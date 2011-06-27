Vehicle overview

When the second-generation Volvo C70 was introduced in 2006, its retractable hardtop roof was still a novelty and caused passersby to stop and stare at the mechanical marvel. And in the roughly 30 seconds it takes to drop the top, they also had time to admire the car's fluid lines. This show of engineering strength and design style went a long way in helping the Swedish car company shed its dowdy image of building only durable but blocky wagons.

The car has been a minor hit with those in the market for a luxury convertible, and so Volvo has given the second-generation C70 only minor tweaks in the last few years. The 2010 model plays it safe by sticking with a successful formula, including retaining a turbocharged five-cylinder engine, which also means the car is built more for comfort than speed when compared to some of its competitors.

While the luxury convertible segment is a small one -- and the list of retractable hardtops is even smaller -- the group has grown to include the formidable BMW 3 Series and, just this year, the Infiniti G37 and Lexus IS C convertibles. Volkswagen's Eos is another contender. Overall, we still think the 2010 Volvo C70 is worth consideration, but its practicality, good looks and great safety alone might not be enough to win you over with a purchase.