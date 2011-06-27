15,500 miles and can't wait for this summer. Only word of caution, get rid of the stock Pirelli tires ASAP. First off, they are only summer and second, the sidewalls are way too weak. You hit a pothole or bump and they are ruined. I switch over to Dunlop Wintersport M3. They also come run- flat. Take much more abuse (regulars), but low - profile in general is a bad idea. Car was totally fine in snow with the Dunlops (they are winter tires). Moondust color is perfect for hiding dirt, finish is fine, interior is perfect. No problems with anything, just get in and turn the key. Very unique. Drive all day and maybe see one other on the road. Can't think of anything else I would rather have.

