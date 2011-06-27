  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid
  4. Used 2013 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2013 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid Base Features & Specs

More about the 2013 Jetta Hybrid
Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,995
See Jetta Hybrid Inventory
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG45
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,995
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,995
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)42/48 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)499.8/571.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.
Combined MPG45
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,995
Torque184 lb-ft @ 1000 rpm
Base engine size1.4 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeHybrid
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,995
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,995
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,995
remote trunk releaseyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,995
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$24,995
Hybrid Mat Kityes
First Aid Kityes
Hybrid Carpeted Mat Kityes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,995
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,995
Front head room38.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room55.2 in.
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
2 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,995
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear leg room38.1 in.
Rear shoulder room53.6 in.
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,995
Front track60.7 in.
Curb weight3312 lbs.
Gross weight4432 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.28 cd.
Maximum payload1052 lbs.
Length182.8 in.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height57.2 in.
EPA interior volume105.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base104.4 in.
Width70.0 in.
Rear track60.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,995
Exterior Colors
  • Platinum Gray Metallic
  • Moonrock Silver Metallic
  • Tempest Blue Metallic
  • Frost Silver
  • Deep Black Metallic
  • Oryx White
Interior Colors
  • Titan Black, leatherette
  • Cornsilk Beige, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,995
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
195/65R15 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,995
multi-link rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,995
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Jetta Hybrid Inventory

Related Used 2013 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles