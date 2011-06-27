  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(66)
2012 Toyota Prius v Review

Pros & Cons

  • Class-leading fuel economy
  • generous cargo capacity
  • quiet and comfy ride
  • roomy cabin.
  • Awkward driving position
  • disappointing interior materials
  • overly busy gauge cluster.
Used Prius v for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2012 Toyota Prius V gives buyers a larger, more family-friendly alternative to the standard Prius hatchback.

Vehicle overview

The Toyota Prius has won many fans with its eco-friendliness and fuel efficiency, but it might not be the best fit for someone with the responsibilities of a family. Now gas-conscious shoppers with offspring to consider have the 2012 Toyota Prius V (the "v" represents "versatility," not the Roman numeral five). This wagon is based on the Prius hatchback, and offers similar fuel efficiency and 60 percent more cargo capacity.

Relative to the standard Prius, the Prius V is an inch wider, 6 inches longer and 3 inches taller. Its wheelbase exceeds that of the hatchback by 3 inches, which helps give it a more spacious cabin, so now there's ample room for passengers and 34 cubic feet of luggage space available behind the rear seats. Utility is enhanced by rear seats that slide, recline and fold down, and there's even a fold-flat front passenger seat to help accommodate outsized cargo.

This wagon shares its powertrain with the Prius, which means it's motivated by a 1.8-liter gas engine that works with an electric motor and a nickel-metal hydride battery to produce a combined 134 horsepower. With EPA ratings of 44 mpg city/40 mpg highway and 42 mpg combined, the Prius V isn't as fuel-efficient as the standard Prius, but its mileage is good enough to give it a huge advantage over all the models against which it will likely be cross-shopped.

As with the Prius hatchback, the 2012 Toyota Prius V loses points for dull handling and a dated-looking cabin. You'll do better on both these counts with the 2012 Volkswagen Jetta Sportwagen TDI, which gets pretty impressive fuel economy in its own right. Top non-hybrid crossover SUVs like the Chevrolet Equinox and 2012 Honda CR-V might also be worth a look, as would the small 2012 Mazda 5 minivan. But none of these models can touch the Prius when it comes to fuel efficiency; it's the best bet for family-minded shoppers seeking the most frugal choice.

2012 Toyota Prius v models

The 2012 Toyota Prius V is available in three trim levels: the Two, the Three and the Five.

Standard equipment on the base Two includes 16-inch alloy wheels, keyless ignition/entry, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, automatic climate control, cruise control, a height-adjustable driver seat, a fold-flat front passenger seat, a 60/40 split-folding rear seat that slides and reclines and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, an iPod/USB audio interface and Bluetooth connectivity/streaming audio.

The Three adds a navigation system with voice controls, along with a rearview camera, satellite radio and HD radio. You also get Entune: Toyota's multimedia interface with text-to-voice functionality and app integration. The Five adds 17-inch alloy wheels, foglights, automatic LED headlights, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, upgraded upholstery (Toyota's new SofTex -- an eco-friendly alternative to leather) and heated front seats.

An Advanced Technology package is offered with the Five, and it includes a panoramic sunroof, adaptive cruise control, an automated parallel-parking system, a hard-drive-based navigation system with a larger touchscreen, a premium eight-speaker sound system, a pre-collision safety system and Toyota's Safety Connect system.

2012 Highlights

The 2012 Toyota Prius V is an all-new wagon based on the standard Prius.

Performance & mpg

The 2012 Toyota Prius V is motivated by a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine teamed with a pair of electric motors. Power is sent through a specialized continuously variable transmission (CVT), with a combined total output of 134 hp and 153 pound-feet of torque.

In track testing, the Prius V went from zero to 60 mph in 10.3 seconds -- a time that lags that of rivals like the Jetta diesel wagon (8.8 seconds). Fuel economy is a class-leading 44 mpg city/40 mpg highway and 42 mpg combined.

Safety

Every 2012 Toyota Prius V comes standard with antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front side airbags, side curtain airbags and a driver knee airbag. Optional equipment includes a pre-collision safety system and Toyota's Safety Connect telematics system (which includes emergency assistance and a stolen-vehicle locator). In brake testing, the Prius V stopped from 60 mph in 129 feet, which is longer than average.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Prius V its highest possible rating of "Good" in the frontal-offset, side and roof strength tests.

Driving

Thanks to its heavier curb weight, the 2012 Toyota Prius V feels more substantial and stable on the road than the regular Prius hatchback. The ride is quite smooth and comfortable, and while acceleration is far from brisk, the wagon gets up to speed in an acceptable manner. A Power mode is available to provide an extra boost during highway merging or when traveling up steep gradients. There's also an extra-frugal Eco mode, which is fine in city travel, but its sluggish response makes it unsuitable for the highway. The electric steering is rather numb, but it makes the 2012 Toyota Prius V easy to maneuver in parking lots.

Interior

The Prius V's controls are large and clearly labeled, and its shift lever is placed within easy reach, high on the center stack near the steering wheel. All of this makes the wagon easy to operate and especially well suited for those with arthritis and other mobility challenges. Sadly, taller drivers still have to contend with a steering wheel that's placed too far away. There's a telescoping column, but it doesn't extend nearly far enough.

As with the standard Prius, the Prius V's cabin design is plainer and less ambitious than you'll find in the competition. Materials quality is spotty; some of the plastics are nicely grained, but others look cheap. Fortunately there's no shortage of storage opportunities within the cabin. For example, there's a huge two-tiered glovebox that swallows more than just an owner's manual, and there's a large center console bin along with an open nook beneath the center stack.

A reclining backseat slides fore and aft, allowing you to choose between palatial legroom and expansive cargo capacity. Luggage capacity logs in at a very generous 34.3 cubic feet. Total cargo capacity is also excellent. With 67.3 cubic feet available with the rear seats down, the Prius V rivals most small crossover SUVs.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2012 Toyota Prius v.

5(61%)
4(27%)
3(8%)
2(1%)
1(3%)
4.4
66 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

A review from Quebec...
sergag,12/15/2011
First I apologize abouut my bad english. I have the basic canadian version, slightly different from your's. Already drove 4000 km (2500m.) with it, mostly on highway. Average mileage, cold temperature: 52.3miles/Imp. gallon (160oz.). Best mileage: 72.4 miles/imp. gallon (on 20 miles) Best electric autonomy: 3.4 km. (2.1miles). Better than what figure in owner manual.
Extremely Happy
dhandds,01/14/2012
I hesitated initially because my 2005 Prius' seats were uncomfortable due to lack of lumbar support; I sold it after driving for a year at loss. Fortunately, every v comes with a power lumbar support and as such the seat is very comfortable. I purchased one in black with a package V. The synthetic leather fits and supports my body better than cloth. Also, it handles better with 17 in. wheels, granted it is not a sports car. LED headlights give a bright view at night. It is quiet and smooth on the freeway. It is also very spacious! I brought a Q size memory foam mattress(FOLDED) from Ikea in v with my wife! I have gotten 43MPG in mixed driving of 1,000 miles so far.
Thrilled!
nannyk,11/09/2011
First time Prius owner and have only had for a week. But husband and I could not be happier. Great handling and ride. Roomy with that rear wagon space. We loaded two grandkids in car seats and our labrador in the back- then went to Costco and all fit comfortably. The dash design feels just right. We got the v5 with the advanced tech package and have not been able to explore it adequately. But so far so good. The front and rear moonroof is a terrific feature especially living in the rainy/overcast Northwest. I'm giving up my most beloved MBZ SLK 350- it's painful but manageable adjusting to the great looks and ride of this car. I'll miss track days but oh well- getting too old for that anyway
Exceeded Expectations
springerhills,06/13/2012
Averaging over 50 mpg until last heat wave, dropped to 48.6 mpg, all in Eco Mode. Much quieter than reviews indicated. Due to longer wheelbase and stabilizing system, just as smooth as 2005 Toyota Sequoia. Able to dictate text messages and search web hands free by double clicking on steering wheel button using on I-phone 4G when plugged into Entune. Ample legroom in back seat and long trips are comfortable as the back seats recline. Everything right where you need it, very well designed vehicle. Whole family (especially skeptical husband) LOVES this vehicle. It's like driving a Macbook Pro.
See all 66 reviews of the 2012 Toyota Prius v
Features & Specs

MPG
44 city / 40 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
134 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2012 Toyota Prius v features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2012 Toyota Prius v
More About This Model

Maybe you imagine all Toyota Prius owners as terminal bachelors who log every fill-up, draft off 18-wheelers and count the days until the plug-in model goes on sale. But most Prius drivers aren't so different from the rest of us. They get married, they have children and they have pets, too. And with all that comes the need for more space. Enter the 2012 Toyota Prius V.

"Some families with young children want the efficiency of the Prius, but the standard liftback just doesn't have the kind of room they're looking for," Bob Carter, Toyota division group vice president and general manager, says. "A lot of them are migrating to SUVs for the utility."

Conveniently, the longer, taller 2012 Toyota Prius V (and that's Vee, not Five) matches the dimensions of your typical compact crossover SUV. Yet this biggest of Prii still drives like a wagon and will be classified as such by the EPA.

By Popular Demand, No Third-Row Seat
You might be wondering why the 2012 Toyota Prius V only seats five. After all, the nearly identical Japanese-spec Prius Alpha prototype we drove in March had a third-row seat, as will the European-spec Prius+.

Blame the lack of demand. Less than 5 percent of American buyers have been opting for a third-row seat in the similarly sized Toyota RAV4. "People looking for seven-passenger capacity are shopping one class up," Carter tells us.

Further, it turns out you can't just stuff a fold-flat third row into a hybrid wagon that normally has a nickel-metal hydride battery pack under its cargo floor. First, you've got to ditch those batteries, then find a place to put a smaller lithium-ion battery pack — in the Prius+ and Prius Alpha, Toyota chose the center console, reducing available storage in that location to almost nil.

For all that effort, the switch to Li-ion batteries wouldn't actually raise the 2012 Prius V's EPA rating, which the automaker pegs at 44 city/40 highway/42 combined mpg. However, it certainly would raise the price, and Toyota doesn't think we'd accept that trade for a seat we'd rarely use.

A Bigger Second Row
Of course, Toyota hasn't ruled out the possibility of giving us a seven-seat Prius down the road. For now, though, this hybrid wagon is plenty useful as a five-seater. Compared to a regular Prius, the Prius V is 6 inches longer, 3 inches taller and 1 inch wider. It also rides on a 3-inch-longer wheelbase and a slightly wider track. All the extra length goes straight into the cargo bay, which measures 34.3 cubic feet versus 21.6 cubic feet in the standard Prius.

It feels like legroom has increased, too, probably because the rear seats offer a good range of fore/aft adjustment. You can also recline the seats, and combined with useful gains in hip- and shoulder room, this backseat is friendly for 6-footers and rear-facing baby seats alike. Headroom is only up an inch in the Prius V because Toyota has raised the driver's hip point. So you sit higher in the wagon, but it feels surprisingly natural.

Folding the rear seats opens up 67.3 cubic feet of cargo volume. This matches the Volkswagen Jetta TDI wagon's cargo max and easily beats crossovers like the Chevrolet Equinox and Hyundai Tucson. It's also close to the RAV4 and Honda CR-V, which top out at 73 cubic feet.

The Power of a Prius
Of course, with all that extra sheet metal comes extra weight, in this case 230 pounds versus the standard model. Considering its mission of utility, though, the 2012 Toyota Prius V still weighs in at a svelte 3,274 pounds.

Then again, no car really feels svelte when it's motivated by Toyota's 98-horsepower Atkinson-cycle 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine. Even in Power mode, our Prius V takes a long time getting up to speed with two adults onboard — so it's a good thing we're in hybrid-friendly Northern California, where people just assume we're hypermilers.

Toyota estimates its hybrid wagon will hit 60 mph in 10.4 seconds, and we can't imagine it happening a moment sooner. We've timed a regular Prius at 9.7 seconds to 60.

As you may recall, the 2ZR-FXE engine gets help from an 80-hp front-drive electric motor drawing juice from the NiMH batteries, while a second electric motor acts as a generator. A planetary gearset blends the two power sources and feels for all the world like a CVT (continuously variable transmission) to the Toyota Prius V driver. Total system power is 134 hp just like in the Prius hatch.

Toyota has fitted a shorter 3.704 final drive to the Prius V (versus 3.268 on the standard hatch) to improve off-the-line response. We'd probably lose our patience with the car without that shorter gear, but there's little doubt it contributes to the V's lower mpg versus a regular Prius (51/48/50) — along with the wagon's extra weight and less slippery body (0.29 coefficient of drag versus a 0.25 Cd on the Prius hatch). But the Prius V still beats the diesel Jetta wagon (30/42), Ford Escape Hybrid (34/31) and Fusion Hybrid (41/36).

Other changes on the 2012 Toyota Prius V include the addition of a water jacket for the generator electric motor to improve cooling performance and a revised exhaust heat recirculation system that speeds engine warm-up.

Big Prius Has a Nice Ride
As long as you plan your passes, the 2012 Prius V is actually enjoyable on the freeway, as its longer wheelbase makes for a smoother ride. It's a quiet ride, too, with little intrusion from wind and road noise on Interstate 280.

Spring and damper rates are updated for the wagon, and Toyota has fitted separate bushings for the front springs and dampers to give the engineers more leeway in tuning the suspension. In addition, Toyota is using the car's wheel speed sensors to detect freeway hop, and the hybrid drive system makes minute adjustments in torque response to counteract it.

Handling is still not something you talk about when you drive a 2012 Toyota Prius V. We manage not to hold anyone up on Skyline Boulevard (the old route to San Francisco), but there aren't many sportbikes out in the middle of a workday. The electric power-assisted steering has a new map, but it feels like familiar Prius steering — very light, with minimal feedback.

The bigger Prius also gets larger brakes and a longer pedal stroke. The wagon's ventilated front rotors measure 10.8 inches across (versus 10.0 on the hatchback), while the solid rear discs are 11.5 inches in diameter (versus 10.2). The transitions between regenerative braking and these conventional friction brakes are smooth and refined in city traffic.

I'm Entune With My Prius
Toyota will sell the 2012 Prius V in three trim levels — Two, Three and Five — and they're only confusing if you're not already immersed in Prius culture. See, a normal Prius comes in One, Two, Three, Four and Five variations, and the equipment levels on the Prius V trims match up with their hatch equivalents.

The Prius V Two is your base model, and we expect it to start just shy of $26,000. It comes with 16-inch alloy wheels, P205/60R16 Yokohama BluEarth S34 all-season tires, a keyless ignition, automatic climate control, a 6.1-inch audio system touchscreen, a back-up camera, USB/auxiliary inputs, and Bluetooth hands-free and audio streaming capability.

If you want factory navigation with traffic updates, the Prius V Three adds that functionality to the car's touchscreen interface, along with a telescoping steering wheel. It also adds the Entune system, which Toyota is launching on the Prius V and Tacoma this fall.

To use Entune, you'll need to install an app on your iPhone, Android phone, Windows phone or BlackBerry, and then you'll have access to the Bing search engine, Pandora, iHeart radio, OpenTable and a growing list of apps on the car's touchscreen via the Bluetooth connection. As with all new technology, there's some trial and error involved, but being able to look up POIs on Bing that the hard-drive-based navigation couldn't otherwise find is very useful.

Finally, there's the Prius V Five wagon, which is likely to shatter the $30,000 barrier, given that its hatch equivalent lists at $29,550. The big upgrade is the SofTex simulated leather upholstery (if you want real cow hides, you're as bad as people who wear fur coats), which replaces the cheesy cloth found in lower-line models. You also get 17-inch wheels with P215/50R17 Toyo Proxes tires, LED headlamps and keyless functionality on the passenger door and liftgate.

An optional advanced technology package on the Five bundles a whole bunch of items we'd rather buy separately. Headlining the list is an upgraded audio-navigation system with a higher-resolution 7-inch screen and JBL GreenEdge sound components, which are said to be lighter and less power-hungry than normal JBL parts. Also included are adaptive cruise control and Toyota's self-parking system.

Let's Have Another Kid
Toyota has carefully planned the expansion of the Prius family, and the automaker isn't about to do something drastic that could alter the aura of piety and frugality surrounding the Toyota Prius nameplate. So the first new family member is the 2012 Toyota Prius V. It's just a little bit larger and it should only cost a couple grand more.

And for that extra money, you'll get a genuinely useful five-passenger hybrid wagon with plenty of room for kids and kid paraphernalia. However, the Prius V really strains the standard Prius powertrain. It has a nice ride and all, but there's no getting around the fact that it's slow — and that a Jetta TDI wagon is less slow.

However, Toyota is only looking to sell the Prius V to 25,000 patient souls annually. And far from stealing sales from the Prius hatchback (which topped 140,000 units in 2010), the 2012 Prius V is expected to bring in families who otherwise would have ended up in a crossover SUV. We just hope not to get stuck behind them on Skyline Boulevard.

Edmunds attended a manufacturer-sponsored press event to facilitate this report.

Used 2012 Toyota Prius v Overview

The Used 2012 Toyota Prius v is offered in the following submodels: Prius v Wagon. Available styles include Three 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), Five 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and Two 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2012 Toyota Prius v?

Price comparisons for Used 2012 Toyota Prius v trim styles:

  • The Used 2012 Toyota Prius v Three is priced between $4,500 and$11,749 with odometer readings between 85944 and230849 miles.
  • The Used 2012 Toyota Prius v Two is priced between $7,950 and$12,388 with odometer readings between 82592 and178340 miles.
  • The Used 2012 Toyota Prius v Five is priced between $9,997 and$9,997 with odometer readings between 132892 and132892 miles.

Which used 2012 Toyota Prius vs are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2012 Toyota Prius v for sale near. There are currently 6 used and CPO 2012 Prius vs listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $4,500 and mileage as low as 82592 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2012 Toyota Prius v.

Can't find a used 2012 Toyota Prius vs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Prius v for sale - 9 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $23,847.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 2 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $11,586.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Prius v for sale - 1 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $21,622.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 6 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $10,374.

