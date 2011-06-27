  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo C70
  4. Used 2012 Volvo C70
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(9)
Appraise this car

2012 Volvo C70 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Convenient retractable hardtop
  • cosseting cabin
  • quiet and comfortable ride
  • surprisingly practical.
  • Unremarkable performance
  • confusing navigation controls.
Other years
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
Volvo C70 for Sale
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price
$13,326
Used C70 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2012 Volvo C70 boasts a retractable hardtop, a luxurious interior and a smooth ride, though its middling performance means some competitors will leave it behind.

Vehicle overview

If you're looking for an upscale convertible that's long on style but don't want to sacrifice substance -- things like comfort, safety and year-round practicality -- we think you'll like the 2012 Volvo C70. On the style front, the midsize C70 is handsome inside and out, albeit in an understated way. And while its retractable-hardtop design isn't as rare as it was when the car debuted back in 2006, it still brings about some nice attributes.

Mostly, the C70 has a level of practicality traditional soft-topped convertibles can't match. Besides being able to go from al fresco motoring to buttoned-up comfort at the press of a button, the three-piece retractable hardtop adds a level of security and quietness that makes this more than just another warm-weather toy.

If there's an area where the C70 gives ground to other luxury convertibles, it would be acceleration and handling. While the turbocharged five-cylinder engine and comfort-tuned suspension are actually well matched to what most buyers want from a car like this, the C70 lacks the refinement found in the Audi A5 and BMW 3 Series. The same could be said for the interior, which is stylish in a minimalist Swedish sort of way, but doesn't exactly exude the same rich feeling as those German competitors. Still, the 2012 Volvo C70 is cheaper than those models, while also being more practical than the sporty Infiniti G37 and refined Lexus IS C. So even in the face of several other worthwhile choices, the C70 offers a balance of style and substance that's worth a look.

2012 Volvo C70 models

The 2012 Volvo C70 is a four-passenger luxury convertible with a retractable hardtop. A reshuffling of the model lineup means there are now three different C70 trim levels available, including the T5, T5 Premier Plus and T5 Platinum.

The T5 base model comes equipped with 17-inch alloy wheels, a power-retractable hardtop, front and rear foglamps, and heated mirrors. Inside, the T5 sports keyless entry, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, eight-way power front seats, driver memory functions, a tilt-and-telescoping leather-wrapped steering wheel, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a trip computer, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, and an eight-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio, HD radio, an iPod/USB audio interface and an auxiliary audio jack.

Moving up to the Premier Plus gets you rear parking sensors, keyless ignition/entry and a compass. The top-of-the-line T5 Platinum adds a navigation system, real-time traffic and a 14-speaker premium surround-sound audio system.

Each trim is eligible for the following options. The Climate package bundles headlamp washers, automatic wipers, heated front seats and upgraded climate control. The Dynamic package includes 18-inch alloy wheels, adaptive bi-xenon headlights and a sport steering wheel. Stand-alone options include a blind-spot warning system. The Inscription package includes a more powerful engine, unique 18-inch wheels, adaptive xenon headlights, LED running lights, a rear spoiler, a sport steering wheel, aluminum sport pedals, monogrammed front seats/floor mats and leather covering for the dash, center armrest and hand brake lever.

2012 Highlights

The 2012 Volvo C70 model lineup gets revamped with three new trim levels, while the standard Bluetooth system now includes audio streaming capability.

Performance & mpg

The 2012 Volvo C70 is powered by a turbocharged 2.5-liter inline five-cylinder engine rated at 227 horsepower and 236 pound-feet of torque. Front-wheel drive and a five-speed automatic with manual-shift control are standard. In Edmunds performance testing, the C70 went from zero to 60 mph in 7.8 seconds, which is slow for the class. EPA fuel economy estimates for this powertrain are 18 mpg city/28 mpg highway and 21 mpg combined.

Safety

The 2012 Volvo C70 comes standard with antilock disc brakes and brake assist, stability and traction control, front-seat-mounted side airbags, front seat side curtain-style airbags, automatically deploying roll bars and whiplash-reducing active front head restraints.

In Edmunds brake testing, the C70 came to a stop from 60 mph in 133 feet, which is about 10 feet longer than average.

In crash tests, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the C70 its highest rating of "Good" for frontal-offset and side impact protection.

Driving

What you think of the 2012 Volvo C70's performance depends a great deal on your expectations. If you're looking for sports car handling you're bound to be disappointed, as the steering feels a bit numb and the suspension allows a good deal of body roll and brake dive when pushing the car hard on a curvy stretch of asphalt. The turbocharged engine, while no slouch, also can't match the punch delivered by the motors in more expensive competitors like the BMW 335i and Infiniti G37 convertibles.

The majority of convertible shoppers will find driving the C70 to be a pleasant experience, however. The car's stiff chassis and suspension deliver a very civilized ride quality. With the top up, the cabin is luxury car quiet, and the breeze is well-controlled with the top down.

Interior

The C70's passenger cabin earns high marks for form, with a sleek, stylish design accented by Volvo's trademark thin center stack panel that appears to float in the space between the dash and the center console. Quality materials, including leather upholstery and both the standard aluminum and optional wood trim, complete the effect. The front seats are comfortable and the 14-speaker surround-sound audio system on the top-of-the-line Platinum model is one of the best you'll find on a convertible.

Function is more of a mixed bag, however. While the familiar "mode man" climate controls are intuitive, the audio controls can be frustrating and the optional navigation system has one of the worst control interfaces on the market. Rear seat legroom is a little tight, though it'll do for kids or even adults for short hops.

As with all retractable-hardtop models, you'll lose trunk space with the top down. But the Volvo goes from a very generous 12.8 cubic feet with the top raised to a still-usable 6.0 cubic feet with it lowered. That doesn't seem like a lot, but it's better than many competitors. Pressing the trunk-mounted Load Assist button lifts the roof assembly to make accessing the remaining space easier.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2012 Volvo C70.

5(33%)
4(34%)
3(11%)
2(11%)
1(11%)
3.7
9 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 9 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Much more than I expected
maccoroner,11/13/2011
We had originally wanted to get a VW EOS but when we discovered the C70 everything changed. A few days ago we took delivery at the factory in Sweden and put 800+ miles on the car in two days. We commented that at the end of each day we were not tired or stiff like in our previous cars. Yes the controls for the Nav, phone and temp take a little to get used to, but after the first day they were intuitive. We like the smooth power and shifting this car has. Back roads or Autobahn were equally smooth and enjoyable. We bought the U.S. model and will take it back to the states when we go. The navigation system is great. It notified us of trouble and detoured us well before the slow down.
Underappreicated!
hieatt,10/01/2013
T5 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 5A)
I spent long time comparing hard top convertibles, and I remain struck the the lack of awareness/appreciation for the C70 - as it ended up being a no-brainer choice from my standpoint. Priced up to $10K less than German competitors, while offering equal/better interior space, trunk space, safety features, comfort, build quality, reliability and styling. The C70 does give up a bit to its competitors in terms of performance - but with the Polestar upgrade it is more powerful than a 328i, and hardly underpowered. It doesn't have the handling of a BMW or Audi, but still fun to run through twisty roads and rides more comfortably. Overall the C70 has more going for it and is a great value.
Don't own it out of Warranty
LRRP,09/01/2017
T5 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 5A)
We enjoy the car but it is not reliable. This car driven by a housewife to from school shopping etc well maintained by dealer not abused in any way Original battery failed after a year. Warranty battery failed after 18 months. At 49K just before warranty expired rear suspension failed (stabilizer bars bushings etc. )_ Destroyed new tires. At 51k AC COMPRESSOR FAILED ONE THOUSAND MILES OUT OF WARRANTY. At 55k headliner suddenly and completely detached. At 60K Oxygen sensor failed. At 65k brake caliper leaked and needed replacement. At 72K car started shuddering....... left and right transaxles BOTH failed and needed to be replaced. At 80k hard top started leaking. At about 84K main seals failed very expensive $2K. This card was serviced on schedule and well taken care of and has been a money pit. I will NEVER buy a Volvo again. Anyone considering buying a used C70 BEWARE. UPDATE: At 94k the hardtop convertible deployment mechanism failed dealer estimated $2500 to repair. Certainly not from over use...I'd say we deployed the top a few times a month max. So now we no longer have a functioning convertible. Also the front headliner that THE DEALER replaced at 55k is slowly detaching in one corner. At this point we are just letting our 16 year old drive it to school as long as the AC holds up...I am assuming the turbo or the tranny will go next ugh and we will likely donate it to charity since it has virtually no trade in value and I'd have to be crazy to put any more money into this car. All this on a car that was bought new impeccably dealer maintained, and driven lightly. Mistake not to trade it in at the first sign of trouble but my wife just didn't want to part with her red convertible. To Volvo I say drop dead. I
Just OK
Albert,01/13/2016
T5 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 5A)
Bought this car brand new. Upgraded the turbo 5 with the dealer-installed Polestar software. HP jumped to 272. Really helped on the torque and acceleration on the Interstate. This car I thought I'd fall in love with; unfortunately not the case. The biggest issue was driver ergonomics. With the cruise control engaged, and time to spread out/relax....there was no where to go. Right leg hits the handbrake in the center console. Left leg hits hard aluminum on the interior door pull. Left forearm rests on hard plastic. Even had some cushions custom made which helped bit. But in the end just plain poor design. Another thing, pulling out in traffic. Front wheel drive, you had to pull out, turn, THEN accelerate. If you turned and accelerated, the car would chatter across the pavement. A bit disconcerting. Couple plusses. The front seats are GREAT. So are the brakes, This is NOT a sports car. The cornering is poor, noticeable rollover. No nav system. Stereo surprisingly good. Car spent more time at the dealership for little mess. Expected more for 44K.
See all 9 reviews of the 2012 Volvo C70
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 28 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
227 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 2012 Volvo C70 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2012 Volvo C70

Used 2012 Volvo C70 Overview

The Used 2012 Volvo C70 is offered in the following submodels: C70 Convertible. Available styles include T5 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2012 Volvo C70?

Price comparisons for Used 2012 Volvo C70 trim styles:

  • The Used 2012 Volvo C70 T5 is priced between $13,326 and$13,326 with odometer readings between 93870 and93870 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2012 Volvo C70s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2012 Volvo C70 for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2012 C70s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $13,326 and mileage as low as 93870 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2012 Volvo C70.

Can't find a used 2012 Volvo C70s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Volvo C70 for sale - 5 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $10,351.

Find a used Volvo for sale - 8 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $14,425.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volvo C70 for sale - 3 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $18,563.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volvo for sale - 12 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $16,150.

Should I lease or buy a 2012 Volvo C70?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Volvo lease specials
Check out Volvo C70 lease specials

Related Used 2012 Volvo C70 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles