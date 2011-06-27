  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(61)
Appraise this car

2004 Volvo C70 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Luxurious interior, plenty of safety and comfort features, smooth ride, turbocharged engines.
  • Adding options quickly boosts the price, suspension isn't tuned for sporty handling, prone to torque steer during hard acceleration.
List Price Estimate
$2,012 - $4,036
Edmunds' Expert Review

The first "out of the box" Volvo is showing its age, but with its abundance of safety features, comfortable digs and a smooth ride, it's still an appealing luxury convertible.

2004 Highlights

The only notable changes are two new interior colors -- Volcano Red and Linen White -- that include additional aluminum (red) or birchwood (white) dash inlays.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Volvo C70.

5(79%)
4(11%)
3(5%)
2(3%)
1(2%)
4.6
61 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 61 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Tranny issues plague C70
ncmommy,05/31/2013
I bought my 2004 in 2005 and love the look with the top down. The main thing to watch out for is the transmission!!! At 90,000 miles it began to slip and by 120,000 I had to have it rebuilt to the tune of $3500. Since having this work done I've not had any additional issues but was sorely disappointed in this Volvo as I've owned 6 and this one just pooped out. Another thing to watch is to never drive up too close to a parking curb!!! The bumper is so flexible and low to the ground as to let the car easily run up. Due to the shape it will literally rip off when you back up. This has happened to me 2x and I swear I'm not being as stupid as this sounds.
Fabulous Car
Esther Rothenberg,07/29/2004
From the asthetic point of view it is a gorgeous car. The interior is luxurious and the seats can be adjusted so that you feel that you have become one with the car. There is plenty of leg room as well as more room for additional passengers. The ride is a smooth one and you will notice alot of people looking in your direction. Also I have been stopped by people inquiring about the car. I rave. The sound system is spectacular and you always feel safe driving a Volvo.
Fun Car
Ross,07/24/2009
Really enjoy the car. Being 6'3", I need more head room than most. This car fits me well. Smooth engine, great looks. Only problems: slow acceleration up slight grades sometimes causes the tranny to slip a bit between 2nd and 3rd. No slip at heavier acceleration though. Also, get verbal abuse about the headlight wipers:Could do without them. Actually room under the hood to work on a few things myself. Only other nitpick is the slow power seat feature to enter the back seat.
4th c70
h covington,03/24/2016
LPT 2dr Convertible (2.4L 5cyl Turbo 5A)
this is my 2nd ragtop,and I am here to tell the whole truth...these cars can have their quirks,but are full of character.they rattle,aren't the smoothest riding around town,and can be noisy,not to mention,the leather can be high maintenance,and the top can leak around the a-pillars.to replace just the top,is between 1500-2500,for example,but other parts can be found pretty cheap on ebay.
See all 61 reviews of the 2004 Volvo C70
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed manual
Gas
242 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
16 city / 25 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed automatic
Gas
197 hp @ 5700 rpm
See all Used 2004 Volvo C70 features & specs
More about the 2004 Volvo C70

Used 2004 Volvo C70 Overview

The Used 2004 Volvo C70 is offered in the following submodels: C70 Convertible. Available styles include HPT 2dr Convertible (2.3L 5cyl Turbo 5M), and LPT 2dr Convertible (2.4L 5cyl Turbo 5A).

