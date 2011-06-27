  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo C70
  4. Used 2001 Volvo C70
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(27)
Appraise this car

2001 Volvo C70 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Ample room, powerful engine, many safety and comfort features.
  • Adding options quickly boosts the price, torque steer becomes evident during hard throttle acceleration.
Other years
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
Volvo C70 for Sale
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,128 - $2,423
Used C70 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Based on a platform that is nearly a decade old, the first "out of the box" Volvo is in need of a redesign.

Vehicle overview

Forget what you think you know about Volvo. Well, almost everything you know. Volvos are still safe cars, but they aren't necessarily boxy or boring. The C70 Coupe and Convertible are proof of that.

With the mission of going after buyers looking for a little excitement, Volvo's svelte C70 offers impressive performance and room for four bona-fide adults. Volvo groups both the C70 and V70 Wagon under the 70-Series name, but the two cars are different in that the C70 continues to be built on Volvo's old S70/V70 platform, while the 2001 V70 has been redesigned and is now based on the larger and more luxurious S80 platform.

The C70 is available as either a coupe or a convertible. For 2001, the coupe's only engine is a turbocharged, 2.3-liter five-cylinder engine that makes 236 horsepower at 5,400 rpm and 244 foot-pounds of torque at 2,400 rpm. A five-speed manual transmission is standard equipment, with a five-speed automatic being optional. The C70 Convertible is also available with this engine, or a more sedate 2.4-liter five-cylinder turbo that makes 190 horsepower and 199 foot-pounds of torque. This engine is available only with the automatic.

The convertible's top is raised or lowered with the press of a single button. The rear seat is notably wide and spacious for this type of car. If you don't need to transport rear passengers, the accessory mesh-screen wind blocker allows draft-free cruising at even elevated highway speeds. With the top up, the C70 Convertible is slightly noisier than other cars in this class.

One of Volvo's priorities for the C70 was structural rigidity, and the results show when driving it along winding roads. This coupe is rock-solid but the convertible exhibits more cowl shake than we expected. In keeping with Volvo's tradition of providing safe transportation, the C70 has dual two-stage front airbags, side airbags for front passengers and three-point seatbelts at all four positions. Additionally, convertibles provide a rollover protection system (ROPS).

Inside, the C70's gauges are easy to read, and the secondary controls are lined up on either side of the steering column. As with most Volvo products, the seats in the C70 are without peer. Superbly comfortable, they offer a wide array of power adjustment, and up to three different memory settings. Combined with a tilting and telescoping steering column, it is simple to find a comfortable position in the driver's seat. Leather seating is optional on the coupe and standard equipment on the convertible. The price tag for the optional premium audio system (standard on the HPT convertible) might seem exorbitant, but allow us to say that its sound quality is truly exceptional.

The C70 competes against cars like the Mercedes-Benz CLK, the BMW 3 Series and the Saab 9-3. It is not as performance-oriented as the Mercedes or BMW, but the C70 does have its own unique advantages. If you are shopping for an attractive coupe or convertible with plenty features and safety, the C70 is a car to look at.

2001 Highlights

Volvo has dropped the C70 Coupe light-pressure turbo (LPT), meaning only the high-pressure turbo coupe (HPT) is offered. A new five-speed automatic transmission is optional equipment. Exterior styling remains the same, but there are new 16-inch wheels for all models, with the 17-inch wheels still being optional. Simulated wood trim replaces the previous car's burled walnut wood trim. The coupe's previously standard equipment of the trip computer, auto-dimming rearview mirror, simulated wood trim, leather upholstery and sunroof are now part of the Grand Touring option package. The premium audio system is optional on the HPT coupe and standard on the HPT convertible.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Volvo C70.

5(56%)
4(26%)
3(18%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.4
27 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 27 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

The Man & His Machine (update)
jmybowen,10/29/2008
I'm the guy who reviewed his "Red HP-turbo coupe" almost four years ago; this is an update. I hit a deer with it three years ago and it's a tank! Very safe! Now the cost of ownership: Well, I now have 160k+. I think the transmission is starting to slip. I drive 20k per year; that's about 1k every three months for service,the 17in Mich. A/S tires run about $1,300 every 60K, premium fuel is a must! Don't let anyone else convince you otherwise [160k-remember?]. If you're planning to buy one of these used-& No you can"t have mine!-keep in mind that these things cost you. It's been eight years now. I love it! But my next primary car will be something less expensive & more practical.
Sexy just like me!
Sweet Sexy Ride,06/09/2010
I Absolutely love this car! My honey purchased for me. He loves me! I always loved Volvo for safety but when I saw her I fell in love. This car has saved my life and is so dependable! It has the best "get out of the way" I have ever seen! Tractor coming down the road something extended on my side of the road, I couldn't see it until the last second. Cut the wheel at 70 and back. Never Lost Control! I'm still here kids too! Yes a bit rough at times. So what! This is the Only issue I will gladly live with! The top is almost always down. And I can park without worrying about theft. Misplaced the keys once. Could not open the car even by reaching in and hitting the locks. It totally shut down. WOW!
Unreliable - Never again
Va,12/01/2008
This is the most unreliable auto I have ever owned in over 30 years. Interior switches and plastic parts fail or fall apart, electronics fail, wind noise is pronounced, the power steering has leaked, the electreonic key will not hold a code - countless trips to the dealer, bulbs constantly burn out, the upholstery peels. Nice looking but pure, unmitigated junk.
C70
2001-C70,04/27/2008
I bought my C70 used with about 50K miles on it about 5 years ago. I love the way it looks, and love the way it drives even better. It is surprisingly quick for a Volvo. I had to replace the throttle body twice, but Volvo has covered it as a recall item, so it was on their nickel. I have had it in the shop for only one other significant issue. The mass airflow sensor went out while I was on a road trip and rendered the car not driveable, which was not at all convenient, but at least an easy fix. Overall, the reilability has been great. It definitely has been a great car for me.
See all 27 reviews of the 2001 Volvo C70
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 5100 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed manual
Gas
236 hp @ 5400 rpm
See all Used 2001 Volvo C70 features & specs
More about the 2001 Volvo C70

Used 2001 Volvo C70 Overview

The Used 2001 Volvo C70 is offered in the following submodels: C70 Coupe, C70 Convertible. Available styles include LT 2dr Convertible (2.4L 5cyl Turbo 5A), HT 2dr Convertible (2.3L 5cyl Turbo 5M), HT 2dr Coupe (2.3L 5cyl Turbo 5M), and SE HT 2dr Coupe (2.3L 5cyl Turbo 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2001 Volvo C70?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2001 Volvo C70s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2001 Volvo C70 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2001 Volvo C70.

Can't find a used 2001 Volvo C70s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Volvo C70 for sale - 3 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $20,467.

Find a used Volvo for sale - 10 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $11,799.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volvo C70 for sale - 5 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $21,282.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volvo for sale - 11 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $8,277.

Should I lease or buy a 2001 Volvo C70?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Volvo lease specials
Check out Volvo C70 lease specials

Related Used 2001 Volvo C70 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles