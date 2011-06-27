2003 Volvo C70 Review
Pros & Cons
- Luxurious interior, plenty of safety and comfort features, smooth ride, turbocharged engines.
- Adding options quickly boosts the price, suspension isn't tuned for sporty handling, prone to torque steer during hard acceleration.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,893 - $3,983
Edmunds' Expert Review
Based on a platform that is a decade old, the first "out of the box" Volvo is in need of a redesign. However, its abundance of safety features, comfortable digs and smooth ride should still appeal to many.
2003 Highlights
For 2003, the C70 is only available in convertible form. Slight power increases are in store for both powertrains, with the LT engine now making 196 horsepower, an enhancement of six, and the HT engine producing 245, a boost of nine ponies over last year's output. The headlamps and taillamps have a jeweled effect, and the front grille is darkened. A rainbow of new colors -- Maya Gold, Ruby Red and Titanium Grey -- burst onto the scene.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2003 Volvo C70.
Most helpful consumer reviews
1972ChevelleMalibu,03/26/2005
15,500 miles and can't wait for this summer. Only word of caution, get rid of the stock Pirelli tires ASAP. First off, they are only summer and second, the sidewalls are way too weak. You hit a pothole or bump and they are ruined. I switch over to Dunlop Wintersport M3. They also come run- flat. Take much more abuse (regulars), but low - profile in general is a bad idea. Car was totally fine in snow with the Dunlops (they are winter tires). Moondust color is perfect for hiding dirt, finish is fine, interior is perfect. No problems with anything, just get in and turn the key. Very unique. Drive all day and maybe see one other on the road. Can't think of anything else I would rather have.
spmoran,12/06/2006
This car is fast, fun and pretty reliable. I've had a few strange things happen. Once the climate control stopped working, but when I got to the dealership it started again and has been fine since. Once the engine light came on but they couldn't figure out why. Someone mentioned that it was because I just got gas. Anyway, it went off and hasn't come on again. Otherwise I've had no problems.
xyzzyx,08/24/2003
I have always owned mid priced - full sized convertibles (Cutlass / Toyota Solara / etc) and this has been the nicest, fun to drive, stylish car I driven. Good power (with the HT version) and comfortable. The power top and automatic boot is wonderful (ever been caught right before a downpour <smile>?) One touch and your back on the road. Add the six disc CD player and power antenna switch (both simple to install by yourself) and this car is ready to have fun.
prpapo,01/21/2003
i love this car. the car is less noisy than other convertibles that i have driven - esoecially american cars.
Features & Specs
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed automatic
Gas
197 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed manual
Gas
242 hp @ 5400 rpm
