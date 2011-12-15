Used 2012 Toyota Prius v for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Toyota Fort Myers - Fort Myers / Florida

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and all new tires! Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Dark Gray; Fabric Seat Trim Magnetic Gray Metallic AutoNation Toyota Fort Myers is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2012 Toyota Prius v Two only has 102,285mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! This Toyota includes: DARK GRAY, FABRIC SEAT TRIM Cloth Seats MAGNETIC GRAY METALLIC *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Outstanding fuel economy and sleek styling are two great reasons to consider this Toyota Prius v. A Toyota with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This Prius v Two was gently driven and it shows. Service records are included with the purchase of this well-maintained pre-owned vehicle. This gently driven vehicle has been well-kept and still has the showroom shine. Most vehicles are forgettable, but then there is the 2012 Toyota Prius v Two. This high-performance vehicle provides a memorable experience each time you drive it. The engineers at Toyota, without question, designed a masterful automobile that provides all of the essential perks needed for someone like you. Treat yourself to a Toyota Prius v Two that's got it all. Nearly every option is packed into this beautiful ride. More information about the 2012 Toyota Prius v: The Prius has set the standard for hybrid-powertrains in the US since it was introduced. The current model is the most efficient, most reliable Prius yet and starting at $22,120 before tax rebates and incentives, it's an amazing bargain. With several new Prius variations on the way, the winning hybrid powertrain will be available in more body styles to appeal to more car buyers. Anyone who thought the original Prius was too small should look for the Prius v. Customers looking to maximize their fuel economy would be advised to consider the Prius Plug-in. Both feature Toyota's reliable, efficient hybrid technology at a reasonable price. Strengths of this model include proven reliability, new models provide cargo and passenger flexibility, and Leading fuel economy

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Toyota Prius v Three with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

42 Combined MPG ( 44 City/ 40 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTDZN3EUXC3142896

Stock: C3142896

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-30-2020