. Tacked-on look of Dolby center dash speaker.
Other years
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
Volvo C70 for Sale
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$912 - $2,010
Used C70 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Forget what you think you know about Volvo. Well, almost everything you know. Volvos are still very safe cars, but they aren't to be relegated to granola crunchies and conservative suburbanites any longer. The new C70 is proof of that.

With the mission of going after buyers looking for a little excitement, Volvo engineers have transformed the sturdy but boxy S70 into a svelte coupe and somewhat pudgy convertible with impressive performance and room for four bona-fide adults. Sheetmetal forward of the windshield is shared with the S70 sedan and V70 wagon, but aft of the front glass the C70 is all curvy coupe or weatherproof drop-top.

Under the beautiful sheetmetal of the coupe, buyers will find the chassis of the S70/V70, along with the turbocharged powertrain that T-5 sedans and wagons use for propulsion. Making 236-horsepower at 5,100 rpm, the blown inline five-cylinder engine will create enough g-force when spooled up to push passengers back into the large, supremely supportive seats. Convertibles make do with the less powerful 190-horsepower light-pressure turbo engine from the S70 GLT, for now. The interior is lifted from the S70/V70, but an optional Dolby Surround Sound pod can sit atop the instrument panel in the C70. Trust us. It rocks.

Well-equipped coupes start at $39,500; convertibles go for a few grand more. Buyers can add traction control, huge 18-inch alloy wheels, premium leather upholstery, and heated front seats. Those with a hankering for lighter wood trim or smaller all-season rubber can get them at no additional charge.

Structural rigidity was a priority with the coupe, and the results show when driving it along winding roads. This car is rock solid. The convertible, however, exhibits more cowl shake than one might expect. And, in keeping with Volvo's tradition of providing safe transportation, the C70 has dual front airbags, side airbags for front passengers, three-point inertia reel safety belts at all positions, anti-submarining front seats, and the SIPS side-impact protection system. A strengthened steel safety cage surrounds the convertible's passenger compartment and a Rollover Protection System (ROPS) designed to deploy when sensors determine that the car may flip prevents crushed skulls.

The C70 will battle the shapely new Mercedes-Benz CLK and the upcoming redesigned BMW 3-series, among others, in the marketplace. It will also change the way people think about Volvo, and should fare well in the battle against existing luxury coupes and convertibles.

1998 Highlights

Modeled on the S70 chassis, the C70 shares sheet metal with the S70 from the windshield forward, and is powered by the same set of turbocharged power plants.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1998 Volvo C70.

5(70%)
4(15%)
3(15%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
20 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 20 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

my saffron 98 c70
bradleywestra,03/05/2012
i bought this car as my first car and man oh man i love this car the car has given me no problems itis a very reliable car
Well Pleased.
James Woode,03/10/2007
Was looking for a "Personal Car" as have a M-B "Family Car) and found it in the Volvo C70. It was my second Volvo and was impressed with the overall engineering that goes into their products. The car has served me well and continues to draw "raves" for appearance. Gas mileage is in the 32- mpg area on the highway. The sound system is outstanding. Currently have 49,000 miles on the car and has held up very well and shows no "age". Great Car!!!!
1998 C70 Coupe
Stephen,06/04/2008
I purchased this car used for not a lot of money, but I feel that it's worth much more than I paid. This is the car I wanted to own when I was 16 years old, but it didn't exist then and the cost was unthinkable. It's going to be with me for 10 years since I don't drive it that much. Most people don't know what it is or even notice it. When I take friends for a ride in it, they tell me it's the most solid and luxurious car they've ever ridden in. Too bad most of the used ones are badly beaten up, it took me 3 months to find a low-miles garaged one to buy. I'm optimistic the 5 cylinder motor is going to be durable. A lot of the ones out there have 150,000 miles+ and are still running.
Built to last
Burton,04/23/2002
This is my second Volvo and they only seem to get better. This body style is so rare that people still are taking 2nd looks. The quality, style, comfort and incredible sound system keeps me satisfied. Although front wheel drive isn't as fun as rear wheel, it does relatively well in snow.
See all 20 reviews of the 1998 Volvo C70
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 5100 rpm
See all Used 1998 Volvo C70 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1998 Volvo C70
More About This Model

Up until this year, if you asked someone what came to mind when they heard the name Volvo, they probably would have responded with words like: safe, conservative, boxy, high-end, family car, suburbia, efficient and sensible. But with the all-new C70 ripping up the roads, that stodgy Volvo image is changing.

Volvo executives realized a few years ago that in order to reach the tremendous influx of Baby Boomers-turned-empty-nesters, who would be trading in their family trucksters for sportier coupes as their kids head off to college, they needed a product that would fit the bill. And though popular in their own right, the Swedes' capable-but-conservative sedans and wagons just wouldn't do. Enter the C70.

Built on the same chassis as the S70/V70 Volvos, the C70 is powered by a turbocharged inline five-cylinder engine making 236 horsepower @ 5,100 rpm. The coupe was the result of a joint venture between Volvo and Tom Walkinshaw Racing, a renowned British racing team, and behind the wheel is where you can truly appreciate the expertise that went into making this coupe one of the most fun rides around. Hitting the accelerator with the C70 was like lighting a very short fuse that exploded a moment later, propelling you back into the seat. Even on daily errands in stop and go traffic the easy power of the car made me wonder why everyone else was driving so darned slow.

Handling the C70 was a lesson in self-control, as weaving in and out of all that slow-moving traffic created a dangerous feeling of invincibility in our drivers. Steering inspired confidence on switchbacks, but the wheel had a tendency to wander on the highway. Assembled with a four-wheel semi-independent suspension, a rigid body structure, and an anti-roll bar to control ride motions when cornering, the C70 behaved like a true sport coupe should. Its standard 17-inch tires gripped the road through all the high-speed turns, and braking was as sure and safe as what you would expect from Volvo.

Our test car came with an automatic transmission, but you can-and should-get a C70 with a manual. Though shifting was smooth for the most part, our editor-in-chief noticed excessive turbo lag driving around Denver that had not been apparent when he drove the car at sea level. This made it difficult to harness the engine's turbo power and resulted in a not-so-smooth ride for passengers.

Inside, the coupe's hot little stereo system with Dolby surround sound and ten speakers delighted us, though one editor thought the center dash speaker looked tacked on. Seating positions were comfortable for all shapes and sizes, and the dash layout smacked of sophistication and good judgement. Gauges and displays were easy to read, and, with the exception of placing the stereo module above the climate controls, there wasn't much we would change.

We appreciated the three-disc CD changer because it didn't take up too much room, the glove compartment handle on the left side of the door so that the driver can open it easily, comfortable leather seats, the driver's foot rest, and the wood trim that looked classy rather than cheap.

However, most drivers complained that there was a bit too much wind noise. It was difficult to retrieve goods stashed in the center cubby, it took awhile to find the power sunroof button (which is on the steering column rather than overhead), and I had to reach way back to grab the seatbelt when the driver's seat was moved forward. Some drivers also had a difficult time with visibility. Thick C-pillars coupled with a small rear window and a high trunklid made changing lanes an exercise in guesswork. More than once, we inadvertently cut off drivers in our blind spot after checking both mirrors and looking out the back.

Perhaps the biggest reformation for Volvo with the C70 was the voluptuous exterior styling of the vehicle. Gone is the squared-off look that consumers have come to expect from the Swedish automaker. As one Volvo executive said, "We threw away the box and kept the toy." While the front end of the car is all Volvo, the rear three quarters is curvy, aerodynamic and smooth. Call me a traditionalist, but I liked the old boxy shape that made Volvos famous. I also like the sporty design of the new little coupe, though, and the cool new colors to go along with it. Our test car was a bright Saffron orange-the fiery color of the sun on a Serengeti postcard. It was the kind of color you either love or hate. We happened to love it. And we never lost our car in a parking lot because the unique paint color was impossible to miss.

This sexy little coupe logged at least as many head-turns as the new Mercedes-Benz CLK did, and its standout color made it more of a show pony. On more than one occasion during our time with the car, we emerged from a store to find passersby poking around its attractive sheetmetal, asking incredulously, "This is a Volvo?"

So after driving the C70 for several days, what words come to our minds when thinking of Volvos? Hmmm, something along the lines of: fast, powerful, fun-to-drive, sporty, sleek, stylish and, of course, colorful.

Yes, with the C70, Volvo has ignited the world of sport coupe driving and changed its image at the same time. Volvo drivers will never be looked at the same way again. Instead of leisurely meandering through life, it's sort of like racing around in a ball of fire. Another great thing about this coupe is that regardless of the bold new image it promotes, it's still a Volvo-one of the safest cars on the road. And once the shock factor wears off and people begin to expect this sort of style and performance from Volvo, consumers will be clamoring for their own little piece of the sun.

Used 1998 Volvo C70 Overview

The Used 1998 Volvo C70 is offered in the following submodels: C70 Coupe, C70 Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Coupe, and LT Turbo 2dr Convertible.

What's a good price on a Used 1998 Volvo C70?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1998 Volvo C70s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1998 Volvo C70 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1998 Volvo C70.

Can't find a used 1998 Volvo C70s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Volvo C70 for sale - 8 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $23,445.

Find a used Volvo for sale - 5 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $21,423.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volvo C70 for sale - 12 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $9,667.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volvo for sale - 8 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $10,868.

Should I lease or buy a 1998 Volvo C70?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Volvo lease specials
Check out Volvo C70 lease specials

Related Used 1998 Volvo C70 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles