Used 2017 Toyota Prius v for Sale Near Me

Don't understand a review that states it accelerates sluggishly. Come on guys, a lot of us women drive Prius' and are not looking to drag race anyone while we are driving . . . Get real. Compared to my 2007 Prius sedan this car has awesome acceleration! Am very disappointed there is no slot to hold the Fob as my 2007 had but maybe that is just me. I wonder why the engineers sacrificed or forgot that. I have the complete technology package and have had no problems with the dynamic assisted front radar and it automatically slowing the car when cruise control is engaged - works flawlessly on my car. I do dislike a center console that is hinged toward the front passenger seat - seems very awkward to me. Love the panoramic moonroof just question why the engineers chose to make it more of a stationery window that doesn't open than a real sunroof. It rides smoothly and whisper quiet so I am extremely pleased with the ride. Some of these vehicles do not look attractive or cheap. The dealer had a white Prius V that looked very cheap inside and out. I had them ship in a Silver Metallic one with the black and gray interior and there was a world of difference in how the car looked inside and out. Mine was so much richer looking than the Titanium White one . . . Even the sales people were going outside to look at it in silver (light gray) and were making the same comment. Very comfortable to drive, love the navigation system built in, ability to sync my garage door opener through the rear view mirror, sound is decent withe the 8 speakers in the five model. The inside door trim no longer has any fabric - so yes it does look a lot different and to some it may look cheaper. It is a Wagon geared toward families with easy to clean surfaces. There is leather at the bottom of the inside windows followed my molded plastic. No big deal for me - she should be easy to keep looking new and won't rot like fabric or fade over time. I think you should judge the V for yourself. This is my 2nd Prius and I have owned 3 Camry's also in the past, in addition to 2 Buick and a Subaru. My highest mug in the city has been 55.1 mpg and When I filled her up last week I got about 47 mpg combined in city and highway driving which pleased me greatly. Much higher than my 2007 Prius sedan ever got and the car is still breaking in its engine.

