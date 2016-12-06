Used 2014 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid
Pros & Cons
- Excellent fuel economy
- good acceleration for a hybrid
- strong brakes
- spacious interior
- smooth and quiet ride.
- High price
- small navigation display
- spotty interior quality.
Edmunds' Expert Review
The 2014 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid is a solid choice if you want a hybrid that looks and drives like a normal sedan. Elevated price aside, we're fans.
Vehicle overview
If you're looking for a hybrid that doesn't drive like one, the 2014 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid makes a compelling bid for your business. Think about the negatives typically associated with hybrids: strange transmissions that never change gears (CVTs), soggy handling and slow acceleration. Now consider the Jetta Hybrid's resume. Its transmission is a crisp-shifting automated manual. It handles securely through turns, and it feels downright quick when you give it some gas. About the only traditional hybrid element here is the impressive EPA rating of 45 mpg in mixed driving.
The Jetta Hybrid may strike you as redundant given the existence of the fuel-sipping Jetta TDI, but here's the reality: Not every American wants to drive a diesel. Also, you could argue that the hybrid is actually a better car. After all, its combined fuel economy outpaces the TDI's by a whopping 11 mpg, and you can fill up its tank with good old gasoline, so there's no need to share a greasy pump with 18-wheelers. Predictably, the Hybrid is also quieter than its grumbly diesel sibling.
Here's the catch, though: The hybrid Volkswagen Jetta is also more expensive than the TDI model, and that brings some other appealing hybrid vehicles into play. The Honda Civic Hybrid is cheaper than this Jetta, as is the best-selling 2014 Toyota Prius. Toyota's unparalleled experience with hybrid powertrains could also add some long-term peace of mind. Another option in the Jetta Hybrid's price range is the larger 2014 Ford Fusion Hybrid, which bested the VW and a few other hybrids on the way to winning our recent hybrid sedan comparison test.
Nonetheless, these models (the Honda and Toyota in particular) still drive like hybrids, and that's where the Jetta Hybrid has an edge. If you're intrigued by hybrid fuel economy but could do without the common side effects, give the 2014 VW Jetta Hybrid a shot.
Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid models
The 2014 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid is available in Base, SE, SEL and SEL Premium trim levels.
Available by special order only, the base Jetta Hybrid comes with 15-inch alloy wheels, a rear spoiler, heated mirrors, cruise control, full power accessories, dual-zone automatic climate control, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, height-adjustable front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, leatherette (premium vinyl) upholstery, a 60/40-split-folding rear seat, a trunk pass-through, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and a six-speaker sound system with CD player and an auxiliary jack.
The SE adds LED taillights, keyless entry/ignition, power-reclining front seats, VW's Car-Net telematics and an upgraded sound system with a touchscreen interface, satellite radio and an iPod interface.
The SEL steps up to 16-inch alloy wheels, a sunroof, heated front seats, a six-way power driver seat, a rearview camera and a navigation system.
The SEL Premium tops the range with 17-inch alloy wheels, adaptive bi-xenon headlights, LED daytime running lights, foglights and an eight-speaker Fender sound system.
2014 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The 2014 VW Jetta Hybrid is powered by a turbocharged 1.4-liter four-cylinder engine that works in tandem with a 20kW electric motor. The team produces a combined 170 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque. Power flows to the front wheels through a seven-speed automated manual transmission: a special hybrid version of VW's DSG transmission with one extra gear.
If you're delicate with the throttle, the electric motor can scoot the Jetta Hybrid along for almost a mile at speeds up to 37 mph, though conditions likely won't allow this in the real world. At the test track, the Jetta Hybrid ran from zero to 60 mph in a swift 7.8 seconds, one of the quickest times in this segment.
According to the EPA, the Jetta Hybrid will return 45 mpg combined (42 mpg city/48 mpg highway), essentially matching the rated fuel economy of the Civic and Fusion hybrids, but still below the Prius. During an extensive Edmunds fuel economy test consisting of city, highway and interstate driving, the Jetta Hybrid averaged 43.0 mpg overall. Although that's a little off the EPA combined number, it should be noted that the VW posted 47.3 mpg during the 100-mile suburban driving portion of the test.
Safety
The 2014 VW Jetta Hybrid comes standard with traction and stability control, antilock disc brakes, front side airbags, side curtain airbags and active front head restraints. A rearview camera is included in SEL and SEL Premium models. VW's new Car-Net telematics system, standard from the SE trim on up, includes automatic crash notification, roadside assistance, remote vehicle access, stolen vehicle location and geo-fencing (which allows parents to set boundaries for teenage drivers). A Car-Net smartphone app lets owners control many of these functions on the go.
During Edmunds brake testing, the Jetta Hybrid came to a stop from 60 mph in a commendably short 117 feet, one of the top performances in this class.
In government crash tests, the Jetta Hybrid earned a rating of five stars out of five overall, including four stars for front crash protection and five stars for side-impact protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the conventional Jetta its best possible rating of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof strength tests, In the IIHS's small-overlap frontal-offset test, the conventional Jetta posted a "Marginal" rating (second worst of four).
Driving
The 2014 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid's turbocharged gas engine is smooth and quiet, a pleasant change from the droning dramatics in some rival hybrids. The seven-speed automated transmission shifts quickly and smoothly, lending an authoritative feel to the car's sprightly acceleration.
While the Jetta Hybrid isn't an overtly sporty sedan, it feels planted and balanced in corners, showing more athleticism than expected for a hybrid car. We're also fond of the brakes, which is rare praise for a hybrid. The pedal has a nice feel to it and the brakes are strong in emergency stops. For the sake of fuel economy, the Jetta Hybrid is tuned to coast when you're off the gas pedal. The upshot is that in hilly areas, you can't simply take your foot off the gas and expect the car to slow down; you'll need the brake pedal, too.
Interior
While the 2014 Jetta Hybrid has one of the least exciting interiors in its class, some might interpret this as tasteful restraint. Whereas rivals may use various curves, angles and textures to catch your eye, the Jetta just gives you simple, straightforward gauges and a no-nonsense control layout. Some hard, coarse plastic panels are a turn-off for a car at this price, though.
The controls generally feel substantial and well-damped. We also like the touchscreen stereo interface and its redundant dial knob, which is ideal for controlling a portable music player. The associated navigation system, however, is a bit of a letdown due to the small screen and limited amount of display information.
One thing the current Jetta does quite well is carry adults in the backseat, and the Jetta Hybrid can claim the same. In the trunk, however, the battery consumes about 4 additional cubic feet of space versus the regular sedan, cutting the maximum figure down to 11.3 cubic feet. That's still bigger than the trunk in the Honda Civic Hybrid or the larger Hyundai Sonata Hybrid, however.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2014 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid.
Trending topics in reviews
- handling & steering
- engine
- value
- transmission
- warranty
- appearance
Most helpful consumer reviews
My wife and I loved these cars so we purchased two of the SEL models. They both drove very well for a couple of years with excellent mileage but when each of them got close to 100,000 miles the hybrid transmission failed on both of them. No local mechanic would work on the complex transmission and the dealership quoted $7,000 to replace. There is clearly something wrong with the design.
Bought a 2014 in 2017 with under 37k miles, 2 year/ 24k VW extended warranty. Original list NEW was more than double what I paid 3 years later. Am happy with the car, so far. Am getting used to it as I had an 04 Envoy - truck based with no technology. Enjoying the turbo and the fast response. Great handling. Loving the electric motor in heavy traffic with my average mpgs 41.88. Could possibly get higher, if I didn't find myself going much faster than I should be. I expect to own the car another 150k miles, and hope to enjoy it for many years.
Bought car 2016 it was 2013 with only 10,000 miles thought what a deal well with only 59,000 miles and tranny is dead along with the electric motor. they want over 7000 dollars to repair I don't think so we will be junking this piece of crap. V.W. knew of these tranny problems and did not care about the customer just the bottom line. I will never ever buy another V. W. again and will never recomened to others.
Sharp car....two tone seat..great wheels...sports car handling👏👏👏
Features & Specs
|SEL Premium 4dr Sedan
1.4L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM
|MPG
|42 city / 48 hwy
|Seats 5
|7-speed automated manual
|Hybrid
|170 hp @ 5000 rpm
|SEL 4dr Sedan
1.4L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM
|MPG
|42 city / 48 hwy
|Seats 5
|7-speed automated manual
|Hybrid
|170 hp @ 5000 rpm
|SE 4dr Sedan
1.4L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM
|MPG
|42 city / 48 hwy
|Seats 5
|7-speed automated manual
|Hybrid
|170 hp @ 5000 rpm
|4dr Sedan
1.4L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM
|MPG
|42 city / 48 hwy
|Seats 5
|7-speed automated manual
|Hybrid
|170 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|12.1%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
FAQ
Is the Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid a good car?
Is the Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid reliable?
Is the 2014 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid?
The least-expensive 2014 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid is the 2014 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $25,560.
Other versions include:
- SEL Premium 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM) which starts at $31,895
- SEL 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM) which starts at $30,245
- SE 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM) which starts at $27,645
- 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM) which starts at $25,560
What are the different models of Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid?
More about the 2014 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid
Used 2014 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid Overview
The Used 2014 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid is offered in the following submodels: Jetta Hybrid Sedan. Available styles include SEL Premium 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM), SEL 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM), SE 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM), and 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM).
What do people think of the 2014 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2014 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2014 Jetta Hybrid 4.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2014 Jetta Hybrid.
