2004 Volvo C70 Review
Pros & Cons
- Luxurious interior, plenty of safety and comfort features, smooth ride, turbocharged engines.
- Adding options quickly boosts the price, suspension isn't tuned for sporty handling, prone to torque steer during hard acceleration.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$2,012 - $4,036
Used C70 for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
The first "out of the box" Volvo is showing its age, but with its abundance of safety features, comfortable digs and a smooth ride, it's still an appealing luxury convertible.
2004 Highlights
The only notable changes are two new interior colors -- Volcano Red and Linen White -- that include additional aluminum (red) or birchwood (white) dash inlays.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2004 Volvo C70.
Most helpful consumer reviews
ncmommy,05/31/2013
I bought my 2004 in 2005 and love the look with the top down. The main thing to watch out for is the transmission!!! At 90,000 miles it began to slip and by 120,000 I had to have it rebuilt to the tune of $3500. Since having this work done I've not had any additional issues but was sorely disappointed in this Volvo as I've owned 6 and this one just pooped out. Another thing to watch is to never drive up too close to a parking curb!!! The bumper is so flexible and low to the ground as to let the car easily run up. Due to the shape it will literally rip off when you back up. This has happened to me 2x and I swear I'm not being as stupid as this sounds.
Esther Rothenberg,07/29/2004
From the asthetic point of view it is a gorgeous car. The interior is luxurious and the seats can be adjusted so that you feel that you have become one with the car. There is plenty of leg room as well as more room for additional passengers. The ride is a smooth one and you will notice alot of people looking in your direction. Also I have been stopped by people inquiring about the car. I rave. The sound system is spectacular and you always feel safe driving a Volvo.
Ross,07/24/2009
Really enjoy the car. Being 6'3", I need more head room than most. This car fits me well. Smooth engine, great looks. Only problems: slow acceleration up slight grades sometimes causes the tranny to slip a bit between 2nd and 3rd. No slip at heavier acceleration though. Also, get verbal abuse about the headlight wipers:Could do without them. Actually room under the hood to work on a few things myself. Only other nitpick is the slow power seat feature to enter the back seat.
h covington,03/24/2016
LPT 2dr Convertible (2.4L 5cyl Turbo 5A)
this is my 2nd ragtop,and I am here to tell the whole truth...these cars can have their quirks,but are full of character.they rattle,aren't the smoothest riding around town,and can be noisy,not to mention,the leather can be high maintenance,and the top can leak around the a-pillars.to replace just the top,is between 1500-2500,for example,but other parts can be found pretty cheap on ebay.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2004 Volvo C70 features & specs
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed manual
Gas
242 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
16 city / 25 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed automatic
Gas
197 hp @ 5700 rpm
Sponsored cars related to the C70
Related Used 2004 Volvo C70 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford Shelby GT350 2016
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2000
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2004
- Used BMW 3 Series 2014
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2013
- Used Kia Niro 2017
- Used Subaru Forester 2009
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2006
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Kia Cadenza
- 2021 Mazda CX-5 News
- 2021 Lamborghini Urus News
- 2021 Ford F-150 News
- 2019 Buick Regal Sportback
- 2019 Ram 1500 Classic
- 2019 ALPINA B7
- 2020 Ram 1500
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe
- 2019 Ghibli
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Volvo S60
- Volvo XC90 2019
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 Volvo V90
- 2019 Volvo V90 Cross Country
- 2021 Volvo XC60
- Volvo XC90 2020
- 2020 Volvo V90
- Volvo V60 2020
- 2021 XC90