Estimated values
2009 Toyota Highlander Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,595
|$8,225
|$9,216
|Clean
|$6,207
|$7,729
|$8,645
|Average
|$5,430
|$6,736
|$7,504
|Rough
|$4,653
|$5,744
|$6,363
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited 4dr SUV AWD w/3rd Row (3.3L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,267
|$10,376
|$11,657
|Clean
|$7,780
|$9,750
|$10,935
|Average
|$6,807
|$8,498
|$9,492
|Rough
|$5,833
|$7,246
|$8,048