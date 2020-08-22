Used 2006 Volvo C70 for Sale Near Me

Best Auto of Manassas - Manassas / Virginia

One look at this Volvo C70 T5 Power Convertible Top LOW MILES and you will just know, this is your ride. Yes, the odometer does read only 110,000 miles, and is guaranteed accurate, which means this C70 T5 Power Convertible Top LOW MILES is one really great deal. For you non-smokers out there, the ash tray is whistle clean because it has been smoke free since it was new. Every aspect of this vehicle has been rigorously worked over with a MULTI-POINT INSPECTION guaranteeing your confidence and satisfaction. We strive to give every vehicle a thorough inspection and can tell you with confidence that the structural integrity of this car exceeds the highest standards. Highway driving is a breeze with the strong running 2.5L 5 cyl engine under the hood. You can count on the 2.5L 5 cyl engine to get great gas mileage and go the distance between fill ups. Don't let the road dictate your drive, take control of it with this fine tuned suspension. One thing we can assure you of is that pampered luxury is what this ride is all about. Get all the power, safety, and convenience rolled into one with this Volvo C70 T5 Power Convertible Top LOW MILES. We have checked and double checked the mechanics of this car to make sure it is perfect. Turn heads when you drive down the road in this beauty. The exterior of this car is incomparable. The interior of this car has been perfectly maintained. We also provide a free CARFAX report on this and every car we sell assuring you of complete satisfaction when buying a car from us. By becoming a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership we have thrown out the gimmicks and provided you with facts. We want you to buy with confidence. Be sure to ask us about our optional extended warranty packages that are available and at very affordable prices. Everyone has credit problems but at Best Auto of Manassas INC we don't feel this should prevent you from affording transportation. Our GUARANTEED FINANCING will do the heavy lifting, get you approved, and have you back on the road in no time. Don't want to stress about high payments? We can help qualified buyers get low payments. Call us at (703) 367-0402 to find out more. You better hurry and grab this deal quick because, with a price well below BLUE BOOK, this one is not going to last long. Cash Buyers Welcome. Come In and Make A Deal! We are located only minutes from Thornburg! Convertible top in great condition. Not a single dent or scratch! Runs great and drives like new. A/C is ice cold! Power everything! Well maintained. Perfect first car!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Volvo C70 T5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: YV1MC67218J055186

Stock: 11979

Certified Pre-Owned: No

