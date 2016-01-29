Used 2016 Toyota Prius v for Sale Near Me

I love my Prius V! What other wagon would get you 43 mpg with this amount of cargo space. My family of four fit perfectly in it, that we rarely use or Sienna (which we also love). The car is slow, but that it is because I drive it slow. I am more aware of my driving and I would say that I'm a safer driver now. From a stop, I will accelerate quickly to the speed limit and then keep a light foot to keep the speed. I don't race to stop signs or red lights, I coast to them. In traffic, I don't accelerate fast to catch up to the person in front of me, but I slowly accelerate to them. When I put the car in cruise control at 70mph, it shows that I get 40+ mpg. It's like learning how to drive again. I'm a quarter way through my second tank of gas at mile 650. My first tank averaged 42 mpg, my current tank is averaging 46mpg. My brother has a 2006 Prius with 300k+ miles, so I hope this one will go beyond that.

