Used 2017 Toyota Prius v for Sale Near Me

Toyota of Santa Fe - Santa Fe / New Mexico

Call Now 505-780-4996. For special offers: call 505-303-4462. PLEASE SHOW PRIOR TO NEGOTIATION TO RECEIVE ADVERTISED PRICE. Blizzard Pearl 2017 Toyota Prius v Five of Santa Fe, New Mexico, stock #HJ067925T, has only 20638 miles. Prius v Five is a Station Wagon FWD . 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V VVT-i Aluminum engine. Ash w/SofTex Seat Trim.. CARFAX One-Owner. Blizzard Pearl 2017 Toyota Prius v Five FWD CVT 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V VVT-i Aluminum *BACK-UP /REAR VIEW CAMERA, *BLUETOOTH WIRELESS or SYNC, *HD Radio, *This car is eligible for 6 month or 6000 Limited Warranty!, Siri Eyes Free, SIRIUS XM RADIO, *USB/AUXILIARY INPUT, Verified against manufacturer description, PREM NAV &JBL ENTUNE CY13 UPDT, Prius v Five v Five Model, Station Wagon, 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V VVT-i Aluminum, CVT, FWD, Blizzard Pearl, Ash w/SofTex Seat Trim, Advanced Technology Package, Auto High Beams (AHB), Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Homelink, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Front Fog & Driving Lamp, Lane Departure Alert (LDA), Panoramic View Moonroof, Pre-Collision System, PRIUS v Five, Radio: Entune Premium JBL Audio w/Nav & App Suite, Rear Bumper Protector, Safety Connect.Certified. Toyota Details:* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from TCUV purchase date* 160 Point Inspection (for Toyota Certified Used Vehicles program), 174 Point Inspection (for Toyota Certified Used Hybrids program)* Vehicle History* Warranty Deductible: $50* Limited Comprehensive Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from certified purchase date. Battery Warranty 8 years/100,000 miles (whichever comes first) from original date of first use when sold as new. Fuel Cell Vehicle Warranty 8 years/100,000 mile (whichever comes first) on key fuel cell components. Roadside Assistance for 1 Year (for Toyota Certified Used Hybrids program), Limited Comprehensive Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from certified purchase date. Roadside Assistance for 1 Year (for Toyota Certified Used Vehicles program)* Roadside Assistance* Transferable WarrantyCall right now and schedule a test drive. Visit us online at www.toyotaofsantafe.com or in person at 1601 Saint Michaels Drive, Santa Fe, NM 87505. We serve all of New Mexico. Price includes all costs to be paid by consumer except for sales tax, registration, title, and $369 dealer transfer service fee. Price is valid for date of sale only. Internet price includes all available offers, incentives, and factory rebates assigned to the dealer. Pricing and availability may vary based on a variety of factors, including options, dealer specials, fees, and financing qualifications. Vehicles shown may have optional equipment at additional cost. You may not qualify for all offers, incentives, discounts, or financing and all are subject to expiration and/or other restrictions. Subject to availability, incentive offerings, current pricing and credit worthiness.Our pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner, we include them. Addition keys, as well as dealer-installed accessories may be purchased at the time of sale.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Toyota Prius v Five with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

41 Combined MPG ( 43 City/ 39 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTDZN3EU6HJ067925

Stock: HJ067925T

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 06-22-2020