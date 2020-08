Used 2007 Volvo C70 for Sale Near Me

Southern Import Specialists - Pearl / Mississippi

Look at this 2007 Volvo C70 . Its Automatic transmission and Turbo Gas I5 2.5L/154 engine will keep you going. This Volvo C70 features the following options: Valet lockout, Trip Computer, Tinted windows, Speed-sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering, Side Impact Protection System (SIPS)-inc: driver/front passenger side-impact airbags, front passenger side-impact inflatable curtains (IC), Security alarm system, Safety cage passenger compartment construction, Safe Approach & Home Safe security lighting, Rollover Protection System (ROPS)-inc: automatic rear roll bars, and Remote keyless entry. See it for yourself at Southern Import Specialist, 3012 Highway 80 E, Pearl, MS 39208. In-house financing options available with just $2,500 down!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 Volvo C70 T5 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: YV1MC68227J013090

Stock: AH0349

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-19-2019