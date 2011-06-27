Used 2012 Toyota Prius v Consumer Reviews

A review from Quebec... sergag , 12/15/2011 46 of 46 people found this review helpful First I apologize abouut my bad english. I have the basic canadian version, slightly different from your's. Already drove 4000 km (2500m.) with it, mostly on highway. Average mileage, cold temperature: 52.3miles/Imp. gallon (160oz.). Best mileage: 72.4 miles/imp. gallon (on 20 miles) Best electric autonomy: 3.4 km. (2.1miles). Better than what figure in owner manual. Report Abuse

Extremely Happy dhandds , 01/14/2012 29 of 29 people found this review helpful I hesitated initially because my 2005 Prius' seats were uncomfortable due to lack of lumbar support; I sold it after driving for a year at loss. Fortunately, every v comes with a power lumbar support and as such the seat is very comfortable. I purchased one in black with a package V. The synthetic leather fits and supports my body better than cloth. Also, it handles better with 17 in. wheels, granted it is not a sports car. LED headlights give a bright view at night. It is quiet and smooth on the freeway. It is also very spacious! I brought a Q size memory foam mattress(FOLDED) from Ikea in v with my wife! I have gotten 43MPG in mixed driving of 1,000 miles so far. Report Abuse

Thrilled! nannyk , 11/09/2011 23 of 23 people found this review helpful First time Prius owner and have only had for a week. But husband and I could not be happier. Great handling and ride. Roomy with that rear wagon space. We loaded two grandkids in car seats and our labrador in the back- then went to Costco and all fit comfortably. The dash design feels just right. We got the v5 with the advanced tech package and have not been able to explore it adequately. But so far so good. The front and rear moonroof is a terrific feature especially living in the rainy/overcast Northwest. I'm giving up my most beloved MBZ SLK 350- it's painful but manageable adjusting to the great looks and ride of this car. I'll miss track days but oh well- getting too old for that anyway Report Abuse

Exceeded Expectations springerhills , 06/13/2012 20 of 20 people found this review helpful Averaging over 50 mpg until last heat wave, dropped to 48.6 mpg, all in Eco Mode. Much quieter than reviews indicated. Due to longer wheelbase and stabilizing system, just as smooth as 2005 Toyota Sequoia. Able to dictate text messages and search web hands free by double clicking on steering wheel button using on I-phone 4G when plugged into Entune. Ample legroom in back seat and long trips are comfortable as the back seats recline. Everything right where you need it, very well designed vehicle. Whole family (especially skeptical husband) LOVES this vehicle. It's like driving a Macbook Pro. Report Abuse