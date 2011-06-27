  1. Home
2015 Toyota Prius v Review

Pros & Cons

  • Outstanding fuel economy
  • roomy interior with lots of storage
  • generous cargo capacity
  • quiet and comfy ride.
  • Lackluster acceleration
  • awkward seating position for tall drivers
  • disappointing interior materials.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2015 Toyota Prius V wagon gives hybrid car buyers a larger, more family-friendly alternative to the standard Prius hatchback.

Vehicle overview

Whether you're talking about a cup of java or the most popular hybrid car lineup around, it's nice to have a choice of small, medium or large sizes. Those who want a roomier rear seat and more cargo capacity than the already generous standard Prius provides should be more than happy with the 2015 Toyota Prius V. Measuring an inch wider, 6 inches longer and 3 inches taller than the standard version, the Prius V wagon offers 60 percent more cargo space, with a full 34 cubic feet of space behind the rear seats. Fold them down and you've got nearly the same max capacity as some compact crossover SUVs.

Of course you're probably wondering about the Prius V's fuel economy. Although the V's 42 mpg combined rating isn't as lofty as that of the standard Prius' 50 mpg combined rating, this versatile wagon is still in the fuel economy stratosphere and one of the most fuel-efficient family cars you can buy. Like its brethren, the Prius V wagon may not be all that exciting to drive, and its lackluster acceleration means you must be more conservative with merging and passing maneuvers. Still, it is an easy car to drive and boasts a smooth, quiet ride that makes it a great choice for road trips.

Do your research and you'll discover a few other fuel-sipping wagons out there. One of our favorites is the 2015 Ford C-Max Hybrid, which offers more style, a nicer interior and better acceleration and handling. The Ford doesn't provide as much cargo space, however. The diesel-powered (TDI) version of the new 2015 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen is another good alternative, particularly if you're looking for a more premium-feeling interior. Overall, the competent, Edmunds "B"-rated 2015 Toyota Prius V remains a good pick in this group, thanks to its impressive versatility, frugality and abundance of Prius-style green cred.

2015 Toyota Prius v models

The 2015 Toyota Prius V (the "V" stands for "Versatility") is a five-passenger compact hybrid wagon available in four trim levels: the Two, the Three, the Four and the Five.

The base Two model rides on 16-inch alloy wheels and comes standard with heated mirrors, keyless ignition and entry, a rearview camera, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, automatic climate control, cruise control, a height-adjustable driver seat, a fold-flat front passenger seat, a 60/40-split-folding rear seat that slides and reclines, a 6.1-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, voice controls and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player and iPod/USB audio interface.

The Three adds power lumbar support (driver seat), a fold-down rear center armrest, a multi-information display, a navigation system, smartphone app integration, satellite radio and HD radio. A panoramic sunroof is optional.

The Four adds SofTex leatherette upholstery, heated front seats, an eight-way power driver seat and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.

The Five model adds 17-inch alloy wheels, foglights and automatic LED headlights. The Advanced Technology package available on the Five includes the panoramic sunroof, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, automatic high-beam headlight control, a premium JBL eight-speaker sound system, a pre-collision safety system and Toyota's Safety Connect system.

2015 Highlights

For 2015, the Toyota Prius V gets a styling refresh front and rear, new upholstery fabric, a new full-color multi-information display and a new Four trim level to fill the previously odd gap between the Three and the Five.

Performance & mpg

The 2015 Toyota Prius V is powered by a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine teamed with two electric motors and a battery pack. Combined output is 134 horsepower. Power is sent to the front wheels through a continuously variable transmission (CVT).

In our track testing, the Prius V accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 10.3 seconds, considerably slower than the Ford C-Max (8.1 seconds). The EPA rates this hybrid wagon at 42 mpg combined (44 city/40 highway), and we've found it easy to achieve these numbers in real-world driving.

Safety

Every 2015 Toyota Prius V comes standard with antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front side airbags, side curtain airbags, a driver knee airbag and a rearview camera.

The Prius V Five with the Advanced Technology package includes a pre-collision safety system (which tightens the seatbelts and initiates braking when a crash is deemed unavoidable) and Toyota's Safety Connect telematics system (which includes emergency assistance and a stolen-vehicle locator).

In brake testing, the Prius V stopped from 60 mph in 122 feet, which is a respectable distance for the segment.

In government crash tests of the 2014 Prius V, the hybrid wagon earned a perfect five stars for overall crash safety. It earned four stars for its crash protection in frontal impacts and five stars for side impacts. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the 2015 Toyota Prius V its highest possible rating of "Good" in the moderate-overlap and small-overlap frontal-offset impact tests. It also earned a "Good" score for the side-impact, roof-strength and head restraints and seat (whiplash protection) tests.

Driving

Relative to the Prius hatchback, the heavier 2015 Toyota Prius V feels more substantial and stable on the road, particularly at higher speeds. The ride is remarkably smooth and more comfortable than that of the standard Prius. The V is also easy to maneuver in parking lots, but at higher speeds around turns, it's not at all sporty. Acceleration is far from brisk, but most owners will find it adequate, given the hybrid wagon's exceptional fuel economy potential.

Interior

The Prius V's cabin prioritizes user friendliness above all else. Controls are large and clearly labeled, and the shift lever is placed within easy reach, high on the center stack near the steering wheel. Unfortunately, taller drivers still have to contend with a steering wheel that's placed too far away. The steering wheel telescopes, but it doesn't extend nearly far enough from the dash. Storage compartments abound within the cabin. For example, there are two stacked gloveboxes, and there's a large center console bin along with an open nook beneath the center stack.

While the cabin may excel in functionality, it's not especially attractive. As with the Prius hatchback, the Prius V's cabin design is plain and less stylish than what you'll find in the competition. The gauges are nestled in a recessed area in the middle of the dashboard, leaving the area in front of the steering wheel open and unfinished-looking. Furthermore, the quality of the materials is inconsistent; some plastics are nicely grained, while others look flimsy and low-budget.

There's no shortage of tech amenities, though. Toyota's smartphone app integration system -- which offers Bing search engine functionality, Pandora Internet radio and traffic, weather and fuel price information -- is standard on all but the base model. Getting started with the system can be a hassle, though, since you have to install an app on your phone and register for an account, plus you always need an active data connection to use it.

The split-folding rear seat reclines and slides fore and aft, allowing you to choose limolike legroom, expansive cargo capacity or anything in between. It also provides good headroom for taller passengers. Luggage capacity behind the rear seats logs in at a very generous 34.3 cubic feet. Total cargo capacity is also excellent: With 67.3 cubic feet available with the rear seats down, the Prius V rivals most small crossover SUVs.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Toyota Prius v.

5(78%)
4(13%)
3(9%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
23 reviews
23 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Practicable, Comfortable Car – Terrible NAV
MSG,10/19/2015
Four 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
I am driving a Prius V four with 7,000 miles that I have now had for 5 months. Overall, I am very happy with the car. As I get older, I find it difficult to get in and out of many cars, even very expensive cars. This one is easy, both the front and back seats. For regular sized people, it is comfortable, both in the front and back. The rear seats recline to some extent, a big plus for long trips. I just returned from an 800 mile trip, loaded with 5 adults and everyone was comfortable. The ride is comfortable and handles road bumps well, even with 5 in the car. Getting things in and out of the back is great, Plenty of room and no lip to lift things over. For ice hockey players, there is plenty of room for 4 players and their equipment. I typically operate the car in ECO mode and get an average of 44 miles per gallon. On occasion, I will put the car in PWR mode, for example when entering a crowded highway. I didn’t buy the car for performance, so it doesn’t bother me that the does not handle like an Infiniti or BMW and that it does not accelerate like a sports car. In ECO mode, when I drive up steep hills, the motor whines, but when I need more acceleration, I just move it into PWR mode. I am spending $15 a week for fuel instead of $50 for my Acura. Toyota did a very smart thing by displaying the MPGs for the current trip on the dashboard. It provides immediate feedback and provide reminder to not drive as aggressively. The touch screen / Nav / Radio / Climate system is terrible. First of all, the screen locks up and you need to power it down to reboot it about once a week. Even though I like the A/C fan speed to be stronger than most people, the Auto settings for the A/C blows the fan at significantly too high a speed, so that I need to take it off of Auto. (Interestingly enough, I had a 2006 Infiniti M35x that did not have the fan speed high enough and the car would get stuffy). The Nav is very hard to use and control. First of all, there is no joystick, so moving around the screen requires swiping your finger. With a joystick, you can just hold it in the direction and the screen moves. It can even move faster if you hold it for a long period of time. Finger swipes are slow and ineffective. Every time you place your finger on the screen, an address appears, blocking much of the screen. Also, there are many controls on the screen and it often accidentally goes into various modes. The screen, at times, splits between radio and turn functions, at a 50/50 ratio. This makes the map too small to effectively use. If the car is moving, you (or the passenger) cannot enter an address into the system. I understand that Toyota does this for safety reasons; however, since the car is able to sense if someone is in the passenger seat it should then should allow address entry. It is much safer to have a passenger enter the address than have the driver enter it, fighting with the voice recognition system while traveling at 65 MPH. I have a 2009 Honda Fit and a 2008 Acura MDX both with far superior NAV systems. I now tend to use Google Maps on my cell phone instead of the Toyota system. What a shame. If you don’t expect the performance of a sports car and are looking for affordable, economical, roomy basic transportation, this car is highly recommended. Just watch out for the NAV / Touchscreen system. ********* Update ********** I have had the car now for 18 months and have over 20,000 miles. The Nav is still awful. I now use Waze from my cell phone. Also, my radio was starting to freeze so Toyota did a firmware upgrade and it appears to have solved the issue. I have noticed that the mileage is weight dependent. I drove 800 miles with a packed car to move my daughter into college and got 8 miles per gallon less than I did on the return trip with an empty car. In addition, I get better mileage in the warm months than the cold months by a couple miles per gallon. As far as missing features, the thing I miss most is not having a seat release ( to fold down the rear seats) from the hatch area.
2nd Prius V purchase
Douglas Lower,07/16/2015
Three 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
I have purchased so many vehicles your head would spin, I am a Caraholic.Of all the vehicles I have owned, only a few are my all time favorites. Jeep Wranglers and this Prius V and the Beetle Convertible and Kia Soul. This Vehicle will meet anyones needs. Great room and very versatile and comfortable and fantastic on gas. I could have kicked myself when I traded the last one in. This year the safety record is fantastic. I noticed a few mentions in consumer reviews about the entertainment, navigation screen freezing before buying the vehicle, My new car did the same thing. I noticed if I turned the vehicle off it would sometimes unfreeze. I took it into the dealership. The radio ,nav unit is manufactured by Panasonic. They have a fix for the unit, they will be shipping out new units within 3 weeks. Driving the Vehicle from Burien to Auburn then to Renton I achieved 53 mpg. That is hard to believe, I only have a little over a hundred miles .I then dropped it off to have the radio unit replaced. I feel they have made a few improvements over my first one. If you want one car to do everything, this is it.
Great little car, great milage, nav junk
Big Bob,11/11/2015
Four 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
Purchased car for wife who drives 140 round trip for work. Car averages 42 MPG in the city or highway. We love it and have fun driving it around town.. WARNING, the navigation system is junk. Just use your phone or GPS unit. Our screen would lock up and we had dealer order new screen. Problem fixed. Problem is the JUNK program that the units uses to find routes. It will send you nowhere and everywhere but where you want to go. How hard can it be, that Toyota can not give us a new download from Garmin, Tom Tom or Waze. Talk to any Prius owner and they all HATE the nav system. Five stars for the car, Thrash can for the Navigation system.
Prius v4
blizzardqueen,05/30/2015
Four 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
I bought the wagon because I wanted the mpg and cargo space I was used to. My previous car was a Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited that I bought new in 01. I love driving this car, all the visual guides on the driving performance are pretty cool.
See all 23 reviews of the 2015 Toyota Prius v
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
44 city / 40 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
134 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2015 Toyota Prius v features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover13.6%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

