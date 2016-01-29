Used 2016 Toyota Prius v for Sale Near Me

446 listings
Prius v Reviews & Specs
  • 2016 Toyota Prius v Two in Light Brown
    used

    2016 Toyota Prius v Two

    32,575 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $14,995

    $3,592 Below Market
  • 2016 Toyota Prius v Three in Red
    used

    2016 Toyota Prius v Three

    104,888 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,500

    $1,925 Below Market
  • 2016 Toyota Prius v Two in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 Toyota Prius v Two

    50,629 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,129

    $1,415 Below Market
  • 2016 Toyota Prius v Four in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 Toyota Prius v Four

    103,495 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,677

    $1,301 Below Market
  • 2016 Toyota Prius v Four in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 Toyota Prius v Four

    178,487 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $10,795

    $1,542 Below Market
  • 2016 Toyota Prius v Three in Silver
    used

    2016 Toyota Prius v Three

    71,047 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,439

    $2,181 Below Market
  • 2016 Toyota Prius v Four in Red
    certified

    2016 Toyota Prius v Four

    22,437 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $20,765

    $1,175 Below Market
  • 2016 Toyota Prius v Three in Red
    used

    2016 Toyota Prius v Three

    69,959 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,000

    $2,171 Below Market
  • 2016 Toyota Prius v Three in Black
    used

    2016 Toyota Prius v Three

    114,901 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,425

    $1,350 Below Market
  • 2016 Toyota Prius v Two in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Toyota Prius v Two

    7,752 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,388

    $671 Below Market
  • 2016 Toyota Prius v Three in Gray
    certified

    2016 Toyota Prius v Three

    50,105 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $18,000

    $1,680 Below Market
  • 2016 Toyota Prius v Four in Black
    used

    2016 Toyota Prius v Four

    94,432 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,999

    $1,208 Below Market
  • 2016 Toyota Prius v Three in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 Toyota Prius v Three

    117,892 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,474

    $466 Below Market
  • 2016 Toyota Prius v Three in Silver
    certified

    2016 Toyota Prius v Three

    45,286 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $19,593

    $400 Below Market
  • 2016 Toyota Prius v Five in Silver
    used

    2016 Toyota Prius v Five

    54,099 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $18,773

    $774 Below Market
  • 2016 Toyota Prius v Three in Silver
    used

    2016 Toyota Prius v Three

    42,752 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $17,698

    $953 Below Market
  • 2016 Toyota Prius v Four in Light Green
    used

    2016 Toyota Prius v Four

    59,544 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,945

    $1,303 Below Market
  • 2016 Toyota Prius v Four in Black
    used

    2016 Toyota Prius v Four

    70,923 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,592

    $671 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Prius v

Overall Consumer Rating
4.517 Reviews
  • 5
    (71%)
  • 4
    (12%)
  • 3
    (12%)
  • 2
    (6%)
Zero to Sixty in 43 MPG
centerstrip,01/29/2016
Two 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
I love my Prius V! What other wagon would get you 43 mpg with this amount of cargo space. My family of four fit perfectly in it, that we rarely use or Sienna (which we also love). The car is slow, but that it is because I drive it slow. I am more aware of my driving and I would say that I'm a safer driver now. From a stop, I will accelerate quickly to the speed limit and then keep a light foot to keep the speed. I don't race to stop signs or red lights, I coast to them. In traffic, I don't accelerate fast to catch up to the person in front of me, but I slowly accelerate to them. When I put the car in cruise control at 70mph, it shows that I get 40+ mpg. It's like learning how to drive again. I'm a quarter way through my second tank of gas at mile 650. My first tank averaged 42 mpg, my current tank is averaging 46mpg. My brother has a 2006 Prius with 300k+ miles, so I hope this one will go beyond that.
