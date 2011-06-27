  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(23)
2009 Volvo C70 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Versatile and user-friendly retractable-hardtop design, good visibility for a convertible, innovative safety features, accommodating and attractive interior.
  • Middling acceleration and braking performance, numb steering.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2009 Volvo C70's trick folding hardtop and comprehensive list of safety features makes it a worthy choice as a premium convertible, but its lack of performance may leave some drivers dissatisfied.

Vehicle overview

Mention the name Volvo and generally thoughts of bland cars that lack any measurable amount of fun come to mind. Because of this conservative image, it's noteworthy when this Swedish manufacturer breaks ranks to produce a model that is both stylish and, dare we say, fun. As such, when the 2009 Volvo C70's urbane first-generation predecessor debuted in 1998 -- with help from Val Kilmer in the movie "The Saint," no less -- people took notice.

"This is a Volvo?" was the initial reaction from many. The C70's sleek lines and contoured edges constituted a radical departure from the design philosophy of its staid stablemates. When the second-generation C70 was unveiled in 2006 as a retractable-hardtop convertible with an even more refined and fluid shape, it was clear that the bloodlines had survived. Designed in conjunction with Ferrari's design studio of choice, Pininfarina, the new C70's curbside appeal was all but guaranteed.

With such a shapely exterior, one might assume that the 2009 Volvo C70 has the performance to match. For the most part, however, the two don't quite match. This isn't to say the C70 is a complete laggard -- power from the turbocharged five-cylinder should be enough for many -- but other European luxury convertibles like the Audi A4 and BMW 3 Series will be more satisfying for drivers who find pleasure in acceleration and agile handling.

In any case, it's doubtful that high performance was ever the driving force behind the C70. What the 2009 C70 does deliver is a comfortable and elegant interior, a reasonable price and a long list of safety features. You might also want to take a look at Volkswagen's Eos -- it follows much of the same formula -- but overall, the C70 is a solid choice for those in search of a sexy luxury convertible with the all-weather versatility of a retractable hardtop.

2009 Volvo C70 models

The 2009 Volvo C70 is a four-seat luxury convertible with a retractable-hardtop design. It is offered in just one trim level, the T5, which includes 17-inch alloy wheels, a power-retractable hardtop, eight-way power front seats (with driver memory), automatic dual-zone climate control, full power accessories, heated outside mirrors, Bluetooth and an eight-speaker audio system with a CD/MP3 player and an auxiliary audio jack.

Buyers can outfit their C70s with a choice of four options packages as well as additional stand-alone upgrades. The Premium package includes leather seats and a six-CD changer. The Climate package adds heated front seats, rain-sensing wipers and headlamp washers. The Convenience package contributes rear park assist, keyless ignition and entry and a cabin air filtration system. For music lovers, there's the Dynaudio package with its 14-speaker surround-sound audio system. Stand-alone options include Volvo's blind-spot monitor, xenon headlights, 18-inch alloy wheels, a hard-drive-based navigation system with real-time traffic, satellite radio and interior wood inlays.

2009 Highlights

The 2009 Volvo C70 receives minor upgrades like standard Bluetooth, aluminum interior trim, one-button top operation with automatic window lowering and improved navigation operation.

Performance & mpg

The 2009 C70 is powered by a turbocharged 2.5-liter inline five-cylinder engine that produces 227 horsepower and 236 pound-feet of torque. Power is routed to the front wheels via a six-speed manual transmission or an optional five-speed automatic with manual shift control. According to the EPA, the automatic-equipped C70 should return 18 mpg city/26 mpg highway and 21 mpg in combined driving.

Safety

The 2009 Volvo C70 comes with an impressive array of safety features, including antilock disc brakes with brake assist, stability control, front-seat side airbags and door-mounted side curtain airbags that protect front occupants even when the top is down. Automatically deployed rollover bars mounted behind the seats and anti-whiplash seats are also offered as standard equipment. A blind-spot monitor (Volvo's BLIS) is available as an option. In crash testing, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the C70 its highest rating of "Good" for frontal offset and side impact protection.

Driving

The 2009 Volvo C70's turbocharged engine offers decent low-end torque, but acceleration is unimpressive by segment standards. Despite the inherent tendency of convertibles to exhibit body flex, the C70's chassis remains taut over bumps. The softly sprung suspension and light steering feel make the C70 a pleasant highway cruiser or daily commuter, but they also serve as limits that keep the Volvo from being as involving or fun to drive as rival luxury convertibles. Our editors also noticed some brake fade during hard driving.

Interior

The Volvo C70's retractable hardtop folds itself into the trunk at the touch of a button, though this process requires a somewhat lengthy 30 seconds to complete. Trunk capacity is a generous 12.8 cubic feet with the top up, but drops to 6 cubes when the top is stowed.

The C70's front seats are extremely comfortable for the vast majority of humans, but scarce rear legroom makes the backseat suitable only for children and smaller adults. The fluid and graceful cabin is clutter-free, featuring Volvo's stylish "floating waterfall" center stack along with simple and intuitive controls. Opting for the wood trim dresses up the center stack nicely. If there's a misstep in the C70's interior, it would be the use of some cheap plastics that look and feel out of place for a car in this price range.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2009 Volvo C70.

5(78%)
4(18%)
3(4%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
23 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2009 Volvo C70 T5 Convertible
oak7,03/12/2014
T5 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6M)
This was my first review: "I have had my C70 for two months. Most of that time the weather has been nasty - snow, cold, wet, with a few days of nice weather (Typical pre-spring in Alabama). So far I love it. Drives great, comfortable (54 miles one way commute) with plenty of power. Car has 110,000 miles and I have had to replace an axle and wheel bearing but it's good now. Awesome looks and very unique. Car has plenty of room inside and four adults have ridden comfortably, though getting in and out takes a bit of practice. Love my C70." I still love the car but not the reliability I guess. It has cost us over $2,000 on tires, front end and the rims being bent when hitting a pothole, etc. When it runs it is good but when something "breaks" it is costly. Not sure I'd get another one based on our history with this one. Still loving the hard-top convertible." Since we've owned the car it has been a "love/hate" relationship. Love it when it's working, hate it when it is not. Car seems to have issues with front end. Replaced axles, rack and pinion and everything twice. Tires multiple times and it still has a popping noise when you brake or turn that hasn't been identified despite hours in the dealership, repair, etc. (taken it to various places because no one has an answer). I also have experienced "battery drain," when I leave the car for a few days it won't crank. When the battery is dead the key is stuck in the ignition and you can't get it out. Easy to jump it and when you do the key comes out. Seems to be a security issue to me. Anyway, when it is running it is an awesome car. Great mileage, very comfortable and plenty of power. Turbo is there anytime you need it, for sure. But when it's broken, it is a pain in the a--.
Way behind the Technology
Steve,12/23/2009
The looks are great, inside and out. Ride is comfortable, especially the highway driving I do. Handling is a little mushy. The car is quiet as a hardtop, top up, not bad, top down. Seats are incredibly comfortable and definitely recommend the sovereign leather. Technology is embarrassing. The Navigation is like a built is Garmin. The phone is HORRID; very few phones are compatible, and any time I have tried to upgrade phone software, won't sync to the phone book. The other problems are the gas pedal is 1-2 inches lower than the brake pedal, which is awkward, and the Climate Control is weak. After 6 months, I'm going to see if I can trade it if I can do it without losing too much money
I love my C70
Mark Lee,07/16/2017
T5 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6M)
Purchased 2009 used in 2013 with 33,000 miles with dealer warranty. At 60,000 miles, have dealer replace both rubber axle booth - under dealer warranty. At 70,000 miles, have dealer replaced the leaky coolant reservoir - under dealer warranty. Other than these, no issue with the car for past 4 years. C70 is very stylish and many people compliment the car. One time I was approached by a lady on a red light - thought I was being carjacked, but she wanted to know what car I was driving. Seats are very comfy and I feel like sitting in comfy sofa at Ikea store. C70 came with one of the best stereo I ever witnessed. My previous Infiniti Q45 Bose system is sub-par to C70's. The stereo sound great even with top down. Bluetooth, however, need improvement. Bluetooth phone Volume is very low (I have Samsung Note 4). It has no A2DP option (for 2009 model) and when I asked around online, Bluetooth audio option is not available. I use small thumb drive to play all my music. It even taking 128gb thumb drive- thousands of songs! Or you have option to plug in 3.5 jack via Aux. There is no way you can install custom radio (not that I need one) since factory stereo also works as climate control display. It's so much fund to drive during the California winter with top down (heated seat). Top down during hot summer really make you enjoy the sun, but when I was driving Mojave and Las Vegas under 114 degree hot sun, I thought I was going to be roasted alive... When top is up, I can hear some squeaky noise time to time, but if you don't pay attention, you can hardly hear them. As with all front drive car, it has torque steering, but I have not experienced any under/over steering when cornering. Break is bit soft compared to my wife's Toyota Sienna, but never failed the stopping distance as of now (I commute 60 miles on S. Calif 405 everyday, and I see accidents at least 4x a week). Great cruising car with enough horses, but don't expect to hit 60 in 3.5 secs. If I want performance super fast car, I would probably look for non convertible car. Good: Stereo, trunk space, 2 car in 1, hard top, turbo Bad: Wind deflector extra (bought mine from Ebay used $250, Bluetooth, No real spare tire for my C70 (has repair kit), heavy due to hard top.
Head Turning Convertible
Gilbert Rivera,06/21/2009
As a life-long Honda lover this is my first Volvo. The fit and quality sold me on the vehicle. Love the top fold- down, and the trunk space for a convertible. Best feature: DynAudio stereo, great sound and bass. The car turns heads with the top is down. Got 24K miles on the car and no problems. Two gripes: 1. Pirelli tires a (18 in. wheels) don't last beyond 30K miles (cost $300 a pop). 2. Navigation system stinks. An address has to be manually entered. No voice activated features (like my Honda). For a premium brand this is a surprise.
Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
227 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
Used 2009 Volvo C70 Overview

The Used 2009 Volvo C70 is offered in the following submodels: C70 Convertible. Available styles include T5 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2009 Volvo C70?

Price comparisons for Used 2009 Volvo C70 trim styles:

  • The Used 2009 Volvo C70 T5 is priced between $8,995 and$10,450 with odometer readings between 57918 and86256 miles.

