Used 2012 Toyota Prius v for Sale Near Me
- 147,992 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,483$1,956 Below Market
#1 Cochran Toyota - North Huntingdon / Pennsylvania
~ NO HAGGLE PRICING ~, LOT1 TOYOTA NORTH HUNTINGDON ~, 1 MONTH/1,000 MILES LIMITED POWERTRAIN WARRANTY ~, REARVIEW CAMERA ~, Advanced Parking Guidance System ~, Advanced Technology Package w/Moonroof/Nav ~, Alloy wheels ~, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control ~, Electronic Stability Control ~, Panoramic View Moonroof ~, Pre-Collision System ~, Remote keyless entry ~, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel w/Audio Controls ~, Traction control ~ 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V VVT-i Aluminum CVT FWD Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 44/40 City/Highway MPG Plus, with #1 Cochran's Market Based Pricing you can feel confident that you are receiving the Best Price and Value available to You! #1 Cochran has been providing the Tri-State area with excellent sales and service experiences for 50 Years. STOP! Buy Today! Let YOUR #1 Cochran experience begin!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Prius v Five with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDZN3EU1C3040127
Stock: CT200806A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 130,241 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,995$1,967 Below Market
Toyota Direct - Columbus / Ohio
*DESIRABLE FEATURES:* BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, KEYLESS ENTRY, ALLOY WHEELS, ALUMINUM WHEELS, MP3 COMPATIBLE.This front wheel drive 2012 Toyota Prius V Two features an impressive 1.80 Engine with a Blizzard Pearl Exterior with a Dark Gray Fabric Interior. With only 130,241 miles this 2012 Toyota Prius V is your best buy in Columbus, OH.*TECHNOLOGY FEATURES:* This 2012 Toyota Prius V in Columbus,OH Includes: Keyless Start, Satellite Radio, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Auxiliary Audio Input, Anti Theft System, Single-Disc CD Player*STOCK# C3028248A* Toyota Direct has this 2012 Toyota Prius V Two ready for a quick sale today. Don't forget Toyota Direct Columbus will buy or trade for your car, truck, SUV, van, motorcycle and/or ATV!*DEALER CONTACT INFO:* Call Toyota Direct today at *(888) 279-1570 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE* of this 2012 Toyota Prius V Two! Toyota Direct of Columbus, New Albany, Gahanna, Westerville & Worthington, OH. You can also visit us at, 4248 Morse Rd. Columbus OH, 43230 to check it out in person!*MECHANICAL FEATURES:* Scores 40.0 Highway MPG and 44.0 City MPG! This Toyota Prius V comes Factory equipped with an impressive 1.80 engine, an 1-speed continuously variable ratio transmission. Other Installed Mechanical Features Include Heated Mirrors, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Traction Control, Cruise Control, Telescoping Wheel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Disc Brakes, Intermittent Wipers, Rear Window Wiper, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer*INTERIOR OPTIONS:* New Albany, Gahanna & Westerville, OH used car shoppers are lighting up the phones at our Columbus OH dealership over these interior options: Automatic Climate Control, Overhead Console, Adjustable Lumbar Seat(s), Illuminated entry, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Air Conditioning, Rear Seat Center Armrest, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Reading Light(s), Split Folding Rear Seat, Rear Window Defroster, Tilt Steering Wheel, Bench Seat, Vanity Mirrors*EXTERIOR OPTIONS:* Whether driving to From New Albany to Westerville, you'll arrive in style with exterior options like: Wheel Covers, Auto Headlamp, Spoiler / Ground Effects*SAFETY OPTIONS:* Whether making a cross-town Columbus commute from Worthington to Grove City or car pooling precious cargo to after school sports practice, you'll enjoy peace of mind with the following safety equipment options: Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, Rear Head Air Bag, Knee AirBag, Occupant sensing airbag, Dual Air Bags, Overhead airbag, Delay-off headlights, Anti-Lock Brakes, Front Side Air Bags, Child Proof Locks, Front Head Air Bag*Used Cars Columbus Ohio:* with over 230 used cars for sale at our Columbus, Ohio Toyota dealership. Toyota Direct has the used cars Columbus, Ohio shoppers trust for safety, reliability and service.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Prius v Three with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDZN3EU8C3028248
Stock: C3028248A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 121,928 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,395$2,139 Below Market
Carmania - Chesapeake / Virginia
CARMANIA IS BUILT ON HONESTY, INTEGRITY & TRUST* ONE HASSLE FREE PRICE (Nobody Beats our Price & Quality)* EXCELLENT GOOGLE REVIEWS (4.9 rated with over 200)* 100% APPROVAL IS OUR GOAL * 90 DAY DEALER WARRANTY (All vehicles come with a Warranty)* COMPLETE ONLINE PURCHASE EXPERIENCE VIA DOCUSIGN * HOME DELIVERY (First 50 miles are free-call Dealer for details)* SERVICE FACILITY ON SITE* DEALER PROCESSING FEE, SALES TAX, REGISTRATION, TITLE FEES ARE NOT INCLUDED IN THE SELLING PRICE ** Vehicle Runs Well ** Must test drive ** Done all Scheduled Maintenance ** Title in possession **
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Prius v Five with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDZN3EU3C3038170
Stock: 038170
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 107,368 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$8,598$2,070 Below Market
Perry Ford of Poway - Poway / California
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V VVT-i Aluminum, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Playback Capable w/Navi. 44/40 City/Highway MPG Odometer is 10422 miles below market average! Blue
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Prius v Three with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDZN3EU3C3129326
Stock: 100478A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-19-2020
- 107,037 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,552$2,668 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Stevens Creek - San Jose / California
Prius V 5 Advanced Technology Pkg Sun/Moonroof Navigation System Extra Cost Paint Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Bisque; Synthetic Leather Seat Trim Blizzard Pearl Prius V 5 This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This outstanding example of a 2012 Toyota Prius v Five is offered by Mercedes-Benz of Stevens Creek. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. When it comes to high fuel economy, plenty of versatility and a great looks, this ToyotaPrius v Five cannot be beat. This Toyota Prius v's superior fuel-efficiency is proof that not all vehicles are created equal. The Prius v Five is well maintained and has just 107,031mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. You'll see the world in a whole new way thanks to the navigation system that comes with this vehicle. More information about the 2012 Toyota Prius v: The Prius has set the standard for hybrid-powertrains in the US since it was introduced. The current model is the most efficient, most reliable Prius yet and starting at $22,120 before tax rebates and incentives, it's an amazing bargain. With several new Prius variations on the way, the winning hybrid powertrain will be available in more body styles to appeal to more car buyers. Anyone who thought the original Prius was too small should look for the Prius v. Customers looking to maximize their fuel economy would be advised to consider the Prius Plug-in. Both feature Toyota's reliable, efficient hybrid technology at a reasonable price. This model sets itself apart with proven reliability, new models provide cargo and passenger flexibility, and Leading fuel economy All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Prius v Five with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDZN3EU3C3021482
Stock: C3021482
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-09-2020
- 141,371 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$7,999$2,268 Below Market
Dutchs Ford - Mount Sterling / Kentucky
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 4510 miles below market average!Leather, Navigation GPS, 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V VVT-i Aluminum, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted A/C controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers.Charcoal 2012 Toyota Station Wagon Prius v Three 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V VVT-i Aluminum FWDClick the Autocheck button for a FREE full history report on any of ANY of our vehicles, courtesy of Dutch's Auto!Get the deal that you deserve at Dutch's!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Prius v Five with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDZN3EU6C3130521
Stock: 130521
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-11-2020
- 100,158 miles
$8,992$1,603 Below Market
Golden Oldies Auto Sales - Hudson / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Prius v Two with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDZN3EU4C3175490
Stock: 20319
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 158,609 miles
$6,788
Gillman Mitsubishi San Antonio - Selma / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Prius v Three with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDZN3EU6C3037062
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 74,018 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,990$2,313 Below Market
Wilde Lexus of Sarasota - Sarasota / Florida
Five trim. EPA 40 MPG Hwy/44 MPG City!, PRICED TO MOVE $400 below NADA Retail! Heated Seats, NAV, Sunroof, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Hybrid, PRIUS V 5 ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY PKG, Alloy Wheels, Back-Up Camera. READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Hybrid, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks. OPTION PACKAGES: PRIUS V 5 ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY PKG dynamic radar cruise control, pre-collision system, advanced parking guidance system, HDD voice-activated navigation system w/ENTUNE, 7" touch/split-screen, (8) JBL GreenEdge speakers w/amplifier, pwr tilt/slide panorama moonroof w/pwr sunshades, Safety Connect w/emergency assistance, stolen vehicle locator, roadside assistance & automatic collision notification w/complimentary. Toyota Five with CLEAR SKY METALLIC exterior and DARK GRAY interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 98 HP at 5200 RPM*. EXPERTS CONCLUDE: "Larger than the "normal" Prius, the Prius V expands the Prius lineup. Like its little brother, efficiency is the name of the game." -CarAndDriver.com. Great Gas Mileage: 44 MPG City. EXCELLENT VALUE: This Prius v is priced $400 below NADA Retail. WHY BUY FROM US: Our passion is providing you with a world-class ownership experience. We share the thrill our customers get from owning and driving a great vehicle. Whether you come in for a new or pre-owned Lexus, Jaguar, or other make automobile, to have your vehicle serviced or to arrange financing, we are committed to providing an experience that keeps you coming back. It is the policy of this dealership that prices are plus tax, tag, title, Private Tag Agency Fee/EFF of $148, and Predelivery Service Fee of $799 (which fees represent cost and profits to the dealer for items such as cleaning, inspecting, adjusting vehicl
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Prius v Five with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDZN3EU1C3033419
Stock: L201463A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 102,288 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,998$1,378 Below Market
AutoNation Toyota Fort Myers - Fort Myers / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and all new tires! Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Dark Gray; Fabric Seat Trim Magnetic Gray Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Toyota Fort Myers is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2012 Toyota Prius v Two only has 102,285mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! This Toyota includes: DARK GRAY, FABRIC SEAT TRIM Cloth Seats MAGNETIC GRAY METALLIC *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Outstanding fuel economy and sleek styling are two great reasons to consider this Toyota Prius v. A Toyota with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This Prius v Two was gently driven and it shows. Service records are included with the purchase of this well-maintained pre-owned vehicle. This gently driven vehicle has been well-kept and still has the showroom shine. Most vehicles are forgettable, but then there is the 2012 Toyota Prius v Two. This high-performance vehicle provides a memorable experience each time you drive it. The engineers at Toyota, without question, designed a masterful automobile that provides all of the essential perks needed for someone like you. Treat yourself to a Toyota Prius v Two that's got it all. Nearly every option is packed into this beautiful ride. More information about the 2012 Toyota Prius v: The Prius has set the standard for hybrid-powertrains in the US since it was introduced. The current model is the most efficient, most reliable Prius yet and starting at $22,120 before tax rebates and incentives, it's an amazing bargain. With several new Prius variations on the way, the winning hybrid powertrain will be available in more body styles to appeal to more car buyers. Anyone who thought the original Prius was too small should look for the Prius v. Customers looking to maximize their fuel economy would be advised to consider the Prius Plug-in. Both feature Toyota's reliable, efficient hybrid technology at a reasonable price. Strengths of this model include proven reliability, new models provide cargo and passenger flexibility, and Leading fuel economy All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Prius v Three with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDZN3EUXC3142896
Stock: C3142896
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 99,568 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,998$1,382 Below Market
AutoNation Toyota Fort Myers - Fort Myers / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and all new tires! Remote Engine Start Navigation System Preferred Accessory Pkg Extra Cost Paint Rear Bumper Applique Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Blizzard Pearl Dark Gray; Fabric Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Contact AutoNation Toyota Fort Myers today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2012 Toyota Prius v Three. The impressive Toyota fuel-efficiency will make you quickly realize what you've been missing out on in life. It's noteworthy fuel economy and minimal emissions make this vehicle's value a cut above the rest. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage Toyota Prius v. A rare find these days. Find the quickest driving route in this Toyota Prius v Three using the installed navigation system. This nav system is one of the easiest to use and will help get you where you need to go quickly! This wonderfully maintained Toyota Prius v is in the top 10% of its class when it comes to cleanliness and condition. This highly refined Toyota Prius v comes with exciting features you'd expect in a vehicle twice the price. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Toyota Prius v Three. More information about the 2012 Toyota Prius v: The Prius has set the standard for hybrid-powertrains in the US since it was introduced. The current model is the most efficient, most reliable Prius yet and starting at $22,120 before tax rebates and incentives, it's an amazing bargain. With several new Prius variations on the way, the winning hybrid powertrain will be available in more body styles to appeal to more car buyers. Anyone who thought the original Prius was too small should look for the Prius v. Customers looking to maximize their fuel economy would be advised to consider the Prius Plug-in. Both feature Toyota's reliable, efficient hybrid technology at a reasonable price. This model sets itself apart with proven reliability, new models provide cargo and passenger flexibility, and Leading fuel economy All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Prius v Three with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDZN3EU3C3085702
Stock: C3085702
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-04-2020
- 140,650 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,599$1,140 Below Market
AutoNation Honda Dulles - Sterling / Virginia
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Barcelona Red Metallic Bisque; Fabric Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. For peace of mind, it has been through a 125 point mechanical inspection, comes with a dealer warranty for 90 days/ 4,000 miles, and 5 day/ 250 mile money back guarantee. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Prius v Three with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDZN3EU6C3149084
Stock: C3149084
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 78,161 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,995$1,333 Below Market
Union City DriveTime - Union City / Georgia
GENIUS TOOLS & VEHICLE BENEFITS: Experience the Genius Way to Buy a Car at DriveTime with true online financing terms, no haggle pricing and a pressure free sales experience. Every vehicle at DriveTime is inspected prior to arriving on the lot and comes complete with a 5-Day vehicle return policy, 30 Day/1500 Mile Limited Warranty. DriveTime vehicles also include a FREE AutoCheck History Report plus an extensive list of vehicle features and safety information. With over 14,000 used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs nationwide, we have the vehicle you�ve been dreaming of! Note: Prices exclude taxes and finance charges and, where allowed by state law, may exclude doc fees up to $299 and other applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Prius v Five with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDZN3EU8C3019369
Stock: 1030224034
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 175,843 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,950$835 Below Market
Shift - San Francisco - San Francisco / California
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1093020 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shift's website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Prius v Two with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDZN3EU0C3025750
Stock: c142247
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 163,463 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,662
Universal Toyota - San Antonio / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Prius v Five with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDZN3EU5C3039997
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 145,388 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,250$691 Below Market
Escondido Auto Super Center - Escondido / California
Clean CARFAX. Black ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. 44/40 City/Highway MPGNO HAGGLE PRICING! OUR INVENTORY IS PRICED RIGHT FROM THE START, NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY! COMPREHENSIVE 151 POINT INSPECTION ON EVERY VEHICLE! WARRANTY INCLUDED! We can get you financed regardless of your credit score, so please dont hesitate to give us a call at (760)737-9400 to see how we can help you! Come see how easy and fun buying a car can be at Escondido Auto Super Center. Internet special pricing cannot be combined with any other offer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Prius v Three with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDZN3EU2C3176749
Stock: 19513
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-05-2020
- 76,462 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,599
CarMax Live Oak - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - San Antonio / Texas
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TX, and excludes tax, title and tags, and $150 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Prius v Three with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDZN3EU0C3058067
Stock: 19014920
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 81,211 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,495$656 Below Market
Tallahassee DriveTime - Tallahassee / Florida
GENIUS TOOLS & VEHICLE BENEFITS: Experience the Genius Way to Buy a Car at DriveTime with true online financing terms, no haggle pricing and a pressure free sales experience. Every vehicle at DriveTime is inspected prior to arriving on the lot and comes complete with a 5-Day vehicle return policy, 30 Day/1500 Mile Limited Warranty. DriveTime vehicles also include a FREE AutoCheck History Report plus an extensive list of vehicle features and safety information. With over 14,000 used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs nationwide, we have the vehicle you�ve been dreaming of! Note: Prices exclude taxes and finance charges and, where allowed by state law, may exclude doc fees up to $299 and other applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Prius v Three with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDZN3EU1C3086878
Stock: 1060180000
Certified Pre-Owned: No
