  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo C70
  4. Used 2003 Volvo C70
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(12)
Appraise this car

2003 Volvo C70 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Luxurious interior, plenty of safety and comfort features, smooth ride, turbocharged engines.
  • Adding options quickly boosts the price, suspension isn't tuned for sporty handling, prone to torque steer during hard acceleration.
Other years
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
Volvo C70 for Sale
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,893 - $3,983
Used C70 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Based on a platform that is a decade old, the first "out of the box" Volvo is in need of a redesign. However, its abundance of safety features, comfortable digs and smooth ride should still appeal to many.

2003 Highlights

For 2003, the C70 is only available in convertible form. Slight power increases are in store for both powertrains, with the LT engine now making 196 horsepower, an enhancement of six, and the HT engine producing 245, a boost of nine ponies over last year's output. The headlamps and taillamps have a jeweled effect, and the front grille is darkened. A rainbow of new colors -- Maya Gold, Ruby Red and Titanium Grey -- burst onto the scene.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Volvo C70.

5(92%)
4(8%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
12 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 12 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Update on my Moondust C70
1972ChevelleMalibu,03/26/2005
15,500 miles and can't wait for this summer. Only word of caution, get rid of the stock Pirelli tires ASAP. First off, they are only summer and second, the sidewalls are way too weak. You hit a pothole or bump and they are ruined. I switch over to Dunlop Wintersport M3. They also come run- flat. Take much more abuse (regulars), but low - profile in general is a bad idea. Car was totally fine in snow with the Dunlops (they are winter tires). Moondust color is perfect for hiding dirt, finish is fine, interior is perfect. No problems with anything, just get in and turn the key. Very unique. Drive all day and maybe see one other on the road. Can't think of anything else I would rather have.
Great Car
spmoran,12/06/2006
This car is fast, fun and pretty reliable. I've had a few strange things happen. Once the climate control stopped working, but when I got to the dealership it started again and has been fine since. Once the engine light came on but they couldn't figure out why. Someone mentioned that it was because I just got gas. Anyway, it went off and hasn't come on again. Otherwise I've had no problems.
A great car that is fun to drive!
xyzzyx,08/24/2003
I have always owned mid priced - full sized convertibles (Cutlass / Toyota Solara / etc) and this has been the nicest, fun to drive, stylish car I driven. Good power (with the HT version) and comfortable. The power top and automatic boot is wonderful (ever been caught right before a downpour <smile>?) One touch and your back on the road. Add the six disc CD player and power antenna switch (both simple to install by yourself) and this car is ready to have fun.
volvo c70 convertible
prpapo,01/21/2003
i love this car. the car is less noisy than other convertibles that i have driven - esoecially american cars.
See all 12 reviews of the 2003 Volvo C70
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed automatic
Gas
197 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed manual
Gas
242 hp @ 5400 rpm
See all Used 2003 Volvo C70 features & specs
More about the 2003 Volvo C70

Used 2003 Volvo C70 Overview

The Used 2003 Volvo C70 is offered in the following submodels: C70 Convertible. Available styles include LT 2dr Convertible (2.4L 5cyl Turbo 5A), and HT 2dr Convertible (2.3L 5cyl Turbo 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2003 Volvo C70?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2003 Volvo C70s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2003 Volvo C70 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2003 Volvo C70.

Can't find a used 2003 Volvo C70s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Volvo C70 for sale - 4 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $13,904.

Find a used Volvo for sale - 5 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $15,985.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volvo C70 for sale - 4 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $12,011.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volvo for sale - 4 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $20,250.

Should I lease or buy a 2003 Volvo C70?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Volvo lease specials
Check out Volvo C70 lease specials

Related Used 2003 Volvo C70 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles