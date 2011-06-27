Close

Certified. Toyota Details:* 160 Point Inspection (for Toyota Certified Used Vehicles program), 174 Point Inspection (for Toyota Certified Used Hybrids program)* Warranty Deductible: $50* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from TCUV purchase date* Transferable Warranty* Limited Comprehensive Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from certified purchase date. Roadside Assistance for 1 Year (for Toyota Certified Used Vehicles program), Limited Comprehensive Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from certified purchase date. Battery Warranty 8 years/100,000 miles (whichever comes first) from original date of first use when sold as new. Fuel Cell Vehicle Warranty 8 years/100,000 mile (whichever comes first) on key fuel cell components. Roadside Assistance for 1 Year (for Toyota Certified Used Hybrids program)* Vehicle History* Roadside AssistanceStation Wagon, 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V VVT-i Aluminum, CVT, FWD, White, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.Reviews:* Outstanding fuel economy; roomy interior with lots of storage; generous cargo capacity; quiet and comfy ride. Source: Edmunds* The world's first and most successful mass-produced hybrid car, the Toyota Prius hybrid continues to expand its dominance. If you're looking for the best fuel economy in the hybrid field, the Prius' 51cty/48 hwy mpg rating is still king. The plug-in model also allows for more options and with the ability to run solely on electric power at ratings of 95 MPGe. The driver is given a range of performance options via the EV, Eco, and Power buttons, which allow for variations in throttle application and fuel consumption. In EV mode, the Prius hybrid functions solely on electric power (speed and miles permitting), while the Power mode setting delivers the full potential of the gasoline engine assisted by the electric motor. The Eco mode setting is probably the most useful of the three, allowing the Prius' computer to modify the throttle response for the best balance of fuel consumption and performance. The Toyota Prius hybrid hatchback features an interior as modern and different as its exterior. The available Solar Roof is embedded with solar panels that can power a fan to circulate ambient air through the cabin when parked in direct sunlight. The contoured dash looks particularly handsome with its 2-tone panels. The Prius' sheet metal is designed to cheat the wind, with sharp-edged creases and flush glass panels. Even the car's wheel covers are aerodynamic. Available safety features include Dynamic Radar Cruise Control which can regulate vehicle speed when cruise control is engaged, a Pre-Collision System which can automatically apply brakes if collision is detected, and Lane Keep Assist which can give a warning notification or when Dynamic Radar Cruise Control is engaged it can gently correct steering. Source: The Manufacturer Summary

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Toyota Prius v Three with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

42 Combined MPG ( 44 City/ 40 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTDZN3EU0FJ037638

Stock: 5T3037

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 08-11-2020