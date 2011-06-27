Estimated values
2003 Toyota RAV4 Fwd 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,034
|$3,356
|$4,053
|Clean
|$1,835
|$3,026
|$3,657
|Average
|$1,437
|$2,365
|$2,866
|Rough
|$1,038
|$1,704
|$2,074
Estimated values
2003 Toyota RAV4 AWD 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,309
|$3,703
|$4,436
|Clean
|$2,083
|$3,339
|$4,003
|Average
|$1,631
|$2,610
|$3,137
|Rough
|$1,179
|$1,881
|$2,270
Estimated values
2003 Toyota RAV4 AWD 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,148
|$3,385
|$4,036
|Clean
|$1,938
|$3,052
|$3,642
|Average
|$1,517
|$2,386
|$2,853
|Rough
|$1,097
|$1,719
|$2,065
Estimated values
2003 Toyota RAV4 Fwd 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,146
|$3,455
|$4,145
|Clean
|$1,936
|$3,115
|$3,740
|Average
|$1,516
|$2,435
|$2,931
|Rough
|$1,096
|$1,755
|$2,121