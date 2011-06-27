  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota RAV4
  4. Used 2004 Toyota RAV4
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2004 Toyota RAV4 Consumer Reviews

More about the 2004 RAV4
5(89%)4(8%)3(2%)2(1%)1(0%)
4.9
168 reviews
Write a review
See all RAV4s for sale
List Price Range
$4,500 - $5,991
Used RAV4 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12345...34

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

My favorite car ever

Kate, 09/25/2009
29 of 30 people found this review helpful

In the last ten years I've owned a Subaru Outback, a Volvo wagon, a Honda Element, and now this little Rav, and it is by FAR my favorite car ever. I love the lumbar support in the seats, the Euro-style look of the dash and the way the dash lights dim automatically when I turn the headlamps on, the way my body is situated in the seat in relation to the windscreen and moonroof, the fantastic visibility, the way it maneuvers on the road, and that it can fit my whole family and I can still park in compact spaces in the city. Mine is the automatic L series with leather interior, sea foam green and tan leather, prettier than it sounds. I would buy it again in a second.

Report Abuse

Great car

Runner, 03/03/2009
17 of 18 people found this review helpful

Fun little SUV. Handles well in all weather conditions. Perfect size car for kid to learn to drive and be safe. Small but roomy. I get 32 MPG around town.

Report Abuse

Love this car!

Erin, 05/03/2006
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

I have driven this car for two years now and I can't imagine myself driving any other car! It's one of the safest out there, I can personally attest for its front impact safety, I'm still here and thankfully my car could be completely fixed and its as good as new! I love it, and recommend it to anyone out there! It's awesome for college too! Traveling back and forth on breaks all the time it's easy to fit all I need in this car, it's the perfect size!

Report Abuse

Happyowner

Happyowner, 07/01/2008
13 of 14 people found this review helpful

Best and smartest vehicle I have ever owned. Very reliable, economic to drive. The size is perfect fit to park in garage and parking spaces. Has great pickup when needed on the highway.Plan on driving this vehicle for long time. Would highly recommend this to any individual or small family.

Report Abuse

Solid Vehicle, Some Issues at 78K

Jerry, 09/13/2010
25 of 29 people found this review helpful

Our 2004 Rav 4 has been a very solid performer and been reliable until today. At 78,000 miles (we just learned) the steering unit is leaking, the front brakes need rotors turned and pads replaced (2nd time). Also the water pump is leaking. All told - it looks like Toyota will charge $1200 to get things fixed. These are the first issues we've had, so I can't complain too loudly. Savannah Toyota has exceptional service and sales staff - so we don't mind supporting their business.

Report Abuse
12345...34
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all RAV4s for sale

Related Used 2004 Toyota RAV4 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles