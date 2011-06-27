  1. Home
2013 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid Review

Pros & Cons

  • Excellent fuel economy
  • quick acceleration for a hybrid
  • spacious interior
  • smooth and quiet ride quality.
  • High price
  • unknown reliability.
Edmunds' Expert Review

If you just want a really nice Jetta that's completely normal to drive and happens to get about 45 mpg, you won't blink at the 2013 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid's hefty price tag.

Vehicle overview

When you first heard of the 2013 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid, it's OK if your reaction was to wonder why VW is even offering a hybrid. After all, the company has plenty of long-running success at achieving high fuel economy with diesel engines. But Volkswagen is on a quest to become the world's largest automaker, and helping it along the way will be its new Jetta Hybrid.

Designed specifically for hybrid sedan shoppers who wouldn't otherwise consider a diesel, the Jetta Hybrid utilizes a small turbocharged four-cylinder engine paired with an electric motor to generate 170 horsepower -- equal to the output from the standard Jetta's larger five-cylinder. More importantly, this results in 45 mpg combined, a figure that, while shy of the Toyota Prius' 50 mpg and the Ford Fusion Hybrid's 47 mpg combined, is competitive with that of nearly every other rival. The Hybrid also drives a lot like a regular Jetta, with a comfortable ride quality and a familiar shift feel from the seven-speed automated manual transmission (DSG).

Besides the powertrain, some badging and a generous helping of standard features, the Jetta Hybrid isn't much different from its gasoline and diesel counterparts. The hybrid features the same roomy cabin, with a spacious rear seat offering more legroom than a Honda Civic. Overall interior quality is a bit underwhelming, but the Jetta Hybrid's trunk is respectably sized, even with the capacity reduction caused by the rear-mounted battery pack.

We like that the 2013 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid offers plenty of space, comfortable driving dynamics and great fuel economy. But it also has an eyebrow-raising sticker price, starting several thousand dollars higher than a Honda Civic Hybrid or Prius when new. A fully loaded Jetta Hybrid approaches the price of larger midsize hybrids like the 2013 Ford Fusion Hybrid or Toyota Camry Hybrid. As such, looking at these other hybrids (not to mention the cheaper yet still frugal diesel Jetta TDI) is still a wise idea. Still, with its midsize dimensions, compact attitude and miserly fuel use, the Hybrid makes a worthy addition to the VW Jetta lineup.

2013 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid models

The 2013 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid is a midsize hybrid sedan available in Base, SE, SEL and SEL Premium trim levels.

Available by special order only, the base Jetta Hybrid comes with 15-inch alloy wheels, a rear spoiler, heated mirrors, cruise control, full power accessories, dual-zone automatic climate control, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, height-adjustable front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, premium vinyl upholstery, a 60/40-split-folding rear seat, a trunk pass-through, a trip computer, Bluetooth phone connectivity and a six-speaker sound system with CD player and an auxiliary jack.

The SE adds LED taillights, keyless entry/ignition, power-reclining front seats and an upgraded sound system with a touchscreen interface, satellite radio and an iPod interface. The SEL builds on the SE offerings with 16-inch alloy wheels, a sunroof, heated front seats, a six-way power driver seat and a navigation system.

The SEL Premium gets 17-inch alloy wheels, adaptive bi-xenon headlamps, LED daytime running lights, foglamps, a rearview camera and an eight-speaker Fender premium sound system.

2013 Highlights

The 2013 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid is an all-new model.

Performance & mpg

The 2013 VW Jetta Hybrid comes with a turbocharged 1.4-liter four-cylinder and a 20kW electric motor, a combination good for 170 hp and 184 pound-feet of torque. Power is fed to the front wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch automated manual transmission.

The electric motor alone can power the Jetta Hybrid for almost a mile at speeds up to 37 mph. VW says the Jetta Hybrid can accelerate from zero to 60 mph in less than 8.6 seconds. If true, it'd be one of the quicker times out there for a hybrid.

According to the EPA, the Jetta Hybrid will return 42 mpg city/48 mpg highway and 45 mpg combined using required premium fuel.

Safety

The 2013 VW Jetta Hybrid comes standard with traction and stability control, antilock disc brakes, front side airbags, side curtain airbags and active front head restraints.

Driving

From the driver seat of the 2013 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid, you'd hardly know you were piloting a fuel sipper. The turbocharged engine is smooth, quiet and rarely feels labored -- a pleasant change from the buzzing dramatics we expect from similarly small engines. The seven-speed automated transmission shifts quickly and smoothly. We're also fond of the brakes. as the pedal has a nice feel to it; this is especially impressive when you consider the awkward regenerative braking systems found in most hybrids.

And while the Jetta Hybrid is not billed as a sport sedan, it offers the same independent rear suspension as the Jetta GLI (for battery packaging reasons) and feels planted and balanced when run through long sweeping bends. It's also by far the quietest model in the Jetta family.

Interior

Although the current-generation Volkswagen Jetta has been criticized for obvious cost-cutting measures in the cabin, the 2013 Jetta Hybrid shows signs of improvement, as VW has added a soft-touch dash and upgraded the trip computer. It's still not as upscale as previous Jettas, but the hybrid's interior is competitive relative to the cabins seen in other small and midsize sedans, and build quality is tight, too. In addition, the spacious cabin provides a backseat large enough for adults to sit comfortably.

This roominess carries over to the Jetta Hybrid model as well, although the battery layout consumes more trunk space -- about 4 additional cubic feet -- compared to the standard sedan's expansive cargo hold. The hybrid still offers a useful 11.3 cubic feet, more than the hybrid variants of the Honda Civic or larger Hyundai Sonata.

We also like the touchscreen stereo interface (standard in all SE and SEL models) and its redundant dial knob, which is ideal for controlling a portable music player. The associated navigation system, however, is a bit of a letdown due to the small screen and limited amount of display information.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Jetta Hybrid Works For Me
jpa010,03/26/2013
SEL Premium 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM)
Despite the elevated cost of the SEL Premium version, I needed a commuter car with excellent mpg specs, and being a VW fan, was drawn to the Jetta Hybrid. Previously I'd owned a 2011 GTi, but didn't care for the 28mpg part of ownership (but a blast to drive, for sure). Having driven several Prius vehicles, I learned to dislike the golf-cart like CVT, so the 7 speed DSG of the Jetta Hybrid was a huge plus. I love this car so far, and 46 mpg is my mileage after two tanks of (premium) fuel. Build quality a notch above a base Jetta, almost A3 like. The Fender audio is as good as anything a manufacturer has ever put into a car, IMHO. Thank you VW for an alternative to TDI! UPDATE March 2016: three years on, and I still love this car. It drives great, build quality is top-notch, and I've yet to hear a OEM audio system as good as this one. Still getting about 44-45 MPG, unless I drive it really hard, when it drops to ~40 UPDATE Mach 2017: Now into the fourth year of ownership, I STILL love this car. No issues with the car whatsoever, still averaging ~45mpg in mixed driving. Such a shame VW elected to stop making these, but obviously not a huge selling vehicle for them. No cheating required to get my excellent mileage.
Don't Understand the 4/5 Star Reviews
golfocd,05/06/2015
SEL 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM)
I waited a long time to write this review because I wanted it to be good. This is my commuter car and I have put 42k miles on it in a year and a half. Right after warranty expired, things started breaking. You have heard about VW "Electrical Problems", this is TRUE. Do not buy a VW until they get this cleared up. Also sometimes, when it shifts from electric to gas, the entire car shakes and you almost feel like the engine is going to fall out of the car. It's just an average car, fuel mileage for a hybrid is "ok." I've contemplated just asking if I can return the car. For 27k, I really expect a lot more.
Disappointed
Kate,07/07/2016
4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM)
I bought the car in 2013. I love VW's. Thought the hybrid would be great economical car but turns out to be nothing but trouble. Year 2 it needed a new engine and year 3 a transmission. Got the extended warranty thank goodness. However a rental is not covered. First time I got a loaner and this time needed to get a rental. I'm curious if any other owners had the same issues or is mine a fluke?
Even the VW service adviser said get rid of it!
Russ P.,11/08/2017
SEL Premium 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM)
I purchased a used 2013 VW Jetta Hybrid. It had 68k miles on it. The car was in excellent condition. Unfortunately, things started breaking almost immediately. Cooling fans replaced, water pump replaced, and now fuel pump had to be replaced. We have had $3500 in repairs in the 5 months we have owned this car. Unacceptable for a car with less than 80,000 miles. VW's part supplier quality is terrible. I will be trading this car as soon as possible before another huge repair bill happens. I will never, ever, EVER consider buying another VW because of this experience. After the second repair, I asked the service advisor at the VW dealership if they are seeing a lot of issues with this car. She even went so far as to say "if it was my car, I would get rid of it". That speaks volumes.
Features & Specs

MPG
42 city / 48 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed automated manual
Hybrid
170 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 2013 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover12.1%
As we take the wheel of the 2013 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid, we're wondering why VW bothered to build this car at all. This is the brand that touts the fuel efficiency and performance of diesel cars, and its diesel-powered Jetta TDI already matches the highway mpg of many hybrids.

But it's easy to forget that diesel is still just a cult hit in the United States. And it isn't even on the radar of your typical hybrid buyer.

"Toyota Prius buyers don't look at the Jetta TDI at all," Rainer Michel, vice president of product marketing and strategy for Volkswagen of America, tells us. "For somebody who likes the Jetta already, why wouldn't you want to give him a hybrid?"

Later this month, VW will reach out to Jetta fans who'd rather have a hybrid than a TDI with the 2013 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid sedan.

Top of the Line
With a base price of $25,790, the 2013 Jetta Hybrid definitely isn't a budget hybrid car. It starts $2,000 higher than the Jetta TDI and a grand more than even the 200-horsepower Jetta GLI sedan.

The real difference is even larger, because the base-model hybrid is special-order only. The cheapest version you'll encounter on a dealer lot is the $27,785 Jetta Hybrid SE. The loaded SEL Premium model we're driving costs $31,975. These are all sedans, by the way, and no, VW won't offer a hybrid Jetta wagon.

For perspective, a 2013 Prius starts at $24,995, and a comparably equipped version comes in at $30,800. Other key rivals like the Ford C-Max Hybrid, Honda Civic Hybrid and Honda Insight are cheaper still. For this kind of money, you could even think about hybrid versions of the Ford Fusion, Hyundai Sonata and Toyota Camry, which start around $27K and land in the low $30Ks when optioned like our hybrid VW Jetta.

New Engine, Real Transmission, 45 MPG
Judged on value alone, the 2013 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid is a tough sell. But if you're already a fan of the Jetta and its truly medium-size dimensions, there's plenty to like about this hybrid sedan.

It's a parallel hybrid like the Volkswagen Touareg Hybrid and Porsche Cayenne Hybrid, so you have a fairly simple arrangement that includes a turbocharged and direct-injected 1.4-liter inline four-cylinder gasoline engine and a seven-speed version of VW's dual-clutch automated manual transmission (VW won't offer a conventional manual gearbox). In between, there's a 20-kilowatt electric motor and a clutch that connects it to the engine. Behind the rear seat there's a 60-cell, 1.1-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack.

Unlike series-parallel hybrids such as the Prius, the Jetta Hybrid isn't able to operate its gas and electric sources at different rpm for maximum fuel economy benefit. The EPA has yet to release fuel economy ratings, but VW is predicting a 45 mpg combined rating, with city and highway figures around 43 and 47, respectively (and keep in mind, that's on the required 91 octane fuel). That falls short of the Prius' 50 mpg combined and the C-Max and Fusion Hybrids' 47 combined, but stacks up well against everybody else. The Jetta TDI rates 34 combined.

Notably, the DSG in the Jetta Hybrid differs from the six-speed unit we had in our long-term 2011 Jetta TDI, as the hybrid's DSG uses a dry clutch pack, which reduces weight and improves efficiency by eliminating the pumping losses that come with lubricating a wet-clutch setup.

The trade-off is that this seven-speed DSG wouldn't be able to cope with the Jetta TDI's hefty torque load. It doesn't have to, though, because the hybrid's 1.4-liter TSI inline-4 is rated at 150 hp at 5,000 rpm and 184 pound-feet of torque at 1,600 rpm — versus the 2.0-liter diesel engine's 140 hp and 236 lb-ft. Factor in the contributions of the hybrid Jetta's electric motor and you're looking at a total rating of 170 hp.

It Barely Feels Like a Hybrid
Even if it gives up some efficiency to the Prius, the 2013 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid pays you back with its completely normal driving experience.

Our route takes us from Santa Fe to Taos, New Mexico, and the elevation rarely drops below 7,000 feet. This would be a joyless experience in a hybrid with a continuously variable transmission (CVT), which would have the gas engine pegged at redline for the duration. In the Jetta Hybrid, it's a downright enjoyable drive, as the turbo 1.4-liter never runs out of breath. It's also impressively smooth and quiet for an engine of such small displacement. Volkswagen's 8.6-second 0-60-mph claim feels on target, and if true, would make the hybrid exactly as quick as our Jetta TDI and scarcely slower than the five-cylinder Jetta 2.5.

The seven-speed DSG feels more alert than the unit in our Jetta TDI, but its Sport mode still doesn't offer an aggressive shift program. That would probably be out of character in a hybrid anyway.

Honestly, though, we're scarcely aware of any real compromise in this hybrid car until we're bearing down on slower traffic on a twisty downhill section of U.S. 64.

Lift off the throttle and the 2013 Jetta Hybrid coasts like crazy. The gas engine is decoupled from the gearbox in these situations (provided your speed is under 84 mph), so there's no engine braking, nor does the car transition into aggressive regenerative braking like many hybrids. It's only a big deal if you're someone who downshifts on mountain roads — in this car, you manage deceleration entirely with the brakes.

Brakes and Steers Normally, Too
Fortunately, braking feels a lot more normal in our preproduction car than it did in earlier prototypes. Even in resort town traffic, we hardly notice the transitions between regenerative braking action and the conventional friction brakes. The electric power steering feels good, too. It's crisper and more precise than the setup in our Jetta TDI.

Of course, that's not an apples-to-apples comparison, as our Jetta Hybrid SEL Premium has lower-profile 205/50R17 93H Continental ContiProContactE tires. They're low rolling resistance (which will lift the EPA ratings by 3 percent, we're told) but didn't hamper us at a moderate pace.

In addition, the 2013 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid is the only Jetta besides the GLI with an independent rear suspension, though its appearance here has everything to do with battery packaging. There aren't even any rough roads on our route to reveal any handling benefit over lesser Jettas' semi-independent twist-beam setup, but the hybrid feels balanced through sweeping turns.

The Cabin Gets Some Love
It's no secret that interior materials quality has slipped in the current-generation Jetta sedan, but Volkswagen designers have given the cabins some TLC for 2013.

All hybrid, TDI and 2.5 SEL models now have a soft-touch dash, and most Jettas also get extra padding on their door armrests. These details along with an upgraded trip computer in the instrument cluster give the place a classier feel than before — and go some distance in justifying the hybrid's price tag.

Bluetooth, automatic climate control and leatherette upholstery are standard fare in the 2013 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid. Most versions will also have a keyless ignition, a touchscreen audio head unit (with the requisite hybrid-themed efficiency displays) and the MDI cable that allows Apple device integration — all part of the SE trim package.

Of course, our SEL Premium offers quite a few more amenities, among them adaptive bi-xenon headlights, a navigation system, a back-up camera and a Fender-branded audio system.

Trunk capacity dips to 11.3 cubic feet in the Jetta Hybrid versus 15.5 for regular Jettas. The trunk has an odd shape, but unlike in most hybrids, you're still able to fold the seats.

Hybrid or Diesel or Prius?
Undoubtedly, some will be put off by the high asking price on the 2013 Jetta Hybrid. But VW is only looking to attract about 10,000 buyers for the hybrid Jetta, whereas the company sells three times as many diesel Jettas.

Those Jetta Hybrid customers probably won't sweat the price tag, either. This car feels more refined than the Jetta TDI and should return higher mpg. And while it won't challenge the Prius for mpg supremacy, the VW is far more enjoyable to drive every day, with its powerful turbocharged engine and conventional transmission.

Of course, if you're into Jettas, it's still tough to pick the 2013 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid over the quicker, cheaper GLI, but if we simply had to have a car that gets 40 mpg without breaking a sweat, this hybrid would be on our short list.

Edmunds attended a manufacturer-sponsored event, to which selected members of the press were invited, to facilitate this report.

Used 2013 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid Overview

The Used 2013 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid is offered in the following submodels: Jetta Hybrid Sedan. Available styles include SEL 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM), SE 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM), SEL Premium 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM), and 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM).

What's a good price on a Used 2013 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid?

Price comparisons for Used 2013 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid trim styles:

  • The Used 2013 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid SEL is priced between $8,350 and$9,995 with odometer readings between 51680 and98036 miles.

Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2013 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrids are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2013 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2013 Jetta Hybrids listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $8,350 and mileage as low as 51680 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2013 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid.

Can't find a used 2013 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrids you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid for sale - 9 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $10,972.

Find a used Volkswagen for sale - 10 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $8,603.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid for sale - 4 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $19,900.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen for sale - 6 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $22,831.

Should I lease or buy a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Volkswagen lease specials
Check out Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid lease specials

