Used 2014 Toyota Prius v for Sale Near Me
446 listings
- 113,657 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,999$2,496 Below Market
- 57,699 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,921$1,828 Below Market
- 109,980 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,988
- 169,115 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$7,700$1,119 Below Market
- 159,264 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,495$1,180 Below Market
- 93,954 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,998$845 Below Market
- 78,855 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,995$859 Below Market
- 145,910 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,200$564 Below Market
- 108,957 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,688$925 Below Market
- 113,069 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,483$301 Below Market
- 4,704 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,500$581 Below Market
- 45,557 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,995$644 Below Market
- 96,216 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,900$794 Below Market
- 38,863 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,500
- 164,729 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$9,936$380 Below Market
- 95,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,597$935 Below Market
- 89,422 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$13,500$266 Below Market
- 31,156 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$18,998
Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Prius v
Read recent reviews for the Toyota Prius v
Overall Consumer Rating4.69 Reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.69 Reviews
Report abuse
DN Word,12/04/2015
Three 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
This car is sporty and fun to drive, no problem at all getting up to speed to pass, and I love the cruise control that keeps you from accelerating beyond the settings even on a long, downhill slope. But don't expect the touted 50mph unless you are annoyingly pokey getting off to a start. I never get better than 46 mpg regardless of where I drive (mountains, freeway, city). And beware, the zippy, tight turns and easy parking may take getting used to. The first month I had it, I wrecked the entire right side turning too tightly around a tree that was outside the illumination of my headlights. It seats five reasonably comfortably and the rear storage area is larger than it appears, although, like most cars today, you will have to move anything you have in there to change a tire. I had to find a cushion to raise the seat up to a good driving level, since seat height is not adjustable, and prepare to find another cushion if you have lower back issues, since there's absolutely no support there. Plus the steering wheel never adjusts to where it would optimally be for an average sized woman. A backup camera is standard, but rear visibility is so awful that they probably had no choice. And no matter how I try, I always have to use my hand to block the sun when it's low, since the visors don't seem to cover all the possibilities. But those are minor issues compared to the nightmarish climate controls, digital displays and virtually useless navigation (for which I paid well over a grand.) Want to see your odometer reading? You must toggle through mind-boggling displays hunting for it. My biggest beef is the climate control -- stupidly hard to operate (dangerous even, since you are usually driving when you want to adjust them), and not very effective, but maybe that's because I haven't yet learned to operate them after years of driving this car. Toyota used to make a simple three-dial control that was so intuitive -- too cold, turn to red zone, too hot, turn to blue zone, want outside air mixed in, turn to white zone. Sooooooo easy and effective. And no dog ever stepped on them and changed all your settings.
