  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo C70
  4. Used 2007 Volvo C70
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2007 Volvo C70 Consumer Reviews

More about the 2007 C70
5(81%)4(8%)3(5%)2(2%)1(4%)
4.6
36 reviews
Write a review
See all C70s for sale
List Price Estimate
$3,758 - $6,562
Used C70 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...8

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly

gorj, 04/07/2014
T5 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6M)
32 of 33 people found this review helpful

I have recently purchased a 2007 Volvo C70 with only 32,000 miles and loaded with all the Volvo options. I am a life time Volvo owner with almost 2 million miles on them. That said, I am a very open minded critic of all vehicles. I have never had a new, off the showroom floor, Volvo. I have also never had a lemon Volvo. I maintain my vehicles well and correct issues before they become problems. I feel the C70 hardtop convertible, is very good on the eyes - I receive a lot of looks. For my type of driving it has all the performance and handling I want. Although seven years old, this C70 looks showroom new, which says something about the quality of the material and build. UPDATE 10-8-16: I have now sold this vehicle and purchased a 2013 Volvo XC70. At about 50,000 miles the C70 started having issues with the electronic system controls, both with the engine and transmission. Warning would come on when nothing was wrong. Shops could not find anything wrong either. So due to these issues I decided to part with this beautiful Volvo.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Grand wedding over, marriage begins

Paulvo, 01/13/2007
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

I thought I was getting a sporty, luxurious convertible; after 2500 miles, it's just a reliable Swedish 4- seater hardtop convertible; Sporty- car is too heavy & the suspension is like my old man's 92 Buick Park Avenue; acceleration- good; cornering not tight; steering- too loose; also, it looks sporty for a Volvo, but come on, consider your baseline; Luxury- nice overall amenities, but theres room for improvement (see comments below; also, no sunglass case, for $48K?!); Convertible- definitely an attractive European hardtop convertible with a unique 4 seater feature (it wont be for long BMWs version launches in 07); no buyers remorse (yet), but Im not sure I would repeat my choice

Report Abuse

Not worth the money

FLRabbit, 07/26/2010
13 of 14 people found this review helpful

This car has been a maintenance nightmare. I've had to fix things on this car I've never had to think about on any other car, and parts and labor are a fortune. Volvo closed the dealership where I bought it so now I have to drive an hour each way to get service. Not that they care, because you often have to keep going back before they admit to or find the problem. This car is fun to drive when it's in shape, but unfortunately that's almost never. It goes through tires like a big dog goes through bones. You get weird little rattles and shimmies everywhere (that Volvo will blame on road conditions) and random things breaking that cost hundreds of dollars to fix. Not worth it at all.

Report Abuse

2007 C70 The Best Convetible

Wisam, 09/11/2015
T5 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6M)
15 of 17 people found this review helpful

This car is absolutely the most fun to drive of all of the cars I have ever owned. the engine and transmission are responsive, handling is excellent and you can cruise with the top down knowing that if there is a chance of rain, The leather seats are very comfortable,you can pull over and have the hard top up in 30 seconds with the push of a button. I love the handling, love the interior space - one of the best convertibles on the market still today ,I have 14 year old daughter and put a child seat for my 2 year old son easily , the trunk is big enough to put a big stroller and more staff and you can still open the roof without any problem!! First time for me to own a Volvo I have it for a year now and I love it,I purchased a warranty when I bought .I had to take it to the dealer to fix the convertible switch and it was covered by the warranty.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Honey Can I Drive the C70?

Simply Beautiful, 05/03/2007
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

Simply a wonderful automobile... sedan by rainy day, dream car by sunny day! We love our '07 Volvo C70! Nice lines, better looking with the top down. It's an awesome car to drive. Compared it to the VW EOS and thought we would save money by getting the EOS. One drive in the C70, DynaSound, Premium Package and we were both sold! She loves it. I can't drive it enough! Moved from an S80 to the C70 and love the car. Get one!

Report Abuse
12345...8
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all C70s for sale

Related Used 2007 Volvo C70 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles