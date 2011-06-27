  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(17)
2016 Toyota Prius v Review

Pros & Cons

  • Outstanding fuel economy
  • roomy interior with lots of storage
  • generous cargo capacity
  • quiet and comfy ride.
  • Lackluster acceleration
  • awkward seating position for tall drivers
  • disappointing interior materials.
List Price
$24,190
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2016 Toyota Prius V wagon carries on, even though the regular Prius has been redesigned. Yet it still offers an appealing combination of hybrid car fuel economy and family-friendly cargo space.

Vehicle overview

Toyota has made waves with the redesign of the 2016 Prius hatchback, but it will be at least another model year before the Prius V wagon moves to the new platform. Meantime, the carryover 2016 Prius V remains a good choice for hybrid shoppers seeking a roomier rear seat and more cargo capacity than that provided by the standard 2015 Prius.

The 2016 Toyota Prius V is a practical and efficient suburban people mover.

While the V's fuel efficiency isn't as lofty as that of the standard Prius, this versatile wagon is still in the fuel economy stratosphere. Its 42 mpg estimate for combined driving makes it one of the most fuel-efficient family cars you can buy. As is par for the course for the Prius family, though, the V is pretty bland to drive, and its lackluster acceleration means you must be more conservative with merging and passing maneuvers.

There are only a few other fuel-sipping wagons out there. One of our favorites is the 2016 Ford C-Max Hybrid, which offers more style, a nicer interior and better acceleration and handling. The Ford doesn't provide as much cargo space, however. The diesel-powered (TDI) version of the Volkswagen Golf SportWagen is another possible alternative, but its status is in limbo due to the tailpipe emissions scandal. Overall, the competent, Edmunds "B"-rated Toyota Prius V remains a good pick in this group, thanks to its impressive versatility, frugality and abundance of Prius-style green cred.

2016 Toyota Prius v models

The 2016 Toyota Prius V (the V stands for "Versatility") is a five-passenger compact hybrid wagon available in four trim levels: Two, Three, Four and Five.

The base Two model rides on 16-inch alloy wheels and comes standard with heated mirrors, keyless ignition and entry, a rearview camera, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, automatic climate control, cruise control, a six-way-adjustable driver seat, a fold-flat front passenger seat, a 60/40-split folding rear seat that slides and reclines, a 6.1-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, voice controls and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player and iPod/USB audio interface.

The 2016 Prius V comes standard with a touchscreen interface and a rather futuristic central control layout.

The Three adds power lumbar support (driver seat), a fold-down rear center armrest, a multi-information display, a navigation system, smartphone app integration, satellite radio and HD radio. A panoramic sunroof is optional.

Going with the Prius V Four gets you leatherette upholstery, heated front seats, an eight-way power driver seat and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.

Finally, the Five model adds 17-inch alloy wheels, foglights and automatic LED headlights. The Advanced Technology package available on the Five includes the panoramic sunroof, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, automatic high-beam headlight control, a premium JBL eight-speaker sound system, a pre-collision safety system and Toyota's Safety Connect system.

2016 Highlights

The 2016 Toyota Prius V is a direct carryover from the 2015 model year.

Performance & mpg

The 2016 Toyota Prius V is powered by a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine teamed with two electric motors and a battery pack. Combined output is 134 horsepower. Power is sent to the front wheels through a continuously variable transmission (CVT).

The 2016 Prius V returns an excellent 42 mpg in combined driving.

In our track testing, a Prius V accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 10.3 seconds, considerably slower than the Ford C-Max (8.1 seconds). The EPA rates this hybrid wagon at 42 mpg combined (44 city/40 highway), and we've found it easy to achieve these numbers in real-world driving.

Safety

Every 2016 Toyota Prius V comes standard with antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front side airbags, side curtain airbags, a driver knee airbag and a rearview camera.

The Prius V Five with the Advanced Technology package includes a pre-collision safety system (which tightens the seatbelts and initiates braking when a crash is deemed unavoidable) and Toyota's Safety Connect telematics system (which includes emergency assistance and a stolen-vehicle locator).

In brake testing, a Prius V stopped from 60 mph in 122 feet, a respectable distance for the segment.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has given the Prius V its highest possible rating of "Good" in the moderate-overlap and small-overlap frontal-offset impact tests. It also earned a "Good" score for the side-impact, roof-strength and head restraints and seat (whiplash protection) tests.

Driving

The 2016 Toyota Prius V's ride quality is remarkably smooth and comfortable around town as well as on the highway. It's an easy car to drive and should keep green-oriented owners quite satisfied. But the Prius' handling limits are low and the steering effort is very light and relays minimal information to the driver on how the car is connecting to the road. Acceleration is underwhelming as well. Highway merging and passing requires some planning, and the CVT's tendency to keep the engine droning at high rpm is off-putting.

Interior

The Prius V's cabin places user-friendliness above all else. Controls are large and clearly labeled, and the shift lever is within easy reach, mounted high on the center stack near the steering wheel. Unfortunately, taller drivers must contend with a steering wheel that's placed too far away. The steering column telescopes, but doesn't extend nearly far enough from the dash. Storage compartments abound. There are two stacked gloveboxes and a large center console bin, along with an open nook beneath the center stack.

Don't look behind the 2016 Prius V's steering wheel for driver information; it's over in the middle, above the vents.

While the cabin may excel in functionality, it's not especially attractive. The gauges are nestled in a recessed area in the middle of the dashboard, leaving the area in front of the steering wheel open and unfinished-looking. Furthermore, the quality of the materials is inconsistent; some plastics are nicely grained, while others look flimsy and low-budget. Toyota's Entune touchscreen interface and smartphone app integration system (Prius V Two and up) works fine, but the C-Max Hybrid's new Sync 3 interface is easier to use and has a bigger screen.

The split-folding rear seat reclines and slides fore and aft, allowing you to choose limo-like legroom, expansive cargo capacity or anything in between. It also provides good headroom for taller passengers. Luggage capacity behind the rear seats is a generous 34.3 cubic feet. Total cargo capacity is also excellent. With 67.3 cubic feet available with the rear seats down, the Prius V rivals most small crossover SUVs.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 Toyota Prius v.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Zero to Sixty in 43 MPG
centerstrip,01/29/2016
Two 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
I love my Prius V! What other wagon would get you 43 mpg with this amount of cargo space. My family of four fit perfectly in it, that we rarely use or Sienna (which we also love). The car is slow, but that it is because I drive it slow. I am more aware of my driving and I would say that I'm a safer driver now. From a stop, I will accelerate quickly to the speed limit and then keep a light foot to keep the speed. I don't race to stop signs or red lights, I coast to them. In traffic, I don't accelerate fast to catch up to the person in front of me, but I slowly accelerate to them. When I put the car in cruise control at 70mph, it shows that I get 40+ mpg. It's like learning how to drive again. I'm a quarter way through my second tank of gas at mile 650. My first tank averaged 42 mpg, my current tank is averaging 46mpg. My brother has a 2006 Prius with 300k+ miles, so I hope this one will go beyond that.
Prius is worthy !!!!!
Dave Hewitt,03/08/2016
Two 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
My second Prius......very happy w/car...I knew it didn't have blinding acceleration before I bought it....lots of leg room. Would highly recommend window tint and getting a windshield eyebrow tint installed...sun beats in at eye level....just the right size for around town driving...no problem on freeway going 75-80
Outstanding Value!
Ralph Cataldo,06/26/2016
Five 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
I reduced my rating on climate control. When cold weather came I tried to use heater. There is no switch for just the heater. Just A.C. I put on Auto and could get heat by raising temp control. Either the controls are just to confusing or there is not a button for this. The seat heater control is to low and dangerous to use. It requires bending over to see and push taking your eyes away from highway. It also does not have an automatic turn off. Prius V-5 is an outstanding car with exception of above. I would recommend to Toyota to change to having a larger battery system to be able to use battery drive only for more at least 10 miles not just a couple of hundred yards. If you want a SUV Hybrid with lots of room, excellent mileage, comfortable seats, excellent visibility, really good storage space, good mileage, but not the price of Luxury car this one is for you. The car rides smoothly enough as a non luxury car but could be better at low speeds. We have a Lexus H450 also. We replaced our NXT with the L450 which is the RX350 hybrid. Our Prius V has excellent mileage if you use the ECO setting. I average above the estimated mileage of 41 to around 44. Of course on ECO setting you have to realize the power will be much lower when you need acceleration. But when I found I needed power to enter an on ramp it was there and did very well. The storage is in rear is outstanding as well room in back seat. My wife loves all the storage space in glove compartment, number of cup holders, and other storage space. The video display is to small. I do not like the back up camera. It only peeps when in reverse it does not give you actual audio warning on how close you are backing. It just has a color guide. I wanted to add a towing package to carry my bike but this model does not come with one. To carry bike I use the back storage now with back seats down. The controls for safety are on the left side of dash and are too low. You cannot see them to operate them. They should be higher and more easily seen. The gas tank is small. Even though you get excellent mileage the tank is 12 gallons. My wife wants to get a Telsa for herself and replace her L450 (brand new) and said I could have her 450. I said I really like my car. The L450 is more luxury but I prefer my Prius V-5. One thing I did not know and not listed as a feature. We have a double sun roof. It is really large and allows a view for both front and back passengers. It does not open though. I discovered if I park the car in the sun with the moon roof open when I return the moon roof shade is closed. I thought I had just forgot and closed it but I intentionally parked in the sun and then returned to find the sun shade closed on it's own. This is an excellent feature to keep car cool when parked in the sun (we live in Florida). Another feature I would like to see is passenger seat controls which are manual to electrical and add an up and down control as well as lumbar. Would really help with front seat passenger comfort. I would purchase the car again without hesitation. It has been the best car with best features for the best price. If Toyota would just change the above it would move from an excellent car to an outstanding car. I learned from Toyota they will not longer manufacturer the Prius V. Too bad! Not only a great car but the storage capacity of this wagon/SUV was tremendous.
Prius V package 4
mark wilson,04/19/2016
Five 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
The gas mileage is as good as claimed: 44 city 50 highway (as long as you don't go above 65 to 70). Take the Edmunds print out with you to the dealership. We did that and used it to negotiate an extra almost $1,000 off the price of the car.
See all 17 reviews of the 2016 Toyota Prius v
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2016 Toyota Prius v features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover13.6%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

Used 2016 Toyota Prius v Overview

The Used 2016 Toyota Prius v is offered in the following submodels: Prius v Wagon. Available styles include Two 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), Three 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), Four 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and Five 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2016 Toyota Prius v?

Price comparisons for Used 2016 Toyota Prius v trim styles:

  • The Used 2016 Toyota Prius v Five is priced between $24,190 and$24,190 with odometer readings between 11958 and11958 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2016 Toyota Prius vs are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2016 Toyota Prius v for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2016 Prius vs listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $24,190 and mileage as low as 11958 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2016 Toyota Prius v.

Can't find a used 2016 Toyota Prius vs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Prius v for sale - 10 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $8,866.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 3 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $21,591.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Prius v for sale - 12 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $10,865.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 2 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $12,521.

Should I lease or buy a 2016 Toyota Prius v?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials
Check out Toyota Prius v lease specials

