Estimated values
2015 Toyota Prius v Three 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,998
|$15,049
|$17,180
|Clean
|$12,405
|$14,374
|$16,372
|Average
|$11,220
|$13,022
|$14,755
|Rough
|$10,034
|$11,671
|$13,139
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Prius v Five 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,019
|$15,898
|$17,869
|Clean
|$13,380
|$15,184
|$17,028
|Average
|$12,101
|$13,757
|$15,347
|Rough
|$10,822
|$12,329
|$13,666
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Prius v Four 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,514
|$15,513
|$17,597
|Clean
|$12,898
|$14,816
|$16,769
|Average
|$11,665
|$13,423
|$15,114
|Rough
|$10,432
|$12,030
|$13,458
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Prius v Two 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,335
|$14,349
|$16,437
|Clean
|$11,772
|$13,705
|$15,664
|Average
|$10,647
|$12,416
|$14,118
|Rough
|$9,522
|$11,128
|$12,571