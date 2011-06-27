  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Prius v
  4. Used 2014 Toyota Prius v
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(9)
Appraise this car

2014 Toyota Prius v Review

Pros & Cons

  • Outstanding fuel economy
  • roomy interior with lots of storage
  • generous cargo capacity
  • quiet and comfy ride.
  • Awkward seating position for tall drivers
  • disappointing interior materials
  • Entune system's cumbersome setup process.
Other years
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
Toyota Prius v for Sale
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
List Price Range
$6,797 - $12,995
Used Prius v for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2014 Toyota Prius V wagon gives hybrid car buyers a larger, more family-friendly alternative to the standard Prius hatchback.

Vehicle overview

Crafted from the proverbial rib of the iconic Toyota Prius hatchback is the slightly larger Prius V wagon. Meant for people who want a hybrid car but find the standard Prius too small, the 2014 Toyota Prius V features considerably more cargo room and a bigger rear seat.

Measuring an inch wider, 6 inches longer and 3 inches taller than the hatchback, the Prius V offers 60 percent more cargo space, with a full 34 cubic feet of space behind the rear seats. It also features 60/40-split rear seats that slide and recline, as well as a front passenger seat that folds forward to accommodate longer items.

Of course, the Toyota Prius V wouldn't be a Prius if it didn't achieve stellar fuel economy. While its EPA rating of 42 mpg combined (44 mpg city/40 mpg highway) falls well short of the hatchback Prius' 50 mpg combined rating, this wagon is still in the fuel economy stratosphere and one of the most fuel-efficient family cars you can buy. Apart from its extreme mpg, the Prius V wagon is a fairly unremarkable but easy car to drive, and its smooth, quiet ride makes it a viable choice for road trips.

Of course, there are other highly fuel-efficient wagons out there. One of our favorites is the 2014 Ford C-Max Hybrid, which offers more style, a nicer interior, better driving dynamics and even higher EPA fuel economy ratings. The Ford doesn't have as much cargo space, though. The diesel-powered 2014 Volkswagen Jetta Sportwagen TDI is another good alternative, particularly if you're interested in a wagon with a more premium-feeling interior. Still, the competent 2014 Toyota Prius V remains a top selection in this group, distinguishing itself with versatility, frugality and an abundance of Prius-style green cred.

2014 Toyota Prius v models

The 2014 Toyota Prius V is a five-passenger compact hybrid wagon available in three trim levels: the Two, the Three and the Five.

The base Two model rides on 16-inch alloy wheels and comes standard with heated mirrors, keyless ignition/entry, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, automatic climate control, cruise control, a height-adjustable driver seat, a fold-flat front passenger seat, a 60/40-split-folding rear seat that slides and reclines, and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, iPod/USB audio interface, and Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity.

The Three adds a navigation system with voice controls, a rearview camera, satellite radio and HD radio. The Three also comes with Entune, Toyota's multimedia interface that includes a navigation system, text-to-voice functionality and smartphone app integration. A panoramic sunroof is optional.

The Five model adds 17-inch alloy wheels, foglights, automatic LED headlights, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, eco-friendly "SofTex" leatherette upholstery and heated front seats.

The Advanced Technology package available on the Five includes the panoramic sunroof, adaptive cruise control, an automated parallel-parking system, an upgraded navigation system with a larger touchscreen, a premium eight-speaker sound system, a pre-collision safety system and Toyota's Safety Connect system.

2014 Highlights

Daytime running lamps are standard on all models, while a panoramic sunroof is a new stand-alone option for the Prius V's Three trim level. Otherwise, the 2014 Toyota Prius V carries over unchanged.

Performance & mpg

The 2014 Toyota Prius V is powered by a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine teamed with two electric motors and a battery pack. Combined output is 134 horsepower and 153 pound-feet of torque. Power is sent to the front wheels via a continuously variable transmission (CVT). The Prius V features three selectable driving modes: Eco (which slows response to accelerator-pedal inputs to promote fuel-efficient driving), Normal (the default mode) and Power (which makes the throttle more responsive).

In our track testing, the Prius V accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 10.3 seconds: considerably slower than the VW Jetta wagon (8.8 seconds) and the Ford C-Max (8.1 seconds). The EPA rates this hybrid wagon at 42 mpg combined (44 mpg city/40 mpg highway), and we've found it easy to achieve these numbers in real-world driving.

Safety

Every 2014 Toyota Prius V comes standard with antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front side airbags, side curtain airbags and a driver knee airbag. A rearview camera is standard on the Three and Five trim levels. In addition, Five models with the Advanced Technology package include a pre-collision safety system (which retracts the seatbelts and initiates braking in dire situations when a crash is deemed unavoidable) and Toyota's Safety Connect telematics system (which includes emergency assistance and a stolen-vehicle locator). In brake testing, the Prius V stopped from 60 mph in 122 feet, which is a respectable distance for the segment.

In government crash tests, the hybrid wagon earned a rating of five stars for overall crash safety. It earned four stars for its crash protection in frontal impacts and five stars for side impacts. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Toyota Prius V its highest possible rating of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side and roof strength crash tests. In the small-overlap frontal-offset crash test, however, the Prius V earned the lowest possible rating of "Poor." Its seat/head restraint design was rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

Driving

Relative to the Prius hatchback, the heavier 2014 Toyota Prius V feels more substantial and stable on the road, particularly at higher speeds. The ride is remarkably smooth and more comfortable than that of the standard Prius, thanks in part to the extra weight. The steering offers minimal feedback and doesn't feel a bit sporty, but its light effort makes the 2014 Toyota Prius V easy to maneuver in parking lots.

Acceleration is far from brisk, but most owners will find it adequate, given the hybrid wagon's exceptional fuel economy potential. Power mode provides an extra boost during highway passing maneuvers or when traveling up steep grades. The extra-frugal Eco mode is useful when driving in town, as it helps smooth out your acceleration efforts and provides real mpg benefits, but you'll likely want to switch it off when you're on the highway. Leaving the Prius V in Normal mode gives a good balance of fuel economy and acceptable performance.

Interior

The Prius V's cabin prioritizes user-friendliness above all else. Controls are large and clearly labeled, and the shift lever is placed within easy reach, high on the center stack near the steering wheel. Unfortunately, taller drivers still have to contend with a steering wheel that's placed too far away. The steering wheel telescopes, but it doesn't extend nearly far enough from the dash.

Storage opportunities abound within the cabin. For example, there are two stacked gloveboxes, and there's a large center console bin along with an open nook beneath the center stack.

While the cabin may excel in functionality, it's not especially attractive. As with the Prius hatchback, the Prius V's cabin design is plain, and less stylish than what you'll find in the competition. The gauges are nestled in a recessed area in the middle of the dashboard, leaving the area in front of the steering wheel open and unfinished-looking. Furthermore, the quality of the materials is inconsistent; some plastics are nicely grained, while others look flimsy and low-budget.

There's no shortage of tech amenities, though. Toyota's Entune system -- which harnesses the power of your smartphone to offer Bing search engine functionality, Pandora Internet radio and traffic, weather and fuel price information -- is standard on Three and Five models. Getting started with Entune can be a hassle, though, since you have to install an app on your phone and register for an account, plus you always need an active data connection to use it. The lower-cost touchscreen interface in the Three model has straightforward menus, but it's sometimes unresponsive to user touch, so we prefer the upgraded touchscreen that's optional in the Five.

The split-folding rear seat reclines and slides fore and aft, allowing you to choose limolike legroom, expansive cargo capacity or anything in between. It also provides good headroom for taller passengers. Luggage capacity logs in at a very generous 34.3 cubic feet behind the rear seats. Total cargo capacity is also excellent: With 67.3 cubic feet available with the rear seats down, the Prius V rivals most small crossover SUVs.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Toyota Prius v.

5(67%)
4(22%)
3(11%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
9 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 9 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great to drive-- awful climate controls
DN Word,12/04/2015
Three 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
This car is sporty and fun to drive, no problem at all getting up to speed to pass, and I love the cruise control that keeps you from accelerating beyond the settings even on a long, downhill slope. But don't expect the touted 50mph unless you are annoyingly pokey getting off to a start. I never get better than 46 mpg regardless of where I drive (mountains, freeway, city). And beware, the zippy, tight turns and easy parking may take getting used to. The first month I had it, I wrecked the entire right side turning too tightly around a tree that was outside the illumination of my headlights. It seats five reasonably comfortably and the rear storage area is larger than it appears, although, like most cars today, you will have to move anything you have in there to change a tire. I had to find a cushion to raise the seat up to a good driving level, since seat height is not adjustable, and prepare to find another cushion if you have lower back issues, since there's absolutely no support there. Plus the steering wheel never adjusts to where it would optimally be for an average sized woman. A backup camera is standard, but rear visibility is so awful that they probably had no choice. And no matter how I try, I always have to use my hand to block the sun when it's low, since the visors don't seem to cover all the possibilities. But those are minor issues compared to the nightmarish climate controls, digital displays and virtually useless navigation (for which I paid well over a grand.) Want to see your odometer reading? You must toggle through mind-boggling displays hunting for it. My biggest beef is the climate control -- stupidly hard to operate (dangerous even, since you are usually driving when you want to adjust them), and not very effective, but maybe that's because I haven't yet learned to operate them after years of driving this car. Toyota used to make a simple three-dial control that was so intuitive -- too cold, turn to red zone, too hot, turn to blue zone, want outside air mixed in, turn to white zone. Sooooooo easy and effective. And no dog ever stepped on them and changed all your settings.
Like a crossover wagon with great fuel economy
Bill S,10/20/2017
Three 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
It's no hot rod but the Prius V is a great alternative to the crossover vehicle class if you want to get the best combination of versatility, cargo space and great fuel economy. I really like how this vehicle looks and performs. The seats are very comfortable on long trips, with ample height and leg room both front and rear. Outside visibility is excellent, and the rear view camera is also a plus. The ride is smooth as glass and quiet, even at 80 mph on the highway. I am getting between 44 - 46 mpg around town and 41 on the highways in my locale, which is hilly. Interior is nothing fancy but of good quality and well put together. Climate controls and the entune audio and navigation system have a bit of a learning curve but seem intuitive enough once you figure them out. This car is well engineered. Very glad I bought it.
Love my sorta new Prius V
Sandra Ross,12/14/2018
Five 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
A beautiful looking wagon, with great miles per gallon, I am so pleased with my purchase.
ri
Karen,09/09/2018
Five 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
unfortunately Toyota chose not to make the Prius after 2017. Dumb mistake on their part
See all 9 reviews of the 2014 Toyota Prius v
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
44 city / 40 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
134 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
44 city / 40 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
134 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
44 city / 40 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
134 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2014 Toyota Prius v features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover13.6%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2014 Toyota Prius v

Used 2014 Toyota Prius v Overview

The Used 2014 Toyota Prius v is offered in the following submodels: Prius v Wagon. Available styles include Three 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), Five 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and Two 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 Toyota Prius v?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 Toyota Prius v trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 Toyota Prius v Two is priced between $6,797 and$10,995 with odometer readings between 140449 and172547 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Toyota Prius v Five is priced between $12,995 and$12,995 with odometer readings between 78855 and78855 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2014 Toyota Prius vs are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Toyota Prius v for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2014 Prius vs listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $6,797 and mileage as low as 78855 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2014 Toyota Prius v.

Can't find a used 2014 Toyota Prius vs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Prius v for sale - 11 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $7,935.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 12 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $14,955.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Prius v for sale - 7 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $22,245.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 9 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $21,872.

Should I lease or buy a 2014 Toyota Prius v?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials
Check out Toyota Prius v lease specials

Related Used 2014 Toyota Prius v info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles