Used 2017 Toyota Prius v for Sale Near Me
446 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- certified
2017 Toyota Prius v Five20,745 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,000$5,221 Below Market
- certified
2017 Toyota Prius v Three26,617 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,900$2,988 Below Market
- 33,691 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,300$2,153 Below Market
- 101,207 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$14,495$1,571 Below Market
- 29,864 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,500$2,198 Below Market
- 39,452 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,992$2,070 Below Market
- certified
2017 Toyota Prius v Five58,131 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,595$1,348 Below Market
- 25,187 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,987$2,630 Below Market
- 21,348 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,490$1,673 Below Market
- 24,231 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$21,100$1,408 Below Market
- certified
2017 Toyota Prius v Three38,998 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$19,777$3,035 Below Market
- 78,984 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,987$1,580 Below Market
- 27,966 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,788$1,541 Below Market
- 23,790 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$21,899$1,078 Below Market
- 23,849 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$22,091$2,279 Below Market
- 81,983 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,725$1,318 Below Market
- 49,282 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,850$1,747 Below Market
- 30,595 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$22,588$1,013 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Toyota Prius v searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Prius v
Read recent reviews for the Toyota Prius v
Write a reviewSee all 15 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.215 Reviews
Report abuse
Krissy,11/20/2016
Five 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
Don't understand a review that states it accelerates sluggishly. Come on guys, a lot of us women drive Prius' and are not looking to drag race anyone while we are driving . . . Get real. Compared to my 2007 Prius sedan this car has awesome acceleration! Am very disappointed there is no slot to hold the Fob as my 2007 had but maybe that is just me. I wonder why the engineers sacrificed or forgot that. I have the complete technology package and have had no problems with the dynamic assisted front radar and it automatically slowing the car when cruise control is engaged - works flawlessly on my car. I do dislike a center console that is hinged toward the front passenger seat - seems very awkward to me. Love the panoramic moonroof just question why the engineers chose to make it more of a stationery window that doesn't open than a real sunroof. It rides smoothly and whisper quiet so I am extremely pleased with the ride. Some of these vehicles do not look attractive or cheap. The dealer had a white Prius V that looked very cheap inside and out. I had them ship in a Silver Metallic one with the black and gray interior and there was a world of difference in how the car looked inside and out. Mine was so much richer looking than the Titanium White one . . . Even the sales people were going outside to look at it in silver (light gray) and were making the same comment. Very comfortable to drive, love the navigation system built in, ability to sync my garage door opener through the rear view mirror, sound is decent withe the 8 speakers in the five model. The inside door trim no longer has any fabric - so yes it does look a lot different and to some it may look cheaper. It is a Wagon geared toward families with easy to clean surfaces. There is leather at the bottom of the inside windows followed my molded plastic. No big deal for me - she should be easy to keep looking new and won't rot like fabric or fade over time. I think you should judge the V for yourself. This is my 2nd Prius and I have owned 3 Camry's also in the past, in addition to 2 Buick and a Subaru. My highest mug in the city has been 55.1 mpg and When I filled her up last week I got about 47 mpg combined in city and highway driving which pleased me greatly. Much higher than my 2007 Prius sedan ever got and the car is still breaking in its engine.
Related Toyota Prius v info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Tesla Model S 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2015
- Used Lexus RC 350 2018
- Used Volvo XC60 2016
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 2018
- Used BMW M3 2015
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2016
- Used Ford Shelby GT500 2013
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2014
- Used Nissan Rogue 2014
- Used Nissan Sentra 2015
- Used Honda HR-V 2017
- Used Toyota Venza 2012
- Used Volkswagen Golf R 2018
- Used BMW X1 2015
- Used BMW X5 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used Ford Expedition EL
- Used Honda Fit
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI
- Used Toyota Camry Solara
- Used Nissan Juke
- Used Hyundai Sonata
- Used Toyota C-HR
- Used Hyundai Elantra
- Used Mazda RX-8
Shop used models by city
- Used Toyota Highlander Augusta GA
- Used Toyota Camry Harrisburg PA
- Used Toyota Avalon Rockville MD
- Used Toyota RAV4 Hybrid New Orleans LA
- Used Toyota Avalon Hayward CA
- Used Toyota Camry Hollywood FL
- Used Toyota C-HR Mobile AL
- Used Toyota Prius Prime Houston TX
- Used Toyota Corolla Frederick MD
- Used Toyota Highlander Irving TX
Shop used model years by city
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018 Huntsville AL
- Used Toyota Yaris 2016 Garden Grove CA
- Used Toyota Avalon 2013 Wilmington DE
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2020 Genesis G90
- 2021 Honda Accord News
- 2020 Audi A7
- 2020 Cadillac CT6
- 2019 Beetle Convertible
- 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- 2020 XE
- 2020 Lexus RC F
- 2020 Lincoln Continental
- Jaguar XJ 2019
- 2020 4 Series Gran Coupe
- Jaguar E-PACE 2020
- 2020 Cadillac XT4
- 2020 Lexus LS 500
- 2020 BMW X6 M
- 2020 Ford GT News
- 2020 Jetta GLI
- Lexus ES 300h 2020
- 2020 Cadillac CT5