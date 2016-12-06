Vehicle overview

If you're looking for a hybrid that doesn't drive like one, the 2014 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid makes a compelling bid for your business. Think about the negatives typically associated with hybrids: strange transmissions that never change gears (CVTs), soggy handling and slow acceleration. Now consider the Jetta Hybrid's resume. Its transmission is a crisp-shifting automated manual. It handles securely through turns, and it feels downright quick when you give it some gas. About the only traditional hybrid element here is the impressive EPA rating of 45 mpg in mixed driving.

The Jetta Hybrid may strike you as redundant given the existence of the fuel-sipping Jetta TDI, but here's the reality: Not every American wants to drive a diesel. Also, you could argue that the hybrid is actually a better car. After all, its combined fuel economy outpaces the TDI's by a whopping 11 mpg, and you can fill up its tank with good old gasoline, so there's no need to share a greasy pump with 18-wheelers. Predictably, the Hybrid is also quieter than its grumbly diesel sibling.

Here's the catch, though: The hybrid Volkswagen Jetta is also more expensive than the TDI model, and that brings some other appealing hybrid vehicles into play. The Honda Civic Hybrid is cheaper than this Jetta, as is the best-selling 2014 Toyota Prius. Toyota's unparalleled experience with hybrid powertrains could also add some long-term peace of mind. Another option in the Jetta Hybrid's price range is the larger 2014 Ford Fusion Hybrid, which bested the VW and a few other hybrids on the way to winning our recent hybrid sedan comparison test.

Nonetheless, these models (the Honda and Toyota in particular) still drive like hybrids, and that's where the Jetta Hybrid has an edge. If you're intrigued by hybrid fuel economy but could do without the common side effects, give the 2014 VW Jetta Hybrid a shot.