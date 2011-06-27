Used 2004 Toyota RAV4 Consumer Reviews
My favorite car ever
In the last ten years I've owned a Subaru Outback, a Volvo wagon, a Honda Element, and now this little Rav, and it is by FAR my favorite car ever. I love the lumbar support in the seats, the Euro-style look of the dash and the way the dash lights dim automatically when I turn the headlamps on, the way my body is situated in the seat in relation to the windscreen and moonroof, the fantastic visibility, the way it maneuvers on the road, and that it can fit my whole family and I can still park in compact spaces in the city. Mine is the automatic L series with leather interior, sea foam green and tan leather, prettier than it sounds. I would buy it again in a second.
Great car
Fun little SUV. Handles well in all weather conditions. Perfect size car for kid to learn to drive and be safe. Small but roomy. I get 32 MPG around town.
Love this car!
I have driven this car for two years now and I can't imagine myself driving any other car! It's one of the safest out there, I can personally attest for its front impact safety, I'm still here and thankfully my car could be completely fixed and its as good as new! I love it, and recommend it to anyone out there! It's awesome for college too! Traveling back and forth on breaks all the time it's easy to fit all I need in this car, it's the perfect size!
Happyowner
Best and smartest vehicle I have ever owned. Very reliable, economic to drive. The size is perfect fit to park in garage and parking spaces. Has great pickup when needed on the highway.Plan on driving this vehicle for long time. Would highly recommend this to any individual or small family.
Solid Vehicle, Some Issues at 78K
Our 2004 Rav 4 has been a very solid performer and been reliable until today. At 78,000 miles (we just learned) the steering unit is leaking, the front brakes need rotors turned and pads replaced (2nd time). Also the water pump is leaking. All told - it looks like Toyota will charge $1200 to get things fixed. These are the first issues we've had, so I can't complain too loudly. Savannah Toyota has exceptional service and sales staff - so we don't mind supporting their business.
