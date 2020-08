Used 2013 Toyota Prius v for Sale Near Me

Dorsett Nissan - Terre Haute / Indiana

<b>Summary</b> This used vehicle comes with our Dorsett Advantage: 15 months maintenance plan and 3 year road side hazard. <b>Vehicle Details</b> This Toyota Prius v sips fuel. This Toyota Prius v is a great vehicle for families. With having reputation for being one of the most dependable vehicles on the road,this Toyota Prius v won't let you down. It has normal wear and tear for a vehicle of this year. We have inspected and reconditioned the vehicle to ensure it requires no additional post-sale work. <b>Equipment</b> See what's behind you with the back up camera on this small car. This Toyota Prius v is front wheel drive. This model has a 1.8 liter 4 Cylinder Engine high output engine. This vehicle excites both driver and bystanders with a polished red exterior with racy lines. Save gas and help the environment with the gas/electric hybrid drive system on it. This unit looks aggressive with a streamlined rear spoiler. It features cruise control for long trips. The Toyota Prius v is accented with premium quality alloy wheels. Help alleviate lower back pain with the driver seat lumbar support in the Toyota Prius v. This 2013 Toyota Prius v features heated side mirrors keeping the ice off and your vision spot-on. Anti-lock brakes are standard on the vehicle. Small and nimble this unit scoots through traffic. It offers great fuel mileage and ease of parking. <b>Additional Information</b> A qualified Dorsett Nissan and Mitsubishi Hyundai sales consultant is available by phone to answer any questions you may have about this vehicle.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Toyota Prius v Five with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

42 Combined MPG ( 44 City/ 40 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTDZN3EU4D3225757

Stock: N0157A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-24-2020