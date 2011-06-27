  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(24)
2000 Volvo C70 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Roomy inside, sexy outside, Volvo safe under the skin. Turbo provides enough power to satisfy.
  • Poorly conceived easy-entry power feature for front seats. Tacked-on look of Dolby center-dash speaker.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Based on a platform that is nearly a decade old, the C70 is a comfortable, sleek coupe with no real sporting ambition.

Vehicle overview

Forget what you think you know about Volvo. Well, almost everything you know. Volvos are still safe cars, but they aren't to be relegated to granola crunchers and conservative suburbanites any longer. The C70 coupe and convertible are proof of that.

With the mission of going after buyers looking for a little excitement, Volvo engineers transformed the sturdy but boxy S70 into a svelte coupe with impressive performance and room for four bona fide adults. Sheetmetal forward of the windshield is shared with the S70 sedan and V70 wagon, but aft of the front glass, the C70 is all its own curvy coupe or convertible.

Under the C70's skin, buyers will find the chassis of the S70/V70, along with the choice of two powertrains: the 2.3-liter turbocharged five-cylinder that makes 236 horsepower or the 2.4-liter light-pressure turbocharged five-cylinder engine that makes 190 horsepower. The 2.4-liter engine allows for a lower-priced ticket into the class and is the same motor found under the hood of the S70 GLT sedan and V70 GLT wagon.

This year, buyers of both coupe and convertible models will enjoy standard interior enhancements that include head and chest side airbags and WHIPS, an innovative safety system that reduces head and neck injury in a rear-end collision by moving the seat back 15 degrees after impact. This prevents the person's body from snapping forward again. At the same time the headrest moves forward, providing extra support for the head and neck. Homelink is now standard on the C70 HPT coupe and exterior paint color Champagne is replaced by Moondust and Venetian Red.

The C70 HPT convertible is introduced for 2000 with either a four-speed automatic or a manual gearbox. Content includes all features on the LT convertible, plus an SC-900 radio, genuine wood dash inlays, auto-dimming mirror and a trip computer. The HT convertible can be spiffed up with options like heated front seats, 17-inch alloy wheels, and stability traction control.

Structural rigidity is a priority with the C70, and the results show when driving it along winding roads. This coupe is rock-solid but the convertible exhibits more cowl shake than we expected. And, in keeping with Volvo's tradition of providing safe transportation, the C70 has dual front airbags with two-level triggering, side airbags for front passengers, three-point inertia reel safety belts at all positions, anti-submarining front seats and the SIPS side-impact protection system. Additionally, convertibles provide a rollover protection system (ROPS).

The C70s battle the shapely Mercedes-Benz CLK, the BMW 3 Series and larger models such as the Cadillac Eldorado Touring Coupe. But the C70s have changed the way people think about Volvo, and should fare well in the fight.

2000 Highlights

Volvo introduces a high-pressure turbo (HPT) convertible and makes minor equipment changes to all C70s for 2000.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Volvo C70.

5(50%)
4(17%)
3(29%)
2(4%)
1(0%)
4.1
24 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best car I have ever had
Matt,07/17/2016
LT Turbo 2dr Convertible
This is a wonderful car. It is reliable and safe. It is fun to drive. The kids fit in the back. The top is whisper quiet. The sound system sounds great... the CD player is early nineties garbage and skips constantly... but it sounds great. It is powerful enough and performs well. Don't let the whiny reviews deter you from owning this fabulous car. There are no models of cars that are over 15 years old that don't have some that were treated poorly and require maintenance. It's silly to think that these experiences inform the common experience. Look for a good one. Put the top up and down a few times. Drive it a few miles. Take it to a mechanic. When you find the right one this will be some of the best money you ever spent.
Excellent Quality and Value
bruneje,05/02/2005
I have had this car now for 4 summers, I still have not found a car better styled and as much of a looker car. It does get looks and compliments. So far the only real problem I have had is with the driver window operator. The car is incredibly reliable and I would highly recommend
Interior Falls Apart
Glue Guy,01/31/2006
Fun to drive and safe, but mine is literally falling apart. Both door panels have fallen off and needed to be replaced at the price of 1000 per door, switches fail, the sunroof constantly has the glass peel away from the assembly, switches fail, the leather is peeling, switches fail. The car is tremendously well taken care of but the electronics and interior cabin build quality are horrendous.
C70, Love it
tzroberts,06/02/2002
I had my doubts about this car when I was first looking, but I took the plunge and bought it and have love every moment of driving it. This is my first non-american car and I don't know if I will ever go back. I put on a huge number of miles every week and in the three months I have had this used car there has not been a single problem.
See all 24 reviews of the 2000 Volvo C70
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 5100 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
236 hp @ 5400 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 2000 Volvo C70 Overview

The Used 2000 Volvo C70 is offered in the following submodels: C70 Coupe, C70 Convertible. Available styles include LT Turbo 2dr Convertible, LT 2dr Coupe, HT Turbo 2dr Coupe, and HT Turbo 2dr Convertible.

