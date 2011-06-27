We enjoy the car but it is not reliable. This car driven by a housewife to from school shopping etc well maintained by dealer not abused in any way Original battery failed after a year. Warranty battery failed after 18 months. At 49K just before warranty expired rear suspension failed (stabilizer bars bushings etc. )_ Destroyed new tires. At 51k AC COMPRESSOR FAILED ONE THOUSAND MILES OUT OF WARRANTY. At 55k headliner suddenly and completely detached. At 60K Oxygen sensor failed. At 65k brake caliper leaked and needed replacement. At 72K car started shuddering....... left and right transaxles BOTH failed and needed to be replaced. At 80k hard top started leaking. At about 84K main seals failed very expensive $2K. This card was serviced on schedule and well taken care of and has been a money pit. I will NEVER buy a Volvo again. Anyone considering buying a used C70 BEWARE. UPDATE: At 94k the hardtop convertible deployment mechanism failed dealer estimated $2500 to repair. Certainly not from over use...I'd say we deployed the top a few times a month max. So now we no longer have a functioning convertible. Also the front headliner that THE DEALER replaced at 55k is slowly detaching in one corner. At this point we are just letting our 16 year old drive it to school as long as the AC holds up...I am assuming the turbo or the tranny will go next ugh and we will likely donate it to charity since it has virtually no trade in value and I'd have to be crazy to put any more money into this car. All this on a car that was bought new impeccably dealer maintained, and driven lightly. Mistake not to trade it in at the first sign of trouble but my wife just didn't want to part with her red convertible. To Volvo I say drop dead. I

Read more