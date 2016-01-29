Used 2016 Toyota Prius v for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 32,575 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$14,995$3,592 Below Market
Action Auto - Lehi / Utah
Action Auto Utah believes in a comfortable car-buying experience. �Actions speak louder than words.� That�s why we seek to provide a Low Margin, High Volume pricing structure that has been recognized as the #21 fastest-growing company in Utah Valley, according to UV50. Providing high-quality vehicles, along with an outstanding buying experience, is why thousands of customers each year choose Action Auto. We take pride in innovating the car-buying experience by creating a simple, hassle-free, and efficient process for our customers.Action Auto Utah is an award-winning company, providing you with the following differentiating factors:- Clean title guaranteed on all vehicles.- Low Price guaranteed at High Volume Pricing to save you money.- 5-day, 500-mile exchange policy to verify that you are getting the best fit vehicle for you (see dealership for details).- Green Light Auto Inspections provides comprehensive condition reports that give you the information needed to make a confident and educated purchase (provided on all vehicles.)- Direct Credit Union Authorized Dealer.- Nationwide Shipping.- Various Warranties Tailored to Your Purchase.Come in TODAY or call or text anytime for more information!Please feel free to visit us at any of our locations: LEHI: 170 West State Street Lehi, Utah 84043 OREM: 273 South State Street Orem, Utah 84058Phone (Call or Text): (801) 766-6137Email: sales@actionautoutah.comPLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE TODAY
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Toyota Prius v Two with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDZN3EU7GJ047973
Stock: L3902
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-30-2019
- 104,888 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,500$1,925 Below Market
Fort Wayne Toyota - Fort Wayne / Indiana
Navigation, Bluetooth Hands Free Phone and Streaming Audio, Backup Camera, Push Button Start with Smart Key, ABS brakes, Automatic temperature control, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Outside temperature display, Remote keyless entry, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control. CARFAX One-Owner. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!2016 Toyota Prius v Three Absolutely Red FWD Clean CARFAX.At Bob Rohrman Dealerships Our selection is Outstanding. We believe that we truly have a certified preowned vehicle for everybody, whether you need a car, truck, van, or SUV. Bob Rohrman in Fort Wayne, Indiana has you covered. We will find the right vehicle for you by listening to what you need and what you want. We will not attempt to force you into something that isn’t perfect for you and your budget. No matter what you choose, you can rest assured that you made a safe and sound investment in your automotive future. All our pre-owned vehicles are painstakingly inspected and reconditioned to ensure that you leave here in something safe and reliable every time. For more than 50 years this has been the Rohrman way.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Toyota Prius v Three with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDZN3EU5GJ049706
Stock: 25497A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-20-2020
- 50,629 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,129$1,415 Below Market
Burnsville Toyota - Burnsville / Minnesota
*BALANCE OF MANUFACTURER'S WARRANTY*, *CRUISE CONTROL*, BACKUP CAMERA*, *8-YEAR/100,000-MILE FACTORY HYBRID BATTERY WARRANTY*, ALLOY WHEELS*, Prius v Two, 60/40 Rear Seat, Illuminated Entry System, PRIUS v Two, Smart Entry System.2016 Toyota Prius v Two Blizzard PearlWe are located just 1 block south of Burnsville Shopping Center on the frontage road. We have earned the prestigious President's Award from Toyota 25 times for excellent customer service.Reviews: * Outstanding fuel economy; roomy interior with lots of storage; generous cargo capacity; quiet and comfy ride. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Toyota Prius v Two with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDZN3EUXGJ045327
Stock: 1024532
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 103,495 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,677$1,301 Below Market
Hyundai of Moreno Valley - Moreno Valley / California
30 POINTS INSPECTIONS, NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH, BACKUP CAMERA, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, CLEAN CARFAX!, 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V VVT-i Aluminum, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Super White FWD 44/40 City/Highway MPG CVT 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V VVT-i AluminumSee How We Make the Difference at Hyundai of Moreno Valley, Providing Hyundai Drivers from Moreno Valley, San Bernardino, Hemet, Redlands, and Riverside CA With a Quality Experience.Reviews:* Outstanding fuel economy; roomy interior with lots of storage; generous cargo capacity; quiet and comfy ride. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Toyota Prius v Four with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDZN3EU0GJ044512
Stock: P0629
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 178,487 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$10,795$1,542 Below Market
Deluxe Auto Dealer - Midway City / California
2016 Toyota Pruis Key Features**Leather Seats**Back-Up Camera**Navigation**Keyless Push button ignition**Power-adjustable**Heated driver's seat**Bluetooth HandsFreeLink .Welcome to Deluxe Auto Dealer where we have over 300 Pre-Owned Vehicles in stock at any given time! Our high volume allows us to give you the BEST possible deals while offering competitive FINANCING at Low Rates. We accept trades-IN, we export, and can arrange transportation shipping anywhere.We offer vehicle WARRANTY and EXTENDED WARRANTY coverage with all Makes and Models...Please give us a Call or Text at our Sales Department at: 714.899.2769 or better yet come in and visit our Dealership and test drive one of our Pre-Owned Vehicles!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Toyota Prius v Four with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDZN3EU8GJ048369
Stock: FE05020
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-26-2020
- 71,047 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,439$2,181 Below Market
Lewis Ford Lincoln of Hays - Hays / Kansas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Toyota Prius v Three with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDZN3EUXGJ051225
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2016 Toyota Prius v Four22,437 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,765$1,175 Below Market
Plaza Toyota - Brooklyn / New York
Certified. 2016 Toyota Prius v Four Absolutely Red CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V VVT-i Aluminum, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Toyota Certified Used Hybrids Details: * Transferable Warranty * 174 Point Inspection * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from TCUV purchase date * Warranty Deductible: $50 * Limited Comprehensive Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from certified purchase date. Battery Warranty 8 years/100,000 miles (whichever comes first) from original date of first use when sold as new. Fuel Cell Vehicle Warranty 8 years/100,000 mile (whichever comes first) on key fuel cell components. Roadside Assistance for 1 Year * Roadside Assistance * Vehicle History Welcome to Plaza Auto Mall, where you will find the very best used, and certified pre-owned vehicles from exceptional manufacturers, right in the heart of Brooklyn. Our family of dealerships offers an astounding selection of top-notch Certified vehicles from our brands; Toyota, Scion, Honda, Acura, Hyundai, and Kia, as well as excellent used vehicles from a wide array of other manufactures. 44/40 City/Highway MPG Odometer is 35032 miles below market average! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Financing Available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Toyota Prius v Four with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDZN3EU4GJ044805
Stock: K1147
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 69,959 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,000$2,171 Below Market
High Country Toyota - Scottsboro / Alabama
OPEN NOW! TO KEEP YOU SAFE, WE DELIVER!BUY ONLINE-TEXT-EMAIL-CHAT-PHONE AND WE WILL DELIVER YOUR NEXT VEHICLE TO YOUR DOOR!FROM OUR SALES FLOOR TO YOUR DOOR!IT'S THAT EASY!1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V VVT-i Aluminum, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. 44/40 City/Highway MPGReviews:* Outstanding fuel economy; roomy interior with lots of storage; generous cargo capacity; quiet and comfy ride. Source: EdmundsUsed vehicle pricing does not include all offers and incentives. All prices plus, tax, title, pre-delivery inspection $749.00, license, and $698.50 Doc fee and any dealer-installed options. Financing must be provided by a lender using this dealership's assistance for customers to receive up to $1,000 Financing Assist credit. Customers must trade-in a vehicle to receive up to $1,000 Trade Assist credit; Trade Assist credit is provided by this dealership and not all trades may qualify for savings. Trade value is based on excessive wear, tear & mileage. All Certified Pre-Owned vehicles have passed a 160 point quality assurance inspection. Certified Warranty can be added for $495. List price is 130% of clean retail. See dealer for details. While great effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information on this site, errors do occur so please verify information with a customer service rep. This is easily done by calling us at (256) 259-1159 or by visiting us at the dealership.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Toyota Prius v Three with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDZN3EU9GJ040698
Stock: T118478A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 114,901 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,425$1,350 Below Market
AutoNation Toyota Tempe - Tempe / Arizona
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Black; Fabric Seat Trim Midnight Black Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Toyota Prius v Three with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDZN3EU5GJ043680
Stock: GJ043680
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 7,752 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$19,388$671 Below Market
Crump Reese Moab Chevrolet Buick - Moab / Utah
**LOCAL TRADE IN**, **ACCIDENT FREE - VEHICLE HISTORY**, **LOW MILES**, Station Wagon, 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V VVT-i Aluminum, FWD, ABS brakes, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Homelink, Electronic Stability Control, Front Fog & Driving Lamp, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, PRIUS v Five, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. FWD CVT 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V VVT-i Aluminum Recent Arrival! 44/40 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Toyota Prius v Two with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDZN3EU5GJ046367
Stock: GJ046367
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-14-2020
- certified
2016 Toyota Prius v Three50,105 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,000$1,680 Below Market
O'Brien Toyota of Peoria - Peoria / Illinois
Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. *Backup Camera*, *Bluetooth, Hands-Free*, *GPS Navigation*, *Service Records Available*, ABS brakes, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Radio: Entune Premium Audio w/Navigation/App Suite, Remote keyless entry, Spoiler, Traction control. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Certified. 2016 Toyota Prius v Four Magnetic Gray Metallic Odometer is 8439 miles below market average! 44/40 City/Highway MPGToyota Certified Used Vehicles Details:* Roadside Assistance* Transferable Warranty* Vehicle History* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from TCUV purchase date* Limited Comprehensive Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from certified purchase date. Roadside Assistance for 1 Year* 160 Point Inspection* Warranty Deductible: $50Stop by O’Brien Toyota of Peoria today at 7401 N Allen Rd, Peoria, IL 61614 to schedule a test drive or give us a call at 309-693-7000 to make an appointment. To view all available inventory please visit www.obrientoyotaofpeoria.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Toyota Prius v Three with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDZN3EU4GJ047672
Stock: TO047672
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 94,432 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,999$1,208 Below Market
Cal Auto Outlet 4 Cars - Rio Linda / California
Smart, ultra-efficient and ready for all of your family's adventures, our 2016 Toyota Prius v Three 5dr Hatchback in Magnetic Gray Metallic is practically perfect! The 1.8 Liter 4 Cylinder and electric motor combination generates 134hp while perfectly matched to a smooth-as-silk CVT transmission. You are rewarded with a comfortable ride and up to 44/40mpg in this Front Wheel Drive Hatchback! Our Prius v looks sleek and modern with its triangular silhouette that has been designed for optimal aerodynamics and efficiency. A rear spoiler, 10 spoke alloy wheels and a rear wiper highlight the exterior. Meticulously crafted with your busy family's lifestyle in mind, our Three cabin has expansive cargo room and ample passenger space with clever storage cubbies, a fold-flat front passenger seat and a 60/40 split-folding rear seat that slides and reclines. You'll appreciate power accessories, keyless ignition/entry, multifunction steering wheel mounted controls, cargo shade, and the convenience of the Entune Premium Audio touchscreen display with full-color navigation and App Suite, AM/FM radio, CD/MP3, iPod connectivity, voice recognition, and Bluetooth. Have peace of mind knowing that you are protected by Toyota with advanced safety systems such as stability control, a backup camera, brake assist, and numerous airbags. This Prius v hatchback is reliability you can trust; a wise choice for you, your family, the Earth, and your wallet! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Our hours have changed We are now open Monday - Saturday from 9AM to 8PM and on Sunday 10AM to 7PM Please call for vehicle delivery outside of these hours Don't make a payment for 90 days! Call for details. This car comes with free oil changes for your first year of ownership! WE BEAT ANY VALID CARMAX OFFER FOR YOUR VEHICLE BY $500!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Toyota Prius v Four with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDZN3EU9GJ042340
Stock: 25611
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-22-2019
- 117,892 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,474$466 Below Market
Toyota of Murfreesboro - Murfreesboro / Tennessee
We just took this clean vehicle in on trade. CarFax history shows this as a one owner vehicle. Has passed a 160 point inspection. Bluetooth, Backup Camera are among the many fine features of this vehicle. Has been professionally reconditioned by a factory trained technician. Customer service is our #1 goal.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Toyota Prius v Three with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDZN3EUXGJ050902
Stock: U540843A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- certified
2016 Toyota Prius v Three45,286 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,593$400 Below Market
Arlington Toyota Palatine - Palatine / Illinois
BUY ONLINE. WE WILL DELIVER PLUS ZERO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS. Outside Temp Gauge, Wheels: 6.5J x 16" 10-Spoke Aluminum Alloy -inc: full covers, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer, Transmission: Continuously Variable Automatic -inc: Electronically controlled, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P205/60R16 AS -inc: temporary spare tire/wheel (T135/70 D17), Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs. This Toyota Prius v has a strong Gas/Electric I-4 1.8 L/110 engine powering this Variable transmission.*This Toyota Prius v Three Has Everything You Want *Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Cloth Back Material, Roll-Up Cargo Cover, Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 2 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control, Rear Cupholder, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: Entune (subscription required) Premium Audio w/Navigation/App Suite -inc: the Entune (subscription required) Multimedia Bundle, 6.1 inch high resolution touch-screen w/split screen display, AM/FM CD player, MP3/WMA playback capability, 6 speakers, auxiliary audio jack, USB 2.0 port w/iPod connectivity and control, advanced voice recognition, hands-free phone capability, phone book access and music streaming via Bluetooth wireless technology, Entune (subscription required) App Suite (includes Destination Search, Facebook Places, iHeartRadio, MovieTickets.com, OpenTable, Pandora, Yelp and Slacker Radio; real-time info including traffic, weather, fuel prices, sports and stocks), HD Radio, HD predictive traffic and Doppler weather overlay, AM/FM cache radio, SiriusXM All Access Radio (subscription required) and Gracenote album cover art Access to Entune (subscription required) services is subscription free. See toyota.com/entune (subscription required) for details., Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Programmable Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off, Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows, Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature, Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down, Passenger Seat, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Nickel Metal Hydride Traction Battery.*Only The Best Get Recognized*IIHS Top Safety Pick+, ALG Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards.*Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Arlington Toyota, 2095 North Rand Rd, Palatine, IL 60074.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Toyota Prius v Three with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDZN3EU1GJ041201
Stock: 55553A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 54,099 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,773$774 Below Market
Butler Lexus of South Atlanta - Union City / Georgia
*** ONE OWNER *** We are offering premium Pre-Owned vehicles for non-premium prices ** This Odometer is 3731 miles below market average ** CARFAX One-Owner ** Clean CARFAX ** Classic Silver Metallic w/Ash Softex Leather seating ** ABS brakes ** Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Homelink ** Electronic Stability Control ** Exterior Parking Camera Rear ** Front Fog & Driving Lamp ** Heated door mirrors ** Illuminated entry ** Low tire pressure warning ** PRIUS v Five ** Entune Premium Audio w/ Navigation & App Suite ** Remote keyless entry **44/40 City/Highway MPGReviews:* Outstanding fuel economy; roomy interior with lots of storage; generous cargo capacity; quiet and comfy ride. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Toyota Prius v Five with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDZN3EUXGJ048406
Stock: C053554A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 42,752 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,698$953 Below Market
Hendrick Toyota North Charleston - North Charleston / South Carolina
Clean, LOW MILES - 42,752! WAS $18,198, PRICED TO MOVE $1,700 below NADA Retail!, FUEL EFFICIENT 40 MPG Hwy/44 MPG City! Three trim. Nav System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Hybrid, Aluminum Wheels, Back-Up Camera.KEY FEATURES INCLUDENavigation, Back-Up Camera, Hybrid, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks. Toyota Three with Classic Silver Metallic exterior and Black interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 134 HP at 5200 RPM*. Get EPIC Fuel Economy! Save at the pump and drive even further between fill-ups! Aggressive PriceEXPERTS ARE SAYING"Outstanding fuel economy; roomy interior with lots of storage; generous cargo capacity; quiet and comfy ride." -Edmunds.com. Great Gas Mileage: 44 MPG City. Reduced from $18,198. This Prius v is priced $1,700 below NADA Retail.VISIT US TODAYLet our no-pressure team at Hendrick Toyota North Charleston show you how the car buying experience should be. Please call (843) 797-8000. and schedule a test drive today at Hendrick Toyota of North Charleston. We're just a short drive from anywhere in the Greater Charleston area including West Ashley, Moncks Corner, Summerville, Goose Creek and Hanahan. Hendrick Toyota of North Charleston 7151 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29406. Ask about our "Hendrick Toyota Advantage Plan".The closing fee charged by Hendrick Toyota North Charleston, 7151 Rivers Avenue, Charleston, SC 29406 will not exceed $499.00 prior to January 1, 2021.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Toyota Prius v Three with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDZN3EU1GJ047371
Stock: L02202A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 59,544 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,945$1,303 Below Market
Broadway Volkswagen - Green Bay / Wisconsin
2016 Toyota Prius v Five Sea Glass Pearl FWD 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V VVT-i Aluminum LOCAL TRADE IN, ALUMINUM WHEELS, LEATHER, BLUETOOTH(R) CONNECTION, SIRIUS XM SATELLITE RADIO, REAR BACKUP CAMERA, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Odometer is 23660 miles below market average! 44/40 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Toyota Prius v Four with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDZN3EU4GJ044979
Stock: A034065A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 70,923 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,592$671 Below Market
DCH Lexus of Oxnard - Oxnard / California
No payments for 90 Days - $0 Down delivers vehicle for most qualified buyers. Navigation System. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Midnight Black Metallic 2016 Toyota Prius v Four Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 44/40 City/Highway MPG CVT 44/40 City/Highway MPGReviews:* Outstanding fuel economy; roomy interior with lots of storage; generous cargo capacity; quiet and comfy ride. Source: EdmundsSome of our used vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Toyota Prius v Four with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDZN3EU1GJ044082
Stock: LX2S670A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-29-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Toyota Prius v searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Prius v
- 5(71%)
- 4(12%)
- 3(12%)
- 2(6%)
Related Toyota Prius v info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Kia K900 2015
- Used Acura TL 2011
- Used Volkswagen CC 2012
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2011
- Used Mazda MX-5 Miata 2015
- Used Buick Envision 2016
- Used Lexus RC 300 2016
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2012
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2013
- Used BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 2017
- Used Hyundai Accent 2010
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2014
- Used FIAT 500 2017
- Used Ford Transit Connect 2018
- Used Mitsubishi Mirage 2014
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe XL 2012
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Dodge Sprinter Cargo
- Used Toyota Matrix
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class
- Used Cadillac CTS Wagon
- Used Mercedes-Benz Metris
- Used GMC Envoy
- Used BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo
- Used Ram Promaster City
- Used Saturn VUE
- Used GMC Savana Cargo
- Used Mercedes-Benz Maybach
- Used Alfa Romeo 4C
- Used Volkswagen Golf Alltrack
Shop used models by city
- Used Toyota Camry Solara Hialeah FL
- Used Toyota Highlander Hayward CA
- Used Toyota Prius Prime Fresno CA
- Used Toyota Matrix Milwaukee WI
- Used Toyota Corolla Hatchback Spring TX
- Used Toyota Matrix Naperville IL
- Used Toyota Avalon Worcester MA
- Used Toyota Camry Solara Minneapolis MN
- Used Toyota Camry Seattle WA
- Used Toyota Camry Solara Oklahoma City OK
Shop used model years by city
- Used Toyota Camry 2017 Elizabeth NJ
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2016 Oakland CA
- Used Toyota FJ Cruiser 2014 Elizabeth NJ
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- BMW 7 Series 2019
- 2019 Audi e-tron
- 2021 GMC Yukon XL
- 2019 Odyssey
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz Metris
- 2019 Chevrolet Impala
- 2020 Bentley Flying Spur
- 2019 Lexus UX 200
- 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- Genesis G70 2019
- Acura RLX 2019
- 2019 BMW 3 Series
- Audi A6 2019
- 2020 Ram Promaster Window Van
- Porsche 718 Boxster 2019
- 2019 A-Class
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Buick Envision