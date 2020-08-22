Used 2011 Volvo C70 for Sale Near Me

30 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
C70 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 30 listings
  • 2011 Volvo C70 T5 in Silver
    used

    2011 Volvo C70 T5

    110,978 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $9,388

    $981 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Volvo C70 T5 in Red
    used

    2011 Volvo C70 T5

    40,285 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $14,899

    Details
  • 2011 Volvo C70 T5 in Black
    used

    2011 Volvo C70 T5

    119,741 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $8,988

    Details
  • 2011 Volvo C70 T5 in Silver
    used

    2011 Volvo C70 T5

    79,056 miles

    $11,395

    Details
  • 2011 Volvo C70 T5 in White
    used

    2011 Volvo C70 T5

    81,515 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $13,800

    Details
  • 2011 Volvo C70 T5 in Silver
    used

    2011 Volvo C70 T5

    88,299 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,989

    Details
  • 2011 Volvo C70 T5 in Light Blue
    used

    2011 Volvo C70 T5

    65,979 miles

    $14,989

    Details
  • 2010 Volvo C70 T5 in Black
    used

    2010 Volvo C70 T5

    98,620 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $8,888

    $1,137 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Volvo C70 T5 in White
    used

    2010 Volvo C70 T5

    34,506 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $12,999

    $1,074 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Volvo C70 T5 in Silver
    used

    2012 Volvo C70 T5

    60,019 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $14,000

    Details
  • 2012 Volvo C70 T5 in Dark Blue
    used

    2012 Volvo C70 T5

    106,449 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $11,992

    Details
  • 2012 Volvo C70 T5 in Silver
    used

    2012 Volvo C70 T5

    88,686 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $13,990

    Details
  • 2012 Volvo C70 T5 in Black
    used

    2012 Volvo C70 T5

    84,883 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $13,991

    Details
  • 2012 Volvo C70 T5 in Red
    used

    2012 Volvo C70 T5

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,897

    Details
  • 2013 Volvo C70 T5 in Dark Red
    used

    2013 Volvo C70 T5

    84,549 miles
    Great Deal

    $14,959

    $1,846 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Volvo C70 T5 in Dark Blue
    used

    2009 Volvo C70 T5

    86,256 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2013 Volvo C70 T5 in Dark Blue
    used

    2013 Volvo C70 T5

    52,476 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $19,995

    Details
  • 2009 Volvo C70 T5 in Dark Blue
    used

    2009 Volvo C70 T5

    73,831 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $12,990

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Volvo C70 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 30 listings
  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo C70
  4. Used 2011 Volvo C70

Consumer Reviews for the Volvo C70

Read recent reviews for the Volvo C70
Overall Consumer Rating
4.219 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 19 reviews
  • 5
    (63%)
  • 4
    (11%)
  • 3
    (11%)
  • 2
    (11%)
  • 1
    (5%)
Excellent Value
billnjax,02/18/2011
We purchased this car about 5 months ago, and in 6,000 miles have never regretted our decision. The car is very comfortable, has all the acceleration that we require, and gets excellent gas mileage, actually better than our Turbo Beetle Convertible. We looked at several different convertibles in this class and the C70 was by far the best car for the money. Add in the safe and secure warranty coverage and I don't see how you could do better. Take a test drive and you will be hooked.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Volvo
C70
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Volvo C70 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings

* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.