Used 2012 Volvo C70 for Sale Near Me

2012 Volvo C70 in Electric Silver Metallic, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Climate Package, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Headlight Washers, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Humidity Sensor, Illuminated entry, Interior Air Quality System (IAQS), Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Rain Sensor, Rear anti-roll bar, Remote keyless entry, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Traction control. CARFAX One-Owner.Recent Arrival! Odometer is 27017 miles below market average! 18/28 City/Highway MPG

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Volvo C70 T5 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control .

Engine: 5 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: YV1672MC2CJ130442

Stock: ML60695A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-15-2020