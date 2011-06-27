  1. Home
2008 Volvo C70 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Versatile and user-friendly convertible hardtop design, good visibility for a convertible, sophisticated safety features, accommodating interior with an ergonomic layout.
  • Middling acceleration and braking performance, unimpressive steering feedback.
Edmunds' Expert Review

With its gee-whiz retractable hardtop, the 2008 Volvo C70 is a strong pick for those seeking a premium convertible with a healthy list of safety features and a stylish interior. However, if performance is your mandate, there are better choices.

Vehicle overview

The Volvo C70 got its start in the late 1990s and was one of the first models to break out of the Swedish brand's stodgy image and into territory occupied by truly stylish cars with sleek, sensuous lines. Initially available as both a convertible and a coupe, the C70's lineup was soon narrowed to include just a convertible. Unfortunately, the car's charm was marred by the fact that its antiquated underpinnings made it a lot less fun to drive than similarly priced competitors. Volvo placed the C70 on a brief hiatus and then redesigned it from top to bottom for 2006.

With the Volvo C70's overhaul came a new body structure based on the current S40 sedan, handsome exterior styling and the addition of a three-piece retractable roof that elegantly assembles itself with the grace of an Arabian veil dancer. Once the hardtop is in place, this convertible in essence becomes a coupe, tightly sealed against the elements.

Unlike some other convertibles, the Volvo C70 doesn't confine, with ample top-up headroom for those who stand north of 6 feet. Visibility is another pleasant surprise, with lean rear pillars offering good sight lines for reversing drivers. The 2008 Volvo C70 is just as agreeable with the top down, thanks to minimal wind buffeting. It's also one of the safest convertibles on the market, as it's equipped with side curtain airbags that deploy when the top is lowered. To accomplish this feat, Volvo mounted the airbags in the doors.

But alas, all isn't perfect in Volvo C70 Land. Though the car elicits more warm sparks than its predecessor, it's hampered by its unimpressive turbocharged inline-5. Handling is competent but hardly energetic. If pep and performance rank high on your list, you'll want to shift your attention to the more pleasurable (though more expensive) BMW 3 Series convertible. Volkswagen's Eos is another interesting alternative, given its very similar demeanor and lower price. Still, with its noteworthy trunk space and outstanding safety features, the 2008 Volvo C70 excels as a reasonably family-friendly choice for those in search of a sexy drop top that doesn't sacrifice versatility.

2008 Volvo C70 models

The 2008 Volvo C70 is a luxury convertible with a retractable hardtop design. Volvo keeps things simple by offering just one trim level, the T5. Standard features include 17-inch wheels, a power-retractable hardtop, cloth upholstery, eight-way power front seats (with driver memory), automatic dual-zone climate control, full power accessories, heated outside mirrors and an eight-speaker audio system with a six-CD changer and auxiliary audio input.

Buyers can beef up the C70's content with a quartet of packages. Choose the Premium Package for goodies like leather seats, a compass and HomeLink. The Climate Package gives you heated front seats, rain-sensing wipers and headlamp washers. Pick the Convenience Package and get rear park assist, keyless start, power retractable side mirrors, a cabin air filtration system and Volvo's blind spot information system (BLIS) -- with BLIS, indicator lights issue a warning if a vehicle enters your blind spot. Make the most of your music by outfitting your C70 with the Dynaudio Package; it offers a 14-speaker Dolby ProLogic II premium sound system with 910 watts and two subwoofers. Stand-alone options include a navigation system, 18-inch wheels, satellite radio and bi-HID xenon headlights.

2008 Highlights

The 2008 Volvo C70 sees a slight horsepower increase, up from 218 to 227. The car's interior also gets a few upgrades, with new wood accents, a leather steering wheel and gearshift knob, and redesigned air vents.

Performance & mpg

Powering the C70 is a turbocharged, 2.5-liter, inline five-cylinder engine. It's good for 227 hp and 236 pound-feet of torque, with power sent to the front wheels via a standard six-speed manual transmission. Those who'd rather not shift their own gears can go for the optional five-speed automatic. With a manual transmission, the C70 gets 18 mpg in the city and 27 mpg on the highway. Automatic-equipped C70s get an 18/26 mpg rating.

Safety

This being a Volvo, safety is paramount. Standard safety features include antilock brakes, traction control and stability control. Side airbags are also provided, along with special door-mounted, head-protecting side curtain airbags; these are capable of protecting front occupants even when the top is down. In the event of a rollover accident, rollover bars mounted behind the seats automatically deploy for maximum safety. Anti-whiplash seats are also offered as standard equipment. Volvo's BLIS is available as an option.

Driving

Acceleration is hardly mind-blowing, but the 2008 Volvo C70's turbocharged engine offers enough low-end torque to efficiently hustle the car from a stop. On the move, the car's body's structure is rigid and stays flex-free when driven over bumps. The suspension is softly tuned, and the easy-to-drive C70 makes for a pleasing highway or boulevard-cruising companion. But pushed harder, the C70 is an unwilling partner due to uninspiring handling dynamics, numb steering and noticeable brake fade after miles of fast driving.

Interior

Activate the retractable roof and the C70's dual-hinged trunk lid opens in a reverse motion and the roof pieces arc backward and stack inside the trunk. Overall, the process is rather seamless, though it does take a longish 30 seconds to complete. With the top up, there are a generous 12.8 cubic feet available for your gear. Top down, you're left with 6 cubic feet of trunk volume, however.

Most people will find the C70's front seats extremely comfortable. Legroom is tight for those in the rear, but it should be adequate for children and smaller adults. Fluid and graceful Swedish good looks abound in the C70's cabin; its lines are free of clutter, and highlights include a center stack that undulates with a ribbon's clean grace. Still, the C70 has a fair amount of cheap-looking plastics -- troubling for a car in this price range.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 Volvo C70.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Nice features but awkward interior
djfunkywill,03/13/2015
T5 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6M)
I replaced my Toyota Solara convertible with this Volvo C70. Despite similar horsepower, the Volvo seems to have quite a bit less pep. I bought this car because it is nice looking and Volvo's reputation for safety and longevity. Now that I've settled into the car, I've noticed that the interior is much smaller than my previous car. I'm an average size male and I've got my seat quite far back. Even this seat setting, I notice that my knuckles bump my leg when I make a turn. I couldn't imagine transporting anyone other than a child in the rear. It seems cramped on the inside but I hope to get used to it.
Fun Pleasureable and reliable
fordmustang_27,02/19/2012
I bought this car used in march 2011. It came with 19,000 miles that woman put on before me. She traded it in and bought a new one. I compared this to the camaro, bmw and infiniti convertibles. These cars could not compete with the value and the feel of this car. The hard top convertible is amazing to watch go up and down. It has surprisingly good power with its 230 hp with its 2.5 liter turbo 5 cylinder. Still gets good gas mileage. I average 22 city and 28 highway driving slow like i normaly do. But I want to pass someone its very easy. Im at 30k miles and had no problems. Very reliable. Only thing its expensive to maintain. Around 200-600 dollars every time i bring it in.
Liked it so much, I bought another!
4mercoachrick,10/10/2011
We enjoyed our '08 C70 so much, we just purchased the slightly updated 2011 model. We kept the '08 for 3 1/2 years and just under 30K miles. It was never in the shop for anything other than scheduled maintenance and one warped brake rotor. The key-fob seat memory was a little balky...more of a nuisance than anything. Our avg mpg was 23ish for the total period, highway mileage was closer to 30 when we were trying to 'watch' it. After owning the '04 ragtop version of the C70, the '08 was superior in almost every way. Very solid with the top up or down...no problems with the top or its operation. The FWD can get a little 'slippy' if the driver sends too much power on slick roads, FYI.
Never Again
bruceko1,08/10/2011
I purchased this car used with about 22k miles on it. It now has 36k miles. It's been in the shop twice to fix a front wheel/hub issue that impacted braking function and a third time to replace A/C compressor. A/C still doesn't work correctly and now check engine light is on. I've owned 50 plus vehicles before this one. I've never had a vehicle that required so much time in the shop. So 4 times in the shop in 14,000 miles. Can't wait for the next 14. I'll be dumping this pc of junk before the warranty expires.
See all 34 reviews of the 2008 Volvo C70
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
227 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 2008 Volvo C70 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2008 Volvo C70

Used 2008 Volvo C70 Overview

The Used 2008 Volvo C70 is offered in the following submodels: C70 Convertible. Available styles include T5 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2008 Volvo C70?

Price comparisons for Used 2008 Volvo C70 trim styles:

  • The Used 2008 Volvo C70 T5 is priced between $7,999 and$9,495 with odometer readings between 54645 and90763 miles.

