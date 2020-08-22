Used 2013 Toyota Prius v for Sale Near Me

446 listings
Prius v Reviews & Specs
  • 2013 Toyota Prius v Five in Red
    used

    2013 Toyota Prius v Five

    97,020 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,875

    $2,493 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Toyota Prius v Five
    used

    2013 Toyota Prius v Five

    92,768 miles

    $6,984

    $4,321 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Toyota Prius v Five in Off White/Cream
    used

    2013 Toyota Prius v Five

    144,001 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,999

    $1,339 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Toyota Prius v Two in Off White/Cream
    certified

    2013 Toyota Prius v Two

    47,332 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,747

    $1,755 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Toyota Prius v Five in Black
    used

    2013 Toyota Prius v Five

    110,796 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,691

    $2,159 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Toyota Prius v Five in Gray
    used

    2013 Toyota Prius v Five

    126,628 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $9,299

    $1,942 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Toyota Prius v Two in Light Blue
    used

    2013 Toyota Prius v Two

    72,255 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,995

    Details
  • 2013 Toyota Prius v Three in Silver
    used

    2013 Toyota Prius v Three

    100,349 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,599

    $1,555 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Toyota Prius v Five in Silver
    used

    2013 Toyota Prius v Five

    86,701 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,900

    $786 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Toyota Prius v Five in Gray
    used

    2013 Toyota Prius v Five

    49,867 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,900

    $1,654 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Toyota Prius v Three in Red
    used

    2013 Toyota Prius v Three

    68,403 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,295

    $700 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Toyota Prius v Five in Dark Blue
    used

    2013 Toyota Prius v Five

    99,505 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,992

    $874 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Toyota Prius v Two in Black
    used

    2013 Toyota Prius v Two

    123,070 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,495

    $1,074 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Toyota Prius v Five in Silver
    used

    2013 Toyota Prius v Five

    47,679 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,672

    Details
  • 2013 Toyota Prius v Five in Gray
    used

    2013 Toyota Prius v Five

    86,096 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,494

    Details
  • 2013 Toyota Prius v Three in Gray
    used

    2013 Toyota Prius v Three

    70,094 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,200

    $683 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Toyota Prius v Five in White
    used

    2013 Toyota Prius v Five

    126,577 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,154

    $286 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Toyota Prius v Five in Light Blue
    used

    2013 Toyota Prius v Five

    110,725 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,950

    $931 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Prius v

25 reviews
Our Third One
twoofthem,06/19/2013
Five 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
Our first Toyota was a 2nd gen. Prius. Got that one after an 03 Civic Hybrid that we gave to one of the kids. Then purchased a 2010 Prius 5 and gave 2nd gen to other kid. Now have 2013 V5 with ATP to go along with the 10. The 10 is superior to the 2nd gen, the 13 is superior to the 10. Mileage is running 44-47/mpg on eco. This is calculated, not by the gauge (which on the 13 has been very accurate). The ride is smooth, the steering is American but quite tolerable, after all it's a wagon. The radar assist on cruise is a useful feature. Space, including leg and headroom, is terrific. I am still amazed at the seamless transition between gas and electric motors. Adequate power. A remarkable car! Update: 12/2016- still like the car a lot. No problems whatsoever. MPG varies with season and terrain. Averages right around 40, without trying to squeeze out additional miles by driving very conservatively. Would buy another without hesitation. Update: June 2016. Car now has 30k miles. No problems whatsoever other than a Toyota required software update. Calculated mileage varies with season, terrain, and load; ranges from 35-36 in winter to 43-44 in summer. Respectable driveability. Surprisingly good stability and handling a highway speeds above 70mph. Would not hesitate to buy another one.
