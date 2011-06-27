Estimated values
2004 Toyota RAV4 Fwd 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,363
|$3,656
|$4,345
|Clean
|$2,146
|$3,318
|$3,944
|Average
|$1,713
|$2,642
|$3,143
|Rough
|$1,279
|$1,966
|$2,341
Estimated values
2004 Toyota RAV4 AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,650
|$4,040
|$4,779
|Clean
|$2,407
|$3,666
|$4,338
|Average
|$1,921
|$2,919
|$3,457
|Rough
|$1,435
|$2,172
|$2,575
Estimated values
2004 Toyota RAV4 AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,452
|$3,672
|$4,322
|Clean
|$2,227
|$3,332
|$3,923
|Average
|$1,777
|$2,653
|$3,126
|Rough
|$1,327
|$1,974
|$2,329
Estimated values
2004 Toyota RAV4 Fwd 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,479
|$3,810
|$4,520
|Clean
|$2,252
|$3,458
|$4,103
|Average
|$1,797
|$2,753
|$3,269
|Rough
|$1,342
|$2,049
|$2,436