Used 2013 Toyota Prius v for Sale Near Me

Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Classic Silver Metallic Display Audio AM/FM Stereo W/CD/MP3/Wma Player & Entune Misty Gray; Synthetic Leather Seat Trim Prius V 5 This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. ***ATTENTION***ALL OF OUR PRE-OWNED VEHICLES HAVE BEEN SANITIZED AND TREATED WITH OUR CLOROX TOTAL 360 TREATMENT SYSTEM. THIS TREATMENT IS EFFECTIVE IN KILLING 99.9% OF BACTERIA*: This 2013 Toyota Prius v Five is AN Certified which is a 125 point Inspection which comes with a 90 day or 4000 Mile Limited WARRANTY. Whichever one comes first!! Every Purchase is WORRY FREE at AUTONATION TOYOTA WINTER PARK This 2013 Toyota Prius v comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. Outstanding fuel economy and sleek styling are two great reasons to consider this Toyota Prius v. One of the best things about this Toyota Prius v is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. This vehicle comes with an extra bonus: past service records are included. This Toyota Prius v is beautiful and the interior is clean with virtually no flaws. More information about the 2013 Toyota Prius v: The Prius has set the standard for hybrid-powertrains in the U.S. since it was introduced. The current model is the most efficient, most reliable Prius yet has proven to be an amazing bargain. With several Prius variations from which to choose, the winning hybrid powertrain appeals to even more car buyers. Anyone who thought the original Prius was too small should look for the Prius v. Customers looking to maximize their fuel economy would be advised to consider the Prius Plug-in. Both feature Toyota's reliable, efficient hybrid technology at a reasonable price. Strengths of this model include new models provide cargo and passenger flexibility, Leading fuel economy, and proven reliability All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Toyota Prius v Five with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

42 Combined MPG ( 44 City/ 40 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTDZN3EU7D3196125

Stock: D3196125

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-01-2020