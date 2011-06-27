Used 2015 Toyota Prius v Consumer Reviews

Practicable, Comfortable Car – Terrible NAV MSG , 10/19/2015 Four 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 25 of 25 people found this review helpful I am driving a Prius V four with 7,000 miles that I have now had for 5 months. Overall, I am very happy with the car. As I get older, I find it difficult to get in and out of many cars, even very expensive cars. This one is easy, both the front and back seats. For regular sized people, it is comfortable, both in the front and back. The rear seats recline to some extent, a big plus for long trips. I just returned from an 800 mile trip, loaded with 5 adults and everyone was comfortable. The ride is comfortable and handles road bumps well, even with 5 in the car. Getting things in and out of the back is great, Plenty of room and no lip to lift things over. For ice hockey players, there is plenty of room for 4 players and their equipment. I typically operate the car in ECO mode and get an average of 44 miles per gallon. On occasion, I will put the car in PWR mode, for example when entering a crowded highway. I didn’t buy the car for performance, so it doesn’t bother me that the does not handle like an Infiniti or BMW and that it does not accelerate like a sports car. In ECO mode, when I drive up steep hills, the motor whines, but when I need more acceleration, I just move it into PWR mode. I am spending $15 a week for fuel instead of $50 for my Acura. Toyota did a very smart thing by displaying the MPGs for the current trip on the dashboard. It provides immediate feedback and provide reminder to not drive as aggressively. The touch screen / Nav / Radio / Climate system is terrible. First of all, the screen locks up and you need to power it down to reboot it about once a week. Even though I like the A/C fan speed to be stronger than most people, the Auto settings for the A/C blows the fan at significantly too high a speed, so that I need to take it off of Auto. (Interestingly enough, I had a 2006 Infiniti M35x that did not have the fan speed high enough and the car would get stuffy). The Nav is very hard to use and control. First of all, there is no joystick, so moving around the screen requires swiping your finger. With a joystick, you can just hold it in the direction and the screen moves. It can even move faster if you hold it for a long period of time. Finger swipes are slow and ineffective. Every time you place your finger on the screen, an address appears, blocking much of the screen. Also, there are many controls on the screen and it often accidentally goes into various modes. The screen, at times, splits between radio and turn functions, at a 50/50 ratio. This makes the map too small to effectively use. If the car is moving, you (or the passenger) cannot enter an address into the system. I understand that Toyota does this for safety reasons; however, since the car is able to sense if someone is in the passenger seat it should then should allow address entry. It is much safer to have a passenger enter the address than have the driver enter it, fighting with the voice recognition system while traveling at 65 MPH. I have a 2009 Honda Fit and a 2008 Acura MDX both with far superior NAV systems. I now tend to use Google Maps on my cell phone instead of the Toyota system. What a shame. If you don’t expect the performance of a sports car and are looking for affordable, economical, roomy basic transportation, this car is highly recommended. Just watch out for the NAV / Touchscreen system. ********* Update ********** I have had the car now for 18 months and have over 20,000 miles. The Nav is still awful. I now use Waze from my cell phone. Also, my radio was starting to freeze so Toyota did a firmware upgrade and it appears to have solved the issue. I have noticed that the mileage is weight dependent. I drove 800 miles with a packed car to move my daughter into college and got 8 miles per gallon less than I did on the return trip with an empty car. In addition, I get better mileage in the warm months than the cold months by a couple miles per gallon. As far as missing features, the thing I miss most is not having a seat release ( to fold down the rear seats) from the hatch area. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2nd Prius V purchase Douglas Lower , 07/16/2015 Three 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 21 of 21 people found this review helpful I have purchased so many vehicles your head would spin, I am a Caraholic.Of all the vehicles I have owned, only a few are my all time favorites. Jeep Wranglers and this Prius V and the Beetle Convertible and Kia Soul. This Vehicle will meet anyones needs. Great room and very versatile and comfortable and fantastic on gas. I could have kicked myself when I traded the last one in. This year the safety record is fantastic. I noticed a few mentions in consumer reviews about the entertainment, navigation screen freezing before buying the vehicle, My new car did the same thing. I noticed if I turned the vehicle off it would sometimes unfreeze. I took it into the dealership. The radio ,nav unit is manufactured by Panasonic. They have a fix for the unit, they will be shipping out new units within 3 weeks. Driving the Vehicle from Burien to Auburn then to Renton I achieved 53 mpg. That is hard to believe, I only have a little over a hundred miles .I then dropped it off to have the radio unit replaced. I feel they have made a few improvements over my first one. If you want one car to do everything, this is it.

Great little car, great milage, nav junk Big Bob , 11/11/2015 Four 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 20 of 20 people found this review helpful Purchased car for wife who drives 140 round trip for work. Car averages 42 MPG in the city or highway. We love it and have fun driving it around town.. WARNING, the navigation system is junk. Just use your phone or GPS unit. Our screen would lock up and we had dealer order new screen. Problem fixed. Problem is the JUNK program that the units uses to find routes. It will send you nowhere and everywhere but where you want to go. How hard can it be, that Toyota can not give us a new download from Garmin, Tom Tom or Waze. Talk to any Prius owner and they all HATE the nav system. Five stars for the car, Thrash can for the Navigation system.

Prius v4 blizzardqueen , 05/30/2015 Four 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 19 of 19 people found this review helpful I bought the wagon because I wanted the mpg and cargo space I was used to. My previous car was a Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited that I bought new in 01. I love driving this car, all the visual guides on the driving performance are pretty cool.