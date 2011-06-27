  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(31)
Appraise this car

2002 Volvo C70 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Luxurious interior, plenty of safety and comfort features, smooth ride, turbocharged engines.
  • Adding options quickly boosts the price, suspension isn't tuned for sporty handling, prone to torque steer during hard acceleration.
Volvo C70 for Sale
List Price Estimate
$1,732 - $3,683
Used C70 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Based on a platform that is nearly a decade old, the first "out of the box" Volvo is in need of a redesign.

Vehicle overview

Forget what you think you know about Volvo and its boxy station wagons. Well, almost everything you know. The C70 Coupe and Convertible are positioned as the "sporting" members of the company's lineup, but they still offer the high levels of safety and luxury that Volvo buyers have come to expect.

With the mission of going after buyers looking for a little excitement, both the coupe and convertible offer impressive performance and room for four bona-fide adults. But while the similarly named V70 wagon was redesigned last year (and moved to the larger, more luxurious S80 platform), the C70 continues to ride on the previous-generation S70/V70 platform while waiting for a complete makeover. Of course, older underpinnings don't make the C70 an undesirable car -- it's simply not the best the company has to offer.

The C70 Coupe comes with a turbocharged 2.3-liter five-cylinder engine that makes 236 horsepower at 5,400 rpm and 244 pound-feet of torque at 2,400 rpm. The power delivery is buttery smooth, but the high-pressure turbo engine definitely likes to be kept spinning to make full power. A five-speed manual transmission is standard, and a five-speed automatic (with Winter mode) is optional. The C70 HPT Convertible shares this engine, while the less expensive C70 LPT ragtop has a more sedate 2.4-liter five-cylinder turbo that makes 190 horsepower and 199 lb-ft of torque. This powerplant is available only with the automatic. Both the coupe and convertible deliver a smooth, forgiving ride around town. Although body roll is significant on winding back roads, both handle remarkably well despite their hefty weight and front-wheel-drive configuration. Structural rigidity was a priority for Volvo's engineers, and indeed the coupe feels rock-solid; although, the convertible exhibits more cowl shake than one would expect from a Volvo. Stability and traction control and four-wheel antilock disc brakes are standard.

In keeping with the company's tradition of providing safe transportation, every C70 includes side-impact airbags, head curtain airbags, whiplash-reducing front seats and three-point seatbelts for all four positions. Additionally, convertibles provide a rollover protection system (ROPS).

You can raise or lower the convertible's top with the press of a button. If you don't need to transport rear passengers, the accessory mesh-screen wind blocker allows draft-free cruising even at elevated highway speeds. With the top up, the C70 Convertible is slightly noisier than its competitors.

Inside the cabin, the C70's gauges are clearly legible, and the secondary controls are logically arranged on either side of the steering column. As with most Volvo products, the seats are without equal. Superbly comfortable, they offer a wide array of power adjustment and up to three different memory settings. And with the aid of the steering wheel's tilt/telescope adjustments, it's easy to find the ideal driving position. Leather upholstery is standard across the line. The price tag for the optional premium audio system (standard on the HPT convertible) might seem exorbitant, but allow us to say that its sound quality is truly exceptional.

The C70 competes against cars like the Mercedes-Benz CLK, the BMW 3 Series and the Saab 9-3. It is not as performance-oriented as the Mercedes or BMW, but the C70 does have its own unique advantages. If you are shopping for an attractive coupe or convertible with a serene ride and a full menu of safety and luxury features, the C70 is worthy of consideration.

2002 Highlights

Volvo will offer the C70 Coupe in just one trim level, and the contents of last year's SE model will come with it, including the unique sport grille, 17-inch wheels and tires, power sunroof, leather upholstery, trip computer, auto-dimming rearview mirror and special dash inlays. New standard features for all C70s include Volvo's stability and traction control system (STC), heated front seats and an emergency trunk release. Convertibles also get 17-spoke alloy wheels and ride on Z-rated 205/55R16 Pirelli tires. Genuine wood dash trim replaces the "wood effect" trim in the optional Touring Package for the C70 LPT convertible. Ash Gold is now an exterior color choice, while Turquoise Metallic and Venetian Red Metallic have been discontinued.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Volvo C70.

5(58%)
4(23%)
3(13%)
2(6%)
1(0%)
4.3
31 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 31 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

far from perfect,but love it
sorento2006,06/13/2013
i was looking for a used convertible,and came across this 2002 c70 with 108000 miles.found out all mechanicals were in perfect condition.feel very lucky,and get lots of compliments
Life Saver
Byron,07/04/2008
Engine was sound and performed exceptional, however she was put down in June of 2008. I my wife & two kids traveled the 405 south bound in the carpool lane. A diesel trucks tire traveling north bound became dislodged (rim included). Now airborne crossed several lanes headed for opposing traffic with exact aim at my windshield. Not being able to move left or right I pushed the accelerator praying the tire would miss the car. No luck! Striking the roof of the car and crashing into the cabin before bouncing off. Insurance company declared the car a total loss. My wife, two kids, and I walked away without a scratch. With superb safety/build qualities 4 souls were saved by Volvo
2002 C70 Review
Tempel Riekhof,04/26/2006
The C70 is very enjoyable to drive with the top down. Otherwise it is one of the least enjoyable cars we have owned. The suspension is too stiff for a convertible as that has led to numerous squeaks and rattles for which the dealer has no solution. One would never know it has power steering and the turning radius is far too wide. Trunk is negligible as is true with many convertibles. There is no indicator on the dash showing what gear you or in - just a small silly orange arrow pointing up if you are not in top gear. The parking light assembly simply fell out. Leather seats are showing significant wear after only about 30,000 miles. The mechanism for lowering the top works well.
When my wife lets me drive her C70...
rpgorman1@aol.com,06/16/2003
When my wife lets me drive her C70 it can be day when I ejoy driving again. This is a great car. When yuo hit the turbo hold on. My usual commuter car is a 2000 BMW 528i but in comparison the Bimmer is just taking the family car to work. The C70 is just plain fun to drive.
See all 31 reviews of the 2002 Volvo C70
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed manual
Gas
236 hp @ 5400 rpm
See all Used 2002 Volvo C70 features & specs
More about the 2002 Volvo C70

Used 2002 Volvo C70 Overview

The Used 2002 Volvo C70 is offered in the following submodels: C70 Coupe, C70 Convertible. Available styles include LT 2dr Convertible (2.4L 5cyl Turbo 5A), HT 2dr Convertible (2.3L 5cyl Turbo 5M), and HT 2dr Coupe (2.3L 5cyl Turbo 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2002 Volvo C70?

Should I lease or buy a 2002 Volvo C70?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Shop used vehicles in your area

