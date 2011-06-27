Vehicle overview

The Volvo C70 got its start in the late 1990s and was one of the first models to break out of the Swedish brand's stodgy image and into territory occupied by truly stylish cars with sleek, sensuous lines. Initially available as both a convertible and a coupe, the C70's lineup was soon narrowed to include just a convertible. Unfortunately, the car's charm was marred by the fact that its antiquated underpinnings made it a lot less fun to drive than similarly priced competitors. Volvo placed the C70 on a brief hiatus and then redesigned it from top to bottom for 2006.

With the Volvo C70's overhaul came a new body structure based on the current S40 sedan, handsome exterior styling and the addition of a three-piece retractable roof that elegantly assembles itself with the grace of an Arabian veil dancer. Once the hardtop is in place, this convertible in essence becomes a coupe, tightly sealed against the elements.

Unlike some other convertibles, the Volvo C70 doesn't confine, with ample top-up headroom for those who stand north of 6 feet. Visibility is another pleasant surprise, with lean rear pillars offering good sight lines for reversing drivers. The 2008 Volvo C70 is just as agreeable with the top down, thanks to minimal wind buffeting. It's also one of the safest convertibles on the market, as it's equipped with side curtain airbags that deploy when the top is lowered. To accomplish this feat, Volvo mounted the airbags in the doors.

But alas, all isn't perfect in Volvo C70 Land. Though the car elicits more warm sparks than its predecessor, it's hampered by its unimpressive turbocharged inline-5. Handling is competent but hardly energetic. If pep and performance rank high on your list, you'll want to shift your attention to the more pleasurable (though more expensive) BMW 3 Series convertible. Volkswagen's Eos is another interesting alternative, given its very similar demeanor and lower price. Still, with its noteworthy trunk space and outstanding safety features, the 2008 Volvo C70 excels as a reasonably family-friendly choice for those in search of a sexy drop top that doesn't sacrifice versatility.