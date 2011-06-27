Used 2013 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid Consumer Reviews

Jetta Hybrid Works For Me jpa010 , 03/26/2013 SEL Premium 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM) 60 of 65 people found this review helpful Despite the elevated cost of the SEL Premium version, I needed a commuter car with excellent mpg specs, and being a VW fan, was drawn to the Jetta Hybrid. Previously I'd owned a 2011 GTi, but didn't care for the 28mpg part of ownership (but a blast to drive, for sure). Having driven several Prius vehicles, I learned to dislike the golf-cart like CVT, so the 7 speed DSG of the Jetta Hybrid was a huge plus. I love this car so far, and 46 mpg is my mileage after two tanks of (premium) fuel. Build quality a notch above a base Jetta, almost A3 like. The Fender audio is as good as anything a manufacturer has ever put into a car, IMHO. Thank you VW for an alternative to TDI! UPDATE March 2016: three years on, and I still love this car. It drives great, build quality is top-notch, and I've yet to hear a OEM audio system as good as this one. Still getting about 44-45 MPG, unless I drive it really hard, when it drops to ~40 UPDATE Mach 2017: Now into the fourth year of ownership, I STILL love this car. No issues with the car whatsoever, still averaging ~45mpg in mixed driving. Such a shame VW elected to stop making these, but obviously not a huge selling vehicle for them. No cheating required to get my excellent mileage. Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Don't Understand the 4/5 Star Reviews golfocd , 05/06/2015 SEL 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM) 17 of 18 people found this review helpful I waited a long time to write this review because I wanted it to be good. This is my commuter car and I have put 42k miles on it in a year and a half. Right after warranty expired, things started breaking. You have heard about VW "Electrical Problems", this is TRUE. Do not buy a VW until they get this cleared up. Also sometimes, when it shifts from electric to gas, the entire car shakes and you almost feel like the engine is going to fall out of the car. It's just an average car, fuel mileage for a hybrid is "ok." I've contemplated just asking if I can return the car. For 27k, I really expect a lot more. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

Disappointed Kate , 07/07/2016 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM) 19 of 21 people found this review helpful I bought the car in 2013. I love VW's. Thought the hybrid would be great economical car but turns out to be nothing but trouble. Year 2 it needed a new engine and year 3 a transmission. Got the extended warranty thank goodness. However a rental is not covered. First time I got a loaner and this time needed to get a rental. I'm curious if any other owners had the same issues or is mine a fluke? Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Even the VW service adviser said get rid of it! Russ P. , 11/08/2017 SEL Premium 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM) 24 of 27 people found this review helpful I purchased a used 2013 VW Jetta Hybrid. It had 68k miles on it. The car was in excellent condition. Unfortunately, things started breaking almost immediately. Cooling fans replaced, water pump replaced, and now fuel pump had to be replaced. We have had $3500 in repairs in the 5 months we have owned this car. Unacceptable for a car with less than 80,000 miles. VW's part supplier quality is terrible. I will be trading this car as soon as possible before another huge repair bill happens. I will never, ever, EVER consider buying another VW because of this experience. After the second repair, I asked the service advisor at the VW dealership if they are seeing a lot of issues with this car. She even went so far as to say "if it was my car, I would get rid of it". That speaks volumes. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse