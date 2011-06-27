Used 2007 Volvo C70 Consumer Reviews

The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly gorj , 04/07/2014 T5 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6M) 32 of 33 people found this review helpful I have recently purchased a 2007 Volvo C70 with only 32,000 miles and loaded with all the Volvo options. I am a life time Volvo owner with almost 2 million miles on them. That said, I am a very open minded critic of all vehicles. I have never had a new, off the showroom floor, Volvo. I have also never had a lemon Volvo. I maintain my vehicles well and correct issues before they become problems. I feel the C70 hardtop convertible, is very good on the eyes - I receive a lot of looks. For my type of driving it has all the performance and handling I want. Although seven years old, this C70 looks showroom new, which says something about the quality of the material and build. UPDATE 10-8-16: I have now sold this vehicle and purchased a 2013 Volvo XC70. At about 50,000 miles the C70 started having issues with the electronic system controls, both with the engine and transmission. Warning would come on when nothing was wrong. Shops could not find anything wrong either. So due to these issues I decided to part with this beautiful Volvo. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Grand wedding over, marriage begins Paulvo , 01/13/2007 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I thought I was getting a sporty, luxurious convertible; after 2500 miles, it's just a reliable Swedish 4- seater hardtop convertible; Sporty- car is too heavy & the suspension is like my old man's 92 Buick Park Avenue; acceleration- good; cornering not tight; steering- too loose; also, it looks sporty for a Volvo, but come on, consider your baseline; Luxury- nice overall amenities, but theres room for improvement (see comments below; also, no sunglass case, for $48K?!); Convertible- definitely an attractive European hardtop convertible with a unique 4 seater feature (it wont be for long BMWs version launches in 07); no buyers remorse (yet), but Im not sure I would repeat my choice

Not worth the money FLRabbit , 07/26/2010 13 of 14 people found this review helpful This car has been a maintenance nightmare. I've had to fix things on this car I've never had to think about on any other car, and parts and labor are a fortune. Volvo closed the dealership where I bought it so now I have to drive an hour each way to get service. Not that they care, because you often have to keep going back before they admit to or find the problem. This car is fun to drive when it's in shape, but unfortunately that's almost never. It goes through tires like a big dog goes through bones. You get weird little rattles and shimmies everywhere (that Volvo will blame on road conditions) and random things breaking that cost hundreds of dollars to fix. Not worth it at all.

2007 C70 The Best Convetible Wisam , 09/11/2015 T5 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6M) 15 of 17 people found this review helpful This car is absolutely the most fun to drive of all of the cars I have ever owned. the engine and transmission are responsive, handling is excellent and you can cruise with the top down knowing that if there is a chance of rain, The leather seats are very comfortable,you can pull over and have the hard top up in 30 seconds with the push of a button. I love the handling, love the interior space - one of the best convertibles on the market still today ,I have 14 year old daughter and put a child seat for my 2 year old son easily , the trunk is big enough to put a big stroller and more staff and you can still open the roof without any problem!! First time for me to own a Volvo I have it for a year now and I love it,I purchased a warranty when I bought .I had to take it to the dealer to fix the convertible switch and it was covered by the warranty. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value