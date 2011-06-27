Vehicle overview

Remember the late 1990s and early 2000s, when the first modern retractable-hardtop convertibles appeared? Remember how the mechanical ballet of their folding roofs would leave onlookers gaping and pointing? What a difference a decade makes. Today, it's the rare luxury convertible that doesn't have a retractable hardtop, and this feature is even available on some affordable convertibles. As such, the retractable hardtop does little to set the 2011 Volvo C70 apart, though other elements -- including an agreeable character and a new injection of style -- make this convertible worth checking out.

Let's start with the style, because that's what's most distinctive about this year's C70. Outside, there's a new front-end design that takes the C70's visage from dull to dashing, thanks to sleeker headlamps and a more chiseled appearance. The rear-end styling has been freshened as well, highlighted by LED taillamps and subtly reworked contours. Inside, there's a new instrument panel that features C70-specific gauges and graphics rather than borrowed versions from other Volvos. The overall interior design remains familiar from previous years, but no matter -- we've always found this to be a C70 strong suit.

Under the skin, the C70 is essentially the same luxury hardtop convertible that debuted in 2006. That means it continues to prioritize comfort over performance, which should suit many shoppers in this segment just fine. The C70 rides smoothly and confidently, evincing a pleasing solidity over bumps despite its open-roof structure. The turbocharged inline-5 engine may not be a match for the best from Germany and Japan, but it's peppy enough for most tastes. Handling is the only area where the C70 unequivocally falls short: If you care about cornering ability, this Volvo's pronounced body roll and low limits will likely disappoint.

Another advantage for the 2011 Volvo C70 is its reasonable pricing. Volvo's drop top is considerably cheaper than the 2011 BMW 3 Series and Infiniti G37 hardtop convertibles, and the similarly priced 2011 Lexus IS 250 C is relatively short on power and interior style. A cheaper option is the 2011 Volkswagen Eos, but it shares the Lexus' drawbacks. And the Audi A5 Cabriolet's sexiness is mitigated by its less versatile soft-top design. With its rejuvenated appearance and well-rounded nature, the aging Volvo C70 still occupies an appealing niche in this competitive segment.