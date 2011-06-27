Used 2015 Toyota Prius v for Sale Near Me
- New Listing$11,299Great Deal | $3,986 below market
2015 Toyota Prius v Three62,612 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Right Toyota - Scottsdale / Arizona
Gray 2015 Toyota Prius v FWD CVT 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V VVT-i Aluminum 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V VVT-i Aluminum.Recent Arrival! 44/40 City/Highway MPGYou can't go wrong at Right Toyota.Reviews: * Outstanding fuel economy; roomy interior with lots of storage; generous cargo capacity; quiet and comfy ride. Source: Edmunds * The world's first and most successful mass-produced hybrid car, the Toyota Prius hybrid continues to expand its dominance. If you're looking for the best fuel economy in the hybrid field, the Prius' 51cty/48 hwy mpg rating is still king. The plug-in model also allows for more options and with the ability to run solely on electric power at ratings of 95 MPGe. The driver is given a range of performance options via the EV, Eco, and Power buttons, which allow for variations in throttle application and fuel consumption. In EV mode, the Prius hybrid functions solely on electric power (speed and miles permitting), while the Power mode setting delivers the full potential of the gasoline engine assisted by the electric motor. The Eco mode setting is probably the most useful of the three, allowing the Prius' computer to modify the throttle response for the best balance of fuel consumption and performance. The Toyota Prius hybrid hatchback features an interior as modern and different as its exterior. The available Solar Roof is embedded with solar panels that can power a fan to circulate ambient air through the cabin when parked in direct sunlight. The contoured dash looks particularly handsome with its 2-tone panels. The Prius' sheet metal is designed to cheat the wind, with sharp-edged creases and flush glass panels. Even the car's wheel covers are aerodynamic. Available safety features include Dynamic Radar Cruise Control which can regulate vehicle speed when cruise control is engaged, a Pre-Collision System which can automatically apply brakes if collision is detected, and Lane Keep Assist which can give a warning notification or when Dynamic Radar Cruise Control is engaged it can gently correct steering. Source: The Manufacturer Summary
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota Prius v Three with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDZN3EU6FJ025820
Stock: 00978926
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- $14,650Great Deal | $2,099 below market
2015 Toyota Prius v Two74,626 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Elite Auto Sales - Raleigh / North Carolina
74 Thousand miles, Leather interior, power seat, heated seats, reverse camera, Navigation system, Universal garage opener, USB/AUX Plug ins, Bluetooth, Alloy wheels. 90 DAY WARRANTY INCLUDED WITH EVERY VEHICLE. MASTERCARD, VISA, and DISCOVER CARD ACCEPTED. FINANCING AVAILABLE, ask about our competitive finance rates. A+ rating with Better Business Bureau. Serving the triangle with over 1,000 satisfied customers a year for over 20 years! Warranties are available from 12 months to 48 months on all vehicles starting at $599. All Prices are clearly posted on every vehicle. We have 5 full time certified mechanics on staff to provide you with the quality and piece of mind you deserve. Our professional staff previews over a thousand vehicles a week and hand picks only the best quality pre owned vehicles. Come see why 40% of our customers are repeats or referrals. This vehicle is located at the Elite Auto Sales in Raleigh, 3804 Fayetteville rd at the 401/70 split 3 miles south of downtown Raleigh. For more information please call 919-832-7060 or text 919-808-1449. Visit our website at www.eliteautoraleigh.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota Prius v Two with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDZN3EUXFJ023004
Stock: 023004
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $16,991Great Deal
Certified 2015 Toyota Prius v Three38,753 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Longo Toyota of Prosper - Prosper / Texas
WE ARE OPEN FOR BUSINESS and are prioritizing your health and safety. From the comfort of your home or office, you can browse, shop, price, even trade for your next vehicle. Test drives can be delivered to your home or office. Deals can be made over the phone or computer. Complimentary vehicle delivery anywhere in D/FW. Buying a Toyota Certified Used Vehicle means you receive the peace of mind of having a complimentary 7 year/100,000 mile warranty. Want a NO HASSLE & STRESS FREE buying experience? Contact one of our Used Car Internet Managers via the inquiry form, give us a call, or, better yet, come in today!!Longo Toyota of Prosper is conveniently located on US380/University Drive just West of the Dallas North Tollway in Prosper, Texas. We are 20 minutes from anywhere in North Dallas!Certified. Toyota Details:* 160 Point Inspection (for Toyota Certified Used Vehicles program), 174 Point Inspection (for Toyota Certified Used Hybrids program)* Warranty Deductible: $50* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from TCUV purchase date* Transferable Warranty* Limited Comprehensive Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from certified purchase date. Roadside Assistance for 1 Year (for Toyota Certified Used Vehicles program), Limited Comprehensive Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from certified purchase date. Battery Warranty 8 years/100,000 miles (whichever comes first) from original date of first use when sold as new. Fuel Cell Vehicle Warranty 8 years/100,000 mile (whichever comes first) on key fuel cell components. Roadside Assistance for 1 Year (for Toyota Certified Used Hybrids program)* Vehicle History* Roadside AssistanceStation Wagon, 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V VVT-i Aluminum, CVT, FWD, White, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.Reviews:* Outstanding fuel economy; roomy interior with lots of storage; generous cargo capacity; quiet and comfy ride. Source: Edmunds* The world's first and most successful mass-produced hybrid car, the Toyota Prius hybrid continues to expand its dominance. If you're looking for the best fuel economy in the hybrid field, the Prius' 51cty/48 hwy mpg rating is still king. The plug-in model also allows for more options and with the ability to run solely on electric power at ratings of 95 MPGe. The driver is given a range of performance options via the EV, Eco, and Power buttons, which allow for variations in throttle application and fuel consumption. In EV mode, the Prius hybrid functions solely on electric power (speed and miles permitting), while the Power mode setting delivers the full potential of the gasoline engine assisted by the electric motor. The Eco mode setting is probably the most useful of the three, allowing the Prius' computer to modify the throttle response for the best balance of fuel consumption and performance. The Toyota Prius hybrid hatchback features an interior as modern and different as its exterior. The available Solar Roof is embedded with solar panels that can power a fan to circulate ambient air through the cabin when parked in direct sunlight. The contoured dash looks particularly handsome with its 2-tone panels. The Prius' sheet metal is designed to cheat the wind, with sharp-edged creases and flush glass panels. Even the car's wheel covers are aerodynamic. Available safety features include Dynamic Radar Cruise Control which can regulate vehicle speed when cruise control is engaged, a Pre-Collision System which can automatically apply brakes if collision is detected, and Lane Keep Assist which can give a warning notification or when Dynamic Radar Cruise Control is engaged it can gently correct steering. Source: The Manufacturer Summary
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota Prius v Three with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDZN3EU0FJ037638
Stock: 5T3037
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- $15,945Great Deal
Certified 2015 Toyota Prius v Four61,012 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Family Toyota Burleson - Burleson / Texas
2015 Toyota Prius v Five CARFAX One-Owner. 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V VVT-i Aluminum FWD Clear Sky Metallic Prius v Five, 5D Wagon, 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V VVT-i Aluminum, CVT, FWD, Clear Sky Metallic, 6.5J x 16 10-Spoke Aluminum Alloy Wheels, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Homelink, Automatic temperature control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Fog & Driving Lamp, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Navigation System, Power driver seat, PRIUS v Five, Radio: Entune Premium Audio w/Navigation/App Suite, Remote keyless entry, SofTex Seat Trim.Located at Burleson,TX. TOYOTA CERTIFICATION***7yr/100K Mile Powertrain Limited Warranty, 12mo/12K mile Comprehensive warranty, 1yr Roadside Assistance, a 160-point inspection/reconditioning, trip-interruption services, rental car benefits, complete FREE CARFAX vehicle history report. 3-Day NO QUESTIONS ASKED 100% MONEY BACK GUARANTEE. We sell in quantity and offer the LOWEST PRICE on the best hand picked vehicles; only a portion pass our rigorous inspection/reconditioning process! At Family Toyota of Burleson we believe in MARKET VALUE PRICING all vehicles in our inventory. We use real-time Internet price comparisons to constantly adjust prices to provide ALL BUYERS FAMILY TOYOTA'S BEST PRICE possible. Flexible Financing! Get competitive rates from 30+ banks or bring your own financing. At Family Toyota of Burleson, YOU'RE #1! Your satisfaction is our business! Check Our Reviews on DealerRater. We are conveniently located just 15 minutes south of Downtown Ft Worth, a large inventory of used cars, trucks, and SUVs. You can visit our online showroom at www.familytoyotaofburleson.com***Our vehicles are priced to move***Call us NOW to confirm availability and to schedule a hassle free test drive. Come and Visit us at 801 South Burleson Blvd, Burleson,TX 76028***FREE APPRAISALS***We will buy your car, even if you don't buy ours. ASK for KBB INSTANT CASH OFFER. We ACCEPT ALL TRADE ins, ANY year, make, model, miles. We provide AIRPORT TRANSPORTATION and NATIONWIDE DELIVERY OPTIONS. Second key, floor mats, owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota Prius v Four with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDZN3EU2FJ032148
Stock: A003139A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- $12,719Great Deal
2015 Toyota Prius v Two61,157 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Toyota of Fort Worth - Fort Worth / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota Prius v Two with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDZN3EU4FJ036184
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $13,995Good Deal | $1,669 below market
2015 Toyota Prius v Two39,204 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Honda Miami Lakes - Hialeah / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Special Color - Blizzard Pearl Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Black; Fabric Seat Trim Blizzard Pearl Prius V Two This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX Buy Back Guarantee. This vehicle was engineered to be both economically and environmentally friendly with exceptional fuel efficiency. The Prius v Two has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 39,203mi put on this Toyota. More information about the 2015 Toyota Prius v: The Prius has set the standard for hybrid powertrains in the U.S. since it was introduced. The current model is the most efficient, most reliable Prius yet and has proven to be an amazing bargain. With several Prius variations from which to choose, there's a Prius for every buyer. Anyone who thought the original Prius was too small should look for the Prius v. Customers looking to maximize their fuel economy would be advised to consider the Prius Plug-in. Both feature Toyota's reliable, efficient hybrid technology at a reasonable price. The Prius c is an even more cost-conscious hybrid for those looking to maximize fuel economy. This model sets itself apart with more models provide cargo and passenger flexibility, Leading fuel economy, and advanced hybrid powertrain AutoNation Certified Vehicle - comes with an additional warranty backed by the strength of EVERY AutoNation Location. When this car came in it was nearly mint. Buy with Confidence and enjoy a 5 Day /250- MILE Money Back Guarantee. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota Prius v Two with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDZN3EU5FJ033472
Stock: FJ033472
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-05-2020
- $12,995Good Deal | $1,726 below market
2015 Toyota Prius v Two78,655 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Chevrolet Doral - Miami / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and all new tires! Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Ash; Fabric Seat Trim Classic Silver Metallic Prius V Two This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This outstanding example of a 2015 Toyota Prius v Five is offered by AutoNation Chevrolet Doral. The Toyota Prius v Five is economically and environmentally smart. Toyota clearly delivers on its promise to provide a fuel-efficient vehicle that has the great qualities you need in a vehicle. More information about the 2015 Toyota Prius v: The Prius has set the standard for hybrid powertrains in the U.S. since it was introduced. The current model is the most efficient, most reliable Prius yet and has proven to be an amazing bargain. With several Prius variations from which to choose, there's a Prius for every buyer. Anyone who thought the original Prius was too small should look for the Prius v. Customers looking to maximize their fuel economy would be advised to consider the Prius Plug-in. Both feature Toyota's reliable, efficient hybrid technology at a reasonable price. The Prius c is an even more cost-conscious hybrid for those looking to maximize fuel economy. Interesting features of this model are more models provide cargo and passenger flexibility, Leading fuel economy, and advanced hybrid powertrain All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota Prius v Two with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDZN3EU2FJ027886
Stock: FJ027886
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- $17,277Good Deal | $795 below market
2015 Toyota Prius v Five26,501 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Classic Mazda - Orlando / Florida
2015 Toyota Prius v FiveOne owner, Low Miles, Clean Carfax Vehicle History Report, LEATHER SEATS, Advanced Technology Package, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Lane Departure Alert (LDA), Panoramic View Moonroof, Pre-Collision System, Radio: Entune Premium JBL Audio w/Nav & App Suite, Safety Connect, Steering wheel mounted A/C controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Wheels: 7J x 17" 10-Spoke High-Gloss Alloy. Odometer is 45782 miles below market average!44/40 City/Highway MPGYou can't buy the wrong car at Classic Mazda! Exchange or return your vehicle within 5 days /300 miles for a full refund.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota Prius v Five with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDZN3EU6FJ028930
Stock: FJ028930
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- $14,921Good Deal
Certified 2015 Toyota Prius v Four85,398 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Toyota Corpus Christi - Corpus Christi / Texas
Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Absolutely Red Black; Softex Seat Trim Prius V Four This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Autonation Toyota Corpus Christi is pleased to be currently offering this 2015 Toyota Prius v Four with 84,689mi. This Toyota includes: BLACK, SOFTEX SEAT TRIMPremium Synthetic Seats PRIUS V FOUR*Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.*This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This wonderfully fuel-efficient vehicle offers a supple ride, quick acceleration and superior styling without sacrificing MPGs.More information about the 2015 Toyota Prius v:The Prius has set the standard for hybrid powertrains in the U.S. since it was introduced. The current model is the most efficient, most reliable Prius yet and has proven to be an amazing bargain. With several Prius variations from which to choose, there's a Prius for every buyer. Anyone who thought the original Prius was too small should look for the Prius v. Customers looking to maximize their fuel economy would be advised to consider the Prius Plug-in. Both feature Toyota's reliable, efficient hybrid technology at a reasonable price. The Prius c is an even more cost-conscious hybrid for those looking to maximize fuel economy.This model sets itself apart with more models provide cargo and passenger flexibility, Leading fuel economy, and advanced hybrid powertrain All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota Prius v Four with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDZN3EU5FJ034590
Stock: FJ034590
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- Price Drop$13,335Good Deal | $1,559 below market
2015 Toyota Prius v Two79,356 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Schumacher Subaru of Delray - Delray Beach / Florida
2015 Toyota Black Prius v 2015 Toyota Prius v Five in Black with 79349 on the odometer, vehicle highlights include, 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V VVT-i Aluminum. 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V VVT-i Aluminum 44/40 City/Highway MPG CVT WE DELIVER TO YOUR HOME OR OFFICE !!.....To Serve Customers for Life! That is the mission of the Schumacher Family of Dealerships. It is the driving force behind the hard work and sincere commitment on the part of our team to provide you with the absolute best automobile shopping experience possible. Value and quality in the products you choose are just the beginning. Service and commitment are long-lasting. For over 45 years Schumacher has been an organization that people know to be of the highest integrity, providing you world class pre-owned products and a sincere focus on your ongoing satisfaction for many years to come. We invite you to come discover why so many have joined the Family of Satisfied Schumacher Customers. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX. KBB Fair Market Range Low: $13,928
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota Prius v Two with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDZN3EUXFJ018448
Stock: US3219A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- $11,995Good Deal | $1,031 below market
2015 Toyota Prius v Three103,367 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Gibson Truck World - Sanford / Florida
WWW.GIBSONTRUCKWORLD.COM Remote start, tilt steering, cruise control, steering wheel controls. 205 Toyota Prius VVehicle is sold AS-IS, due to age of vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota Prius v Three with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDZN3EU1FJ028530
Stock: 43536A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- $16,990Fair Deal | $686 below market
2015 Toyota Prius v Four42,968 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Brunswick Auto Mart - Brunswick / Ohio
PREVIEW: CARFAX 1-Owner, ONLY 42,968 Miles! Clear Sky Metallic exterior and Bisque interior. PRICE DROP FROM $19,990, EPA 40 MPG Hwy/44 MPG City! NAV, Heated Seats, Satellite Radio, Hybrid, Alloy Wheels, Back-Up Camera. READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Navigation, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls. Toyota Four with Clear Sky Metallic exterior and Bisque interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 134 HP at 5200 RPM*. EXPERTS REPORT: Edmunds.com's review says "Outstanding fuel economy; roomy interior with lots of storage; generous cargo capacity; quiet and comfy ride.". Great Gas Mileage: 44 MPG City. A GREAT VALUE: Was $19,990. BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER: At Brunswick Toyota we are proud to offer you the highest quality in sales and service in the Cleveland and Akron Ohio area. Prices may be in lieu of special financing. Please contact dealership to confirm pricing. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota Prius v Four with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDZN3EU6FJ023730
Stock: T201749A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-01-2020
- $15,951Good Deal
2015 Toyota Prius v Four61,470 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Pat Lobb's Toyota of McKinney - Mckinney / Texas
CLEAN CARFAX NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED, LED HEADLIGHTS w/ LED DRL AND LED FOGLIGHTS, LEATHER/SOFTEX SEATING, HEATED SEATS, NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH/HANDS FREE CELL PHONE, REAR BACKUP CAMERA, 40 POINT INSPECTION, REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY AVAILABLE, LOCAL TRADE, NAVIGATION/GPS, FRESH OIL CHANGE, SERVICE RECORDS, FULLY DETAILED, PUSH BUTTON START, SUPER CLEAN, FULL TANK OF GAS, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Homelink, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, PRIUS v Four, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Toyota Prius v 2015 Four FWD 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V VVT-i Aluminum CVT Magnetic Gray MetallicOdometer is 7729 miles below market average! 44/40 City/Highway MPGEasy access from anywhere, 75 and 121!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota Prius v Four with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDZN3EU6FJ018074
Stock: P16541
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- $17,420Good Deal | $1,387 below market
Certified 2015 Toyota Prius v Five51,488 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Gettel Toyota of Lakewood - Bradenton / Florida
Only 51,488 Miles! Scores 40 Highway MPG and 44 City MPG! This Toyota Prius v delivers a Gas/Electric I-4 1.8 L/110 engine powering this Variable transmission. Wheels: 6.5J x 16" 10-Spoke Aluminum Alloy -inc: full covers, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer.*This Toyota Prius v Comes Equipped with These Options *Transmission: Continuously Variable Automatic -inc: Electronically controlled, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P205/60R16 AS -inc: temporary spare tire/wheel (T135/70 D17), Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Cloth Back Material.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Gettel Toyota of Lakewood, 5959 East State Rd 64, Bradenton, FL 34208.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota Prius v Five with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDZN3EU7FJ038737
Stock: L007086A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- $17,495Good Deal | $803 below market
2015 Toyota Prius v Three22,790 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Phil Long Toyota - Trinidad / Colorado
BLIZZARD PEARL exterior and BLACK interior, Three trim. EPA 40 MPG Hwy/44 MPG City! LOW MILES - 55,790! NAV, Hybrid, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Alloy Wheels, Back-Up Camera. AND MORE!Approx. Original Base Sticker Price: $28,100*.KEY FEATURES INCLUDENavigation, Back-Up Camera, Hybrid, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls. Toyota Three with BLIZZARD PEARL exterior and BLACK interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 134 HP at 5200 RPM*.EXPERTS REPORTEdmunds.com explains "Outstanding fuel economy; roomy interior with lots of storage; generous cargo capacity; quiet and comfy ride.".EXCELLENT SAFETY FOR YOUR FAMILYChild Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Tire Pressure Monitoring System Great Gas Mileage: 44 MPG City.BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALERWelcome to Phil Long Toyota of Trinidad! As your premier Trinidad Toyota dealer, we here at Phil Long Toyota of Trinidad provide for your every automotive need. Please feel free to explore our website to see our extensive inventory of new and used cars and SUVs. In addition to our friendly and knowledgeable sales staff, we also provide financing, service, and parts. Come visit us, give us a call, or contact us via this website and let us show you why our customers prefer Phil Long ToyotaPricing analysis performed on 8/13/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.Offer is valid through 2020-08-29.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota Prius v Three with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDZN3EU4FJ037805
Stock: T056297B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- Price Drop$12,995Fair Deal | $463 below market
2015 Toyota Prius v Two97,745 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Queensbury Auto Mall - Queensbury / New York
***PRICE POINT TOYOTA PRIUS HATCHBACK OUTSTANDING FUEL ECONOMY TOP MARKET SAFETY AND RELIABILITY IN THIS PRIUS 3 ONLY AT QUEENSBURY AUTO MALL - HERE'S A SEA GLASS PEARL 2015 TOYOTA PRIUS V HATCHBACK 3 4 DOOR IN PRIME CONDITION WITH AN AFFORDABLE PRICE TAG - COME TO 635 GLEN STREET IN QUEENSBURY NY 12804 TO GET A SUPER CLEAN AND RELIABLE TOYOTA WITH THE BEST FUEL ECONOMY ON THE MARKET - TRADE YOUR OLD RIDE INTO THE AUTO MALL AND SAVE MORE $$$ - DON'T MISS THIS LOW PAYMENT TOYOTA LET THE AUTO MALL FAMILY UPGRADE YOU TODAY*** 1.8L 4 CYL MOTOR! CLEAN CARFAX HISTORY REPORT! ONE PREVIOUS OWNER! KEYLESS ENTRY SYSTEM! TOUCH LED HOME SCREEN WITH REAR VISION BACKUP CAMERA! HANDS FREE BLUETOOTH PHONE CONNECTION WITH HANDS FREE CALLING SYSTEM! FULL DIAGNOSTIC COMPUTER! FULL CABIN SAFETY AIRBAG CURTAINS AND SIDE AIRBAGS! AM/FM/CD PLAYER WITH AUXILIARY INPUT JACK! FULL CABIN CLIMATE HEATING AND AIR CONDITIONING! REAR WINDOW DEFROSTER! FULL POWER EQUIPMENT! SPLIT FOLD REAR SEATS! ELECTRONIC TRACTION CONTROL SYSTEM! TILT/TELESCOPE STEERING WHEEL WITH CRUISE CONTROLS AND AUDIO CONTROLS! ALLOY WHEELS ON FRESH TIRES! CALL our Sales Team at (518) 792-9800 or email: hotcars@albany.twcbc.com or stop into 635 Upper Glen Street in Queensbury NY 12804!*** WE TAKE TRADE INS - GUARANTEED FINANCING - ASK FOR OUR FREE CARFAX HISTORY REPORT- ASK ABOUT OUR SMART CARE EXTENDED WARRANTY PACKAGES ALL VEHICLES COME WITH BASIC SERVICE AGREEMENT AND COME WITH A CERTIFIED NYS INSPECTION***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota Prius v Two with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDZN3EU0FJ015736
Stock: A2189
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $13,843Good Deal | $1,289 below market
2015 Toyota Prius v Two59,193 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Kings Auto Group FL - Tampa / Florida
*** CLEAN CARFAX, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE, FLORIDA VEHICLE, NAVIGATION, BACUP CAMERA AND MORE MUST SEE *** WE FINANCE EVERYONE GUARANTEE! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT AND EVEN FIRST TIME BUYERS! WE WELCOME TRADE-INS AND ACCEPT ALL MAJOR CREDIT CARDS! EXTENDED WARRANTY IS AVAILABLE FOR ALL VEHICLES! PLEASE FEEL FREE TO CALL OR COME IN AT ANYTIME DURING BUSINESS HOURS WE WILL BE MORE THAN HAPPY TO HELP! SINCE 2007. RATES AS LOW AS 1.99. DOWN PAYMENT VARY DEPENDING ON CREDIT. SE HABLA ESPANOL! OFRECEMOS FINANCIAMENTO PARA PERSONAS CON SOLO PASAPORTE O LICENCIA INTERNACIONAL
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota Prius v Two with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDZN3EU7FJ018004
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$12,950Good Deal | $1,184 below market
2015 Toyota Prius v Two86,468 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lee Nissan - Fort Walton Beach / Florida
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner.2015 Toyota Prius v Two Two 5D Wagon Blue Ribbon Metallic 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V VVT-i Aluminum FWD 44/40 City/Highway MPG ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.CALL or TEXT our Customer Service Team at 850-585-8961 or you can email customerservice@leenissanfwb.com. Thank you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota Prius v Two with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDZN3EUXFJ036139
Stock: 191142B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-15-2020