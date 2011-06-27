I bought my 2004 in 2005 and love the look with the top down. The main thing to watch out for is the transmission!!! At 90,000 miles it began to slip and by 120,000 I had to have it rebuilt to the tune of $3500. Since having this work done I've not had any additional issues but was sorely disappointed in this Volvo as I've owned 6 and this one just pooped out. Another thing to watch is to never drive up too close to a parking curb!!! The bumper is so flexible and low to the ground as to let the car easily run up. Due to the shape it will literally rip off when you back up. This has happened to me 2x and I swear I'm not being as stupid as this sounds.

Read more