Used 2003 Toyota RAV4 Consumer Reviews

More about the 2003 RAV4
380,000 and Still Going !!!!!

Rav-Fan, 09/16/2015
AWD 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
26 of 27 people found this review helpful

Bought my Rav4L new 12 plus yrs.ago. Most dependable vehicle I have ever owned. Drove it for over 800 miles a wk for work. Starts in sub-zero weather, when our expensive vehicles would not. Maintenace cost almost nothing. Usual stuff....tires,got 109,000 out of one set, battery, brakes, wiper blades etc. this vehicle has saved me a fortune !!! I'm retired and now my trusted vehicle is used for leisure, golf trips, ballgames etc. If I covered the odometer, you would think the vehicle has less than 50 K. Going to buy my wife a 2016 Rav, safe, dependable, fun to drive. Finally sold my 2003 Rav, to first person who looked at it. Still ran great, and yes I bought my wife a new Rav, which has been problem free....awesome vehicle we both love to drive.

An excellent vehicle

David Scott, 12/08/2015
Fwd 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 4A)
36 of 39 people found this review helpful

We owned this car for 12 years and it was as trouble-free as a vehicle could be. Basically, you never had to worry about something going wrong. Driver vision was excellent and seating was comfortable. We took it on four around-the-country trips and never had a problem other than a flat tire.

Toyota will pay for transmission repairs

bbeek, 12/30/2010
26 of 30 people found this review helpful

I just found a link to an article that documents that Toyota will pay for ECM failures/transmission rebuilds. Here is the link:http://wheels.blogs.nytimes.com/2010/07/13/toyota-extends-warranty-on-troubled-2001-3-rav4/. You can call the center in Torrance, Calif at 800-468-7814 for more info. I am going to get back my repair costs of $4300 for a rebuilt transmission and ECM module replacement.

ECM /Transmission Problem

abamabam1, 03/26/2013
31 of 37 people found this review helpful

I rarely write reviews online but I want to share my experience with this vehicle...My RAV4 is in excellent condition until I hit 89K on my 2003 RAV 4 last month when it's started jerking on shifting. I'm 3 months passed out of extended warranty as per TOYOTA 10 YEARS/150,000 miles. I took mycar to the dealer but told me I need to pay $$$$ for the diagnostic and repairs because of out of warranty...Even calling TOYOTA Customer Relation is still no help..This is my last TOYOTA ever...You lost one loyal customer...I traded my RAV4 for a 2013 Honda Accord...

Transmission Problems...don't buy!

lmarie0211, 03/23/2012
33 of 42 people found this review helpful

I bought my Rav4 new in 2003. It now has 156,000 miles on it, and the transmission needs replaced. I discovered the problem after trying to merge into traffic with sluggish acceleration. After researching online and reading other reviews on here, these problems are due to a faulty ECM. Toyota extended the warranty to 20 years or 150,000 miles. Of course, my car is 6000 miles over the warranty. Now we're stuck with a $5000 repair. Sure, I drove my car for 156,000 miles, but Toyota built their reputation on reliability. I expected to drive this car another 50,000 miles. Don't trust Toyota. Their only concern is their bottom line, not the safety of their customer.

