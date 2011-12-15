Used 2012 Toyota Prius v for Sale Near Me

  • 2012 Toyota Prius v Five in Off White/Cream
    used

    2012 Toyota Prius v Five

    147,992 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,483

    $1,956 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Toyota Prius v Three in Off White/Cream
    used

    2012 Toyota Prius v Three

    130,241 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,995

    $1,967 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Toyota Prius v Five in Black
    used

    2012 Toyota Prius v Five

    121,928 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,395

    $2,139 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Toyota Prius v Three in Dark Blue
    used

    2012 Toyota Prius v Three

    107,368 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $8,598

    $2,070 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Toyota Prius v Five in Off White/Cream
    used

    2012 Toyota Prius v Five

    107,037 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,552

    $2,668 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Toyota Prius v Five in Gray
    used

    2012 Toyota Prius v Five

    141,371 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $7,999

    $2,268 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Toyota Prius v Two in Black
    used

    2012 Toyota Prius v Two

    100,158 miles

    $8,992

    $1,603 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Toyota Prius v Three in Off White/Cream
    used

    2012 Toyota Prius v Three

    158,609 miles

    $6,788

    Details
  • 2012 Toyota Prius v Five in Light Blue
    used

    2012 Toyota Prius v Five

    74,018 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,990

    $2,313 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Toyota Prius v Three in Gray
    used

    2012 Toyota Prius v Three

    102,288 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,998

    $1,378 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Toyota Prius v Three in Off White/Cream
    used

    2012 Toyota Prius v Three

    99,568 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,998

    $1,382 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Toyota Prius v Three in Red
    used

    2012 Toyota Prius v Three

    140,650 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,599

    $1,140 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Toyota Prius v Five in Light Blue
    used

    2012 Toyota Prius v Five

    78,161 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,995

    $1,333 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Toyota Prius v Two in Black
    used

    2012 Toyota Prius v Two

    175,843 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,950

    $835 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Toyota Prius v Five in Off White/Cream
    used

    2012 Toyota Prius v Five

    163,463 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,662

    Details
  • 2012 Toyota Prius v Three in Black
    used

    2012 Toyota Prius v Three

    145,388 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,250

    $691 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Toyota Prius v Three in Gray
    used

    2012 Toyota Prius v Three

    76,462 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,599

    Details
  • 2012 Toyota Prius v Three in Gray
    used

    2012 Toyota Prius v Three

    81,211 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,495

    $656 Below Market
    Details

A review from Quebec...
sergag,12/15/2011
First I apologize abouut my bad english. I have the basic canadian version, slightly different from your's. Already drove 4000 km (2500m.) with it, mostly on highway. Average mileage, cold temperature: 52.3miles/Imp. gallon (160oz.). Best mileage: 72.4 miles/imp. gallon (on 20 miles) Best electric autonomy: 3.4 km. (2.1miles). Better than what figure in owner manual.
