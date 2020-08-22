Used 2013 Toyota Prius v for Sale Near Me
446 listings
- 97,020 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,875$2,493 Below Market
- 92,768 miles
$6,984$4,321 Below Market
- 144,001 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,999$1,339 Below Market
- certified
2013 Toyota Prius v Two47,332 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,747$1,755 Below Market
- 110,796 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,691$2,159 Below Market
- 126,628 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$9,299$1,942 Below Market
- 72,255 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,995
- 100,349 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,599$1,555 Below Market
- 86,701 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,900$786 Below Market
- 49,867 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,900$1,654 Below Market
- 68,403 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,295$700 Below Market
- 99,505 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,992$874 Below Market
- 123,070 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,495$1,074 Below Market
- 47,679 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,672
- 86,096 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$11,494
- 70,094 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,200$683 Below Market
- 126,577 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,154$286 Below Market
- 110,725 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,950$931 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Prius v
twoofthem,06/19/2013
Five 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
Our first Toyota was a 2nd gen. Prius. Got that one after an 03 Civic Hybrid that we gave to one of the kids. Then purchased a 2010 Prius 5 and gave 2nd gen to other kid. Now have 2013 V5 with ATP to go along with the 10. The 10 is superior to the 2nd gen, the 13 is superior to the 10. Mileage is running 44-47/mpg on eco. This is calculated, not by the gauge (which on the 13 has been very accurate). The ride is smooth, the steering is American but quite tolerable, after all it's a wagon. The radar assist on cruise is a useful feature. Space, including leg and headroom, is terrific. I am still amazed at the seamless transition between gas and electric motors. Adequate power. A remarkable car! Update: 12/2016- still like the car a lot. No problems whatsoever. MPG varies with season and terrain. Averages right around 40, without trying to squeeze out additional miles by driving very conservatively. Would buy another without hesitation. Update: June 2016. Car now has 30k miles. No problems whatsoever other than a Toyota required software update. Calculated mileage varies with season, terrain, and load; ranges from 35-36 in winter to 43-44 in summer. Respectable driveability. Surprisingly good stability and handling a highway speeds above 70mph. Would not hesitate to buy another one.
